Sunpower Group is expected to deliver a better performance for 2H 2020 as compared to 1H 2020, but this has been partially priced in with the stock's share price out-performance.

Sunpower Group delivered strong 2Q 2020 results, and the risk associated with a potential adjustment to the conversion price of its convertible bonds has been mitigated.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my Neutral rating to Singapore-listed Chinese environmental solutions provider Sunpower Group Ltd. (OTC:SRGRF) [SPWG:SP].

This is an update of my initiation article on Sunpower Group published on June 25, 2020. Sunpower Group's share price has increased by +23% from S$0.455 as of June 24, 2020, to S$0.560 as of August 26, 2020, after reporting strong earnings for 2Q 2020. During the same period, the Singapore benchmark Straits Times Index was down -3%. Sunpower Group trades at 7.3 times consensus forward FY 2020 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 0.4%.

Sunpower Group delivered strong 2Q 2020 results, with its revenue and underlying net profit up +64.5% YoY and +142.6% YoY, respectively. This implies that the risk associated with a potential adjustment to the conversion price of its convertible bonds has been mitigated for now, as Sunpower Group remains on track to meet its FY 2020 earnings target of RMB370 million.

Sunpower Group is expected to deliver a better performance for 2H 2020 as compared to 1H 2020, but this has been partially priced in with the stock's share price out-performance in the past two months. As such, I retain a Neutral rating on Sunpower Group, waiting for a better entry opportunity.

Readers have the option of trading in Sunpower Group shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker SRGRF or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker SPWG:SP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $400,000, and market capitalization is above $300 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Sunpower Group shares listed in Singapore include SEB Investment Management, S.E.A. Asset Management, and Lion Global Investors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Strong 2Q 2020 Financial Results Were Above Expectations

Sunpower Group announced the company's 2Q 2020 financial results on August 12, 2020, and its strong financial performance in the most recent quarter was above market expectations.

Sunpower Group's revenue increased by +64.5% YoY from RMB659 million in 2Q 2019 to RMB1,084 million in 2Q 2020, while the company's underlying net profit grew by +142.6% YoY to RMB123 million over the same period. According to the company's 2Q 2020 results press release, Sunpower Group's underlying net profit adjusts for "amortized interest expenses and fair value gains or losses as well as foreign exchange gains or losses associated with the convertible bonds and warrants."

Sunpower Group's Explanation Of The Impact Of Convertible Bonds (CBs) And Warrants On Its Headline Financial Numbers

Source: Sunpower Group's 2Q 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Sunpower Group's legacy M&S (Manufacturing & Services) business saw segment revenue double YoY to RMB 418 million in 2Q 2020. Notably, the M&S business' order book rose from RMB2.5 billion as of end-January 2020 to a record high RMB2.8 billion as of end-July 2020.

The increase in the M&S business' order book year-to-date is attributable to two key factors. Firstly, Sunpower Group's M&S business has been upgrading its capabilities to handle higher-value projects. Secondly, Covid-19 has accelerated the pace of industry consolidation, as there has been a "flight to quality" as an increasing number of orders flowed to top-tier players such as Sunpower Group. Notably, Sunpower Group is a leading company in the M&S segment serving approximately 1,500 customers, many of which are blue-chip names including the top energy companies in China and in the world.

Sunpower Group's new Green Investment or GI business, which the company established a few years ago, also delivered a strong performance in 2Q 2020. The GI business' EBITDA increased by +37.3% QoQ to RMB108 million in the second quarter of the year. This was because the GI business' plant operations were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic in 1Q 2020, and the GI business saw a strong recovery in 2Q 2020 as compared to 1Q 2020 following the reopening of the Chinese economy.

Risk Associated With Adjustment To Conversion Price Of Convertible Bonds Mitigated

Prior to the release of Sunpower Group's 2Q 2020 financial results in mid-August, there were concerns that the company might fail to meet the earnings targets set as part of convertible bonds amounting to $180 million that were issued to two private equity firms, DCP Capital Partners and CDH Investors, in two tranches in 2016 and 2018, respectively. This is especially so since Sunpower Group's underlying net profit in 1Q 2020 was only RMB51.1 million, or 14% of its FY 2020 earnings target.

Sunpower Group's earnings targets were RMB370 million and RMB460 million in underlying net profit for FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively. As a comparison, the company's underlying net profit for 1H 2020 was RMB173.5 million, which accounted for 47% of its FY 2020 earnings target. Furthermore, Sunpower Group has historically delivered a relatively stronger financial performance in the second half of the year as opposed to the first half. In other words, Sunpower Group is very likely to achieve its RMB370 million earnings target for FY 2020.

If Sunpower Group fails to meet the FY 2020 and FY 2021 earnings targets, the bondholders or the two private equity firms, have the right to negotiate for a downward adjustment to the conversion price (S$0.50 and S$0.60 for the two tranches, respectively) for its convertible bonds. This could potentially lead to equity dilution for Sunpower Group's existing shareholders with the issuance of additional shares associated with the conversion of the convertible bonds in future. Following the company's strong 2Q 2020 results, the risk associated with a potential adjustment to the conversion price of its convertible bonds has been mitigated for now.

2H 2020 And Medium Term Outlook

Sell-side analysts expect Sunpower Group's revenue and underlying net profit to grow by +11% YoY and +8% YoY, to RMB4,010 million and RM380 million, respectively this year. Considering the company's 1H 2020 revenue of RMB1,756.9 million and underlying net profit of RMB173.5 million, Sunpower Group is expected to perform better in 2H 2020 vis-a-vis 1H 2020. This is well-aligned with Sunpower Group's positive outlook statement that it "has quickly turned around from the temporary headwinds of the pandemic and is actively fulfilling the growth potential of its core GI and M&S businesses."

For the M&S business, Sunpower Group's record order book of RMB2.8 billion should provide support for the segment's near-term revenue and earnings growth. Looking ahead, Sunpower Group continues to enhance its technical capabilities to be able to handle and win higher-value orders, which typically refer to projects with more expensive raw material content and that require more sophisticated techniques. In the medium term, the M&S business could benefit from trends such as localization and export substitution, as China increasingly focuses on the domestic economy and self-reliance, taking into account headwinds such as weak global economic growth and US-China trade tensions.

With respect to the GI business, organic growth from existing clients in the industrial parks and additional contribution from new projects (both self-developed and acquired) should drive the segment's near-term growth prospects. More importantly, Sunpower Group remains on track to make equity investments of RMB2.5 billion in GI assets by end-2021, a target which it has set earlier to grow the GI business. As of end-1H 2020, the company has already made equity investments of approximately RMB1.7 billion by end-1H 2020, or roughly two-thirds of its target. Notably, Sunpower Group is a first-mover in the GI segment, as evidenced by the fact that it has secured all of its GI projects via bilateral discussions with industrial park owners or local governments without going through the process of tenders.

In terms of profitability, Sunpower Group's underlying net profit margin expanded by approximately +360 basis points to 11.3% in 2Q 2020. This is partly due to positive operating leverage, and partly due to the company stocking up on coal in 1Q 2020 when prices were low. Sunpower Group should maintain similarly strong profitability in 2H 2020, as it continues to enjoy the benefit of low raw material costs, thanks to its stockpile of low-priced coal.

Valuation

Sunpower Group trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 7.3 times and 5.9 times, respectively based on its share price of S$0.560 as of August 26, 2020. In comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year average consensus forward next 12 months' P/E multiples were 8.0 times and 6.3 times, respectively.

Sunpower Group offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively. Market consensus expects Sunpower Group to maintain its dividends per share at S$0.0025 for FY 2020 (same as what was paid out for FY 2019), prior to increasing its dividends per share to S$0.0035 in FY 2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Sunpower Group are a weakening order book for the company's M&S business going forward, and a failure to grow the GI business in line with market expectations via either new plant development or new acquisitions.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Sunpower Group shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.