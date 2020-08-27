Recent Stock Purchase August 2020

I have put $1,799.01 of fresh capital to work in the month of August with five small buys and stuck to my August stock considerations along with one addition.

As long-term dividend growth investors, we are by default optimists as we are investing for a better financial future, and we believe there will be a brighter future despite the bleak near-term happenings.

I'll be the first to say that I don't have a crystal ball, nor do I pretend to even attempt to understand what is going on in the markets these days as massive sell-offs followed by new all-time highs in the market become the norm. I can predict with 100% certainty that I do not know where the bottom is nor the top. The only thing I can do is remain calm and continue to make my monthly buys and dollar cost average my positions buying at near all-time highs while also buying during big-time swoons. With so much financial uncertainty, it really is the only thing you can do. See, as long-term dividend growth investors, we are by default optimists as we are investing for a better financial future, and we believe there will be a brighter future despite the bleak near-term happenings. The alternative is to barricade yourself in some remote location and cut yourself off from the rest of the world and what kind of life is that? With that being said, I continued to nibble and add to my portfolio:

I have added to my taxable account 9.6849 shares at $37.12 for a total investment of $359.50 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in AFL now total 375.3985 shares with a market value of $13,953.56.

I have added to my taxable account 1.0875 shares at $330.94 for a total investment of $359.90 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in AVGO now total 5.1435 shares with a market value of $1,712.33. I also hold 2.049 shares in my IRA account.

I have added to my taxable account 5.3086 shares at $67.80 for a total investment of $359.92 in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in LYB now total 54.3403 shares with a market value of $3,740.51.

I have added to my taxable account 8.2175 shares at $43.80 for a total investment of $359.93 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in MO now total 256.938 shares with a market value of $11,401.62. I also hold 47.1363 in my ROTH account.

I have added to my taxable account 6.7447 shares at $53.34 for a total investment of $359.76 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in SO now total 161.409 shares with a market value of $8,494.15.

In all, I have put $1,799.01 of fresh capital to work in the month of August with five small buys and stuck to my August stock considerations along with one addition. What do you think about my recent buys? Are you picking up some extra shares these days or sitting on the sidelines? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long AFL, AVGO, LYB, MO, SO

