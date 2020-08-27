We rate the company as a strong buy at current prices for primarily dividend income, and think it should be a part of every yield oriented portfolio.

In 2021 we expect the dividend to be funded with cash flow and for dividend increases in the years ahead to continue.

Although the dividend is not currently covered by cash flow, we believe it has a line of sight to become so through production growth in the Permian and cost cutting.

Introduction

I was in the kitchen, talking with momma and d'em the other day. She was a little down in the dumps looking at some papers, so I asked her what the problem was.

"Fluids," she wailed, pushing the sheaf of papers toward me, "I just don't know what I'ma gonna do. Look...they're cutting my divvy check... again!"

I took the statement from momma, and gave it a scan. It was loaded down with REITs and European oil companies, and it looked like every single one of them had whacked momma's divy payment from the prior quarter.

"Don't they know I count on that money," she sniffled. "Me and the girls were going on a scoot up Grand Canyon way, and now I don't have the money." I handed her a tissue and explained to her that the REITs had fallen on hard times as no one went to the department store anymore, thanks to Amazon. The big Euro oil companies were too busy falling all over themselves with "green virtue signaling-type" spending. BP (BP) and Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) are great examples of that.

"Momma, Mr. Ben over at Shell thinks your dividend is too high and he wants to use it to pay off some of their credit accounts and pay for some of those fancy renewable fuel sources that everyone is telling him they want."

Momma's look had changed from crestfallen to... well, mad. There was a look on her face that I hadn't seen since the day I'd taken a red Crayola and drawn a picture on one of her good table cloths. She had not praised me for my artistic ability saying rather, "Fluids... go cut me a switch."

Momma sprang out of her chair saying "we'll just see about that," and headed in the direction of the gun safe. I snagged her arm before she could unlock it and grab her shotgun, giving a brief prayer of thanks that there was an ocean between her and Mr. Ben.

"Momma, Mr. Ben is way over in Amsterdam. You can't ride there to a...ahem, visit a spell with him." Momma would never hurt anyone, but at 90 pounds has never made any bones about needing an equalizer in a conflict.

"Let's take another look at that statement and see if we can figure something out." She handed me the stack, and I scanned it hoping to find something to calm her down. And, then I saw it way up the top, Altria (MO), had not cut their divvy and had paid momma the full amount. Interestingly enough it was right next to BP, which had shorted momma by half from the last time. An idea popped into my head.

"Momma let's talk about Exxon Mobil (XOM)."

I hope you will forgive that little vignette. It's entirely fictitious, but could very well represent conversations taking place in kitchens across the land as retirees who thought they had invested in bedrock, blue-chip companies are starting to get rude awakenings of how much their capital and dividend income have shrunk.

In this article we will now leave the levity behind, mostly that is, and I will present a serious thesis for XOM as a reliable dividend payer, long into the future.

Exxon Mobil leaves the Dow 30.

It was a momentous day in the Dow 30. Exxon Mobil was shown the door after residing securely there since 1928 in one form or another. The Dow is meant to represent the 30 largest U.S. industrial enterprises. It's perhaps some commentary on the state of the energy market that XOM is now "homeless." A company that didn't exist some 20 years ago took its place.

Salesforce.com (CRM) now has capitalization greater than XOM as the oil company returns to a price level not seen since 2002. Long-term holders of the company must be a little depressed to realize they could have sold their shares in 2014 for a $60 premium to today's price closing price, ex-dividends received quarterly in the time since. Perhaps that steady stream of income for the last six years might salve the wound somewhat. It comes to ~$20.88 per share, so its not the end of the world, and if they hold on for another 12 or so years, they may just pull even.

And that last comment serves as a perfect lead in to my bullish view on this stock at its current level. I'm not going offer you a blow-by-blow run down of the company's second quarter filing in this article. First of all, who cares?

What you would learn is they lost money due to adverse pricing in oil and gas production and declining revenues from production curtailments. So what? That's old news and makes no one any money. As much as I joke and kid around because I'm a bit of a clown (I always was in trouble as a kid for this.), I never lose sight of the fact we're all here to make money. I just insist on making money and having a good time, at the same time.

What you don't see are the large non-cash write downs of assets, that some, most, companies have been taking on assets. In fact for Q2 they logged a positive $1.9 billion non-cash adjustment to asset values from increasing O&G property valuations due to rising prices. It just makes your head spin. What are they thinking?

How Is XOM like Altria (MO)?

How can I possibly compare XOM to MO? One drills for oil and the other makes cigarettes. What can they possibly have in common? First, both are "sin" stocks. I'll flesh out this notion as we go through the hurdles on this article. Shunned and increasingly scorned by virtue signaling funds, XOM wears a "Scarlet Letter" much the same as Altria, although for obvious different reasons. They are both being dumped by these funds as they seek "greenness."

Drilling for oil has been likened to dealing with the devil by the climate change set. In recent times they've become more aggressive and demanded that fund mangers swear off supporting these companies with investments. Some have even take to suing the big-cap super majors in federal and state courts for the cost of addressing the "perceived" effects of climate change. And even though many of these lawsuits have been dismissed outright, some have not, and that puts XOM exactly in the same category of "sin" stocks as MO.

For the past 17 years MO, since the split with Philip Morris International (PMI), in 2003 has been increasingly abhorred by the big funds. Making a product linked to cancer has caused them to be universally reviled as "sin" stocks. Shocked investors who wrinkled up their noses at the thought of their retirement money funding these cancer-causing entities now want to divest oil stocks. I will avoid any discussion of the cognitive dissonance in these predilections and 99% of the other aspects of modern life. Whatever helps these good folks sleep at night is fine by me.

Years ago (mid-1990s) the big tobacco companies seeing the writing on the wall in the event of a jury trial settled lawsuits brought by the national and state governments for tens of billions of dollars for making and hiding the truth about cigarettes from the public. And, all the while in the intervening time, as they've been taxed, fined, and shunned and the total size of their market has shrunk, companies like MO have packed in the profits and paid handsome dividends... without fail.

Due to falling stock prices, MO largely from some recent questionable investment write downs, and XOM from declining crude prices hitting their margins, pay above average dividends in the 8% and 9% range. What's critical here is, as often yields of this size are a precursor to a cut in the dividend, recently both MO and XOM publicly re-committed to maintaining and growing their dividend, not mincing words as they did so. Words we don't hear anymore from the Euro-oils.

Here is XOM's Sr VP Neal Chapman on the dividend:

Finally, we have a long history of providing a reliable and growing dividend. A large portion of our shareholder base has come to view that dividend as a source of stability in their income, and we take that very seriously. In the short term, we'll defend the balance sheet, and we'll protect the dividend by taking short-term postponements in capital investments.

Now let's hear from Altria:

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.86 per share, representing a new annualized dividend rate of $3.44 per share. This represents an increase of 2.4% from the previous annualized rate of $3.36 per share and marks the 55th dividend increase in the past 51 years. Our balance sheet is strong and our core tobacco businesses continue to generate significant cash.

How similar these two statements are. It's striking actually.

Thesis for XOM to emulate "sin" stocks like MO

So here it is. I'm postulating that XOM is entering a period of lower capital investment, declining volumes, and increasing unit prices similar to what MO has experienced over the last 20 years. It's not a perfect analogy, there's no way gasoline purchases will ever have the brand loyalty that MO's premium brand Marlboro has. But there's a similarity in the lack of price elasticity of demand in both as users confronted with higher prices choose to pay them, as opposed to going without. Again, the need to fill a gas tank to continue driving isn't quite the same as a smoker's craving, but the net effect is the same. Both "demands" get filled regardless of price.

WSJ

Essentially MO and other cigarette manufacturers have been able to boost profits by raising prices on their core brands. A pack of Marlboro's is now over $8. The analogy for MO and XOM breaks down again with gasoline as prices are currently low in terms of recent history, tied as they are to the price of a barrel of oil.

A point worth noting on low oil prices. There's nothing to say, this will always be the case. Readers of my work know that I hold the opinion that the market's current perception of inexhaustible supply will shift to worry about scarcity supply in the not too distant future. I've made this argument recently in a prior article, so will refer to you to it for additional color on this thesis.

I'll close this section by prognosticating one further way in which MO and XOM's future paths will correlate. Taxes! Federal, state and local taxes add an average ~$3 per pack to a smoker's cost of pursuing this habit. Currently about 30% of the cost of a pack goes to taxes.

Gasoline, about half the output of a typical barrel of crude oil, is under taxed relative to cigarettes currently at an average of 18% per gallon. This level of taxation hasn't changed a lot from the late 90s where the first of the big tobacco lawsuit settlements occurred. In a master-stroke the cigarette companies negotiated the manner in which payments to governments would be made. The amount each company had to pay was based on their cigarette volume, and thus was the cost passed on to the consumer. It had to be that way. Even as the attorneys general decried the evils of smoking, they were rubbing their hands together in anticipation of this increased revenue. No one wants to kill the "Golden Goose." The same will apply to XOM.

My point here is that oil companies like Exxon Mobil will not be able to escape defraying local government's cost of climate change forever. Faced with unfriendly juries and protracted years-long public trials, big oil will fold like the proverbial "cheap suit" and settle. I will predict now that the formula for these future settlements will closely mirror those made by the tobacco industry. And, once again... the consumer will pay.

The future of transportation fuels

There's a huge installed base of ICE vehicles in this country. While EVs are growing in acceptance, they comprise less than 1% of this figure currently and are projected to hit the 2% figure in 2021. Whoop-de-doo!

I'll toss another stat at you. As of Q4, 2018 EV sales were about 120K new units, or a run rate of about ~500K annually. Total U.S. new car sales (all types) were about 17 mm in 2019, and projected to be ex-new COVID-19 demand, about the same for 2020.

So spare me any argument that EV sales are going to significantly alter gasoline demand in the near future. Gas is King, long live the King!

EIA

Dividend support

Dividends are paid out of free cash normally, and "boy" how do XOM and MO pack in the free cash flow. With cash on hand at ~13 bn, credit line access of another $12 bn XOM has ample liquidity. FFO of $6.3 bn for the quarter, down ~$8 bn from the same quarter in 2019, primarily due to lower price realizations YoY. When capex of $4.6 bn is deducted, the balance left them a good bit short when it came time to pay the $3.7 bn dividend for the quarter. Management did not blink an eye and paid it, as opposed to breaking faith with their shareholders. What made them do this? If lower prices are what the future holds, why didn't they just bite the bullet and cut the dividend? Let's dig a little deeper.

XOM's ~$15 bn annual dividend is underfunded this year by cash flow. In 2019 OCF was $29 bn on higher price realizations of ~$60/bbl, and was short then as well after subtracting capex of $23 bn or so. With capex at a run rate of $15 bn for 2021, about a 40% cut from where they started in 2020, and price realizations back in the $55-60 range, they will come very close to funding capex and the dividend. As costs continue to decline in the coming years, I have no concerns about their ability to fund momma's divy.

Management on cost control going forward:

Our annualized run rate in the fourth quarter is expected to be around $19 billion, and we expect to be lower still in 2021. Savings during the second quarter were primarily driven by short-cycle unconventional activity, but I should note that we're also adjusting the pace of other investments in all of our businesses.

The end of growth for big oil

XOM is telling us that the era of pursuing growth is coming to an end for the super major oil companies. Some projects that a few years ago would have been "green-lighted" will be postponed or cancelled entirely.

XOM

For example the company has caught a lot of grief for its big jump into the Permian basin, first with XTO in 2009, and then with Bass Enterprises in 2017. A total investment of ~$47 bn or so... that doesn't look good, at least superficially at $40 oil equivalent. They paid too much is a common refrain as some wags snipe at them, particularly as regards XTO, a play on gas that hasn't panned out. I'm not going to address that notion squarely in this article, except to say the company takes a historically long view-more than five years out when plotting its strategy for the future. Time will tell about the value they obtained for this money.

For their $47 bn XOM bought about 10 bn bbl of reserves that they plan to ramp to daily production of ~1 mm BOEPD by 2024-26 depending on oil prices. Currently they produce about ~360K BOEPD in the Permian, so there's a multi-decade opportunity without further acquisitions to triple production.

XOM

XOM

If you take all of this information and digest it, you come away with the following key bullet points:

Future capex will be lower as a percent of revenue and profits than in past years as the company looks to maintain and not substantially increase its annual liquids production.

Efficiencies of scale will drive production cost optimization. XOM intends to be the low cost producer, uh...let's say, "manufacturer." XOM currently needs $26.90/bbl to turn a profit.

As these efficiencies of scale, logistics and technology gather momentum producing costs will drop further.

XOM may yet get the last laugh... somewhere in the not too distant future.

Poker Lake

Let's take a look at XOM's Poker Lake development. We have discussed the Wolfcamp shale in prior articles, you can almost throw a dart and find one. If some is drilling shale, chances are they are targeting the Wolfcamp A.

WoodMac

In their call XOM told us they would be cutting back rigs from 30 currently to around 15 by year's end. The rest of this year will be focused on a Delaware basin at Poker Lake. As you can see from the graphic above, XOM has multiple horizons in the play, but a fat, 500' of continuous vertical pay in the Wolfcamp is the primary target. Opex costs will drop for the field, over time as they train their crews, learn the reservoir and more wells come on line. That's what they call manufacturing oil. I've worked many times for XOM in my career, trust me, they're good at this.

Further commentary on Poker Lake from management:

As we've discussed previously, the short-cycle nature of our Permian assets also provides flexibility to pace development, reduce spend and preserve cash in the current environment. We cut our rig count by about half, ending the quarter with 30 rigs in the Permian Basin, and we expect to cut that number by at least half again by the end of this year. Our activities for the rest of the year will be focused on Poker Lake, where we will continue to leverage our development scale advantage and utilize the above-surface investments that we have pursued in the last 18 months, including Cowboy.

Your takeaway

I'm struck by the parallels between MO and XOM. Both are producing into a slowly-declining market, but profits will ramp due to decreased capex, maximizing logistics, targeting production and markets, and the sound application of technology.

Note this final comment from management:

Given the continued uncertainty and volatility, we will continue to adjust capex reductions as needed while also being mindful that the pullback we're seeing across the industry today could very well lay the foundation for supply challenges in the future, and we want to make sure we're positioned to capture the eventual upswing.

Something that readers should get used to thinking about is there's going to be less oil in the future as a function of capital restraint. Every company I've looked into recently has told us this. Will they stick to it? Who knows? I freely admit it will be a first if they do. But, if it plays out the way we are being told it will, there's just going to be less oil to go around. If demand stays the same or increases, as most pundits expect it will, oil has simply no alternative but to go higher.

I think XOM represents a compelling value at its current price. Today I liquidated my Freeport McMoRan (FCX) and Shell positions to go long XOM with a starter position. A day when notably an analyst downgraded Shell based on valuation and it's nonsensical focus on Euro-centric ESG virtue signaling. Momma and I couldn't agree more.

