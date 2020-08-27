Bond yields have been falling all summer, notes Shilling, and that should worry equity investors. He reminds that yields began falling this year on January 2, but the stock market didn't take notice until mid-late February.

A bull on long-dated Treasurys since 1981, Shilling remains so today, noting what bond investors really care about is inflation, and indicators currently point to the near-complete absence of price pressures for the next decade.

Editors' note: This is a transcript version of the episode of Alpha Trader that we published earlier this week. We hope you enjoy.

Aaron Task: Welcome to Alpha Trader, where we're starting the week stock picking up where they left off the last several weeks, pushing higher and for the S&P and NASDAQ deeper into record territory. To quote The Wall Street Journal, the S&P 500 now more than 50% from its low this spring, and despite a bruising recession, many investors appear to be betting the worst of the economic pain has passed, and that corporate earnings, the most reliable driver of stock prices will begin climbing again next year.

Our guest today sees things very differently. He's looking for some serious downside risks or sees some serious downside risks for the stock market based largely in the message from the Treasury market. Gary Shilling is President of A. Gary Shilling & Company and the author of several books, The Age of Deleveraging. Gary, welcome to Alpha Trader.

Gary Shilling: Glad to be back again, Aaron.

AT: It's good to have you back again, but yeah, it's been a very long time since we've spoken but over the years, you've been a steadfast bull on the bond market, which right now a lot of people are thinking there's more risk in the bond market than the stock market. I gather you see things differently. Why is that?

GS: I've been a bull on 30-year treasury bonds since 1981. The yield then was 14.6%. Now the yield is 1.3%. All the way down in yield and all the way up in price, and of course, the price goes up as yield goes down. The chorus has said oh, no, no, it can't last. Inflation is coming back and inflation is the driver of treasuries. There's a 60% correlation over the entire post-world war two period between yields on treasury bonds and the year-over-year change in CPI inflation.

We're all the way down in yields and all the way up in price. The chorus had said no, no, it can't last. So what's being said now is nothing new. Now maybe, it's going to be right. Maybe after 40 years, my forecast is no longer valid. But I think with the weak economy, with the prospects of deflation, with treasuries as a safe haven, I think they're going to continue to rally. And the interesting thing is that as yields get lower, the amount of bang per buck, the increase in price for a given decline in yield is greater, it's called convexity. But now if we go from where we are now to 1% which I think is certainly possible on a 30-year treasury, you'll have an appreciation and a total return of about 13% which to me is a lot more likely than what you may see in stocks.

AT: Right, so I think that answers the question. So you would still be putting money to work, new money to work in long dated treasuries here at this point, because obviously it's been a humungous generational call and a great, incredible rally on treasuries for 40 years, as you said, but doesn't sound like you're concerned that it's coming to an end anytime soon.

GS: Well, obviously, it can't last forever. And the Fed, unlike the European Central Bank, and the Bank of Japan has basically said they do not want to see negative interest rates. What they did was let the BOJ and the ECB experiment with those, and it didn't work. It had the opposite results. In other words, rather than people being paid just to borrow with negative rates, it had the opposite effect. People didn't borrow and spend and invest. Instead, they saved, they spent less, they saved more, because they figured that with negative rates, their assets were declining in value. So they need to save more.

So the Fed is pretty much well out, well, they say they call it zero bond, zero bond on the interest rates. So I think a zero is pretty much the effective low on yields on treasury securities throughout the spectrum, but that does mean you still have some action. It's obviously not what you had 20, 30 years ago, and they say, well convexity still can be interesting.

Stephen Alpher: Now alongside your bullishness on treasuries on long-dated treasuries, you're bearish on the S&P 500, noting that the dip in Treasury rates does not bode well for stocks. But we had a secular decline in interest rates since 1981, as you mentioned, and that has not been an impediment to a major bull market in stocks. So why would the decline in interest rates from here be a bearish signal for stock price?

GS: Well, it's an interesting pattern. Historically that treasury bonds have tended to lead stocks. That happened early this year. We saw a decline in yields on treasury bonds which started literary the first trading day of the year, January 2nd, as they anticipated. The virus was highly unknown at that point. And it wasn't until about seven weeks later, on February 19, the stock hit their peak. And that's happened before. Bond investors, I assume, that they don't have all the distractions with stock investors and what the President of the company had for breakfast and what's the latest product line. They concentrate largely on inflation and also things like Fed policy and what's happening on the international scene, but there is this pattern.

And so I think that the rally we've seen in treasuries recently, very well could again be indicating weakness in stocks ahead. And in my view, there is a second wave of the virus. The first wave, everybody thought was over. We're going to see social distancing, rapid development of a vaccine. That hasn't happened. Now it's pretty clear that, that won't be until next year, at the earliest when it's developed and widely distributed. And in the meanwhile, colleges are basically closing down, tremendous hit to the economy and all those institutions and all the businesses they support. And of course, the private sector businesses, a lot of employees just don't want to go back to work.

They say hey, why should I run the risk, and people are getting comfortable, working at home. So I think you do have prospects of this whole thing being dragged down and the weakness in the economy continue. And also, bear in mind a lot of people in this country have made more money by not working with the enhanced Federal Government unemployment benefits on top of state unemployment benefits. And that's not true in Europe. But it is true in this country. People make money staying home, they lose their skills. You do have a serious problem of getting people back to work, even if there were an all clear and everybody were convinced that there was no future problem with a virus, which I don't think is in the foreseeable future.

AT: Right. So as you mentioned, the top, for 40 plus years, people have been saying inflation is coming, inflation is coming and they've been wrong and you've been right to be bullish on bonds, when they are way around that. And I know this time is different are the most dangerous words on Wall Street. But could you -- I think -- are you telling me that this time is different given what the Fed is doing, and the fact that they are effectively monetizing the government debt by buying a large chunk of the treasures that are being issued. That's suppressing rates on bonds.

But there are signs of other inflationary pressures building, gold being a notable one, lumber prices have more than doubled. In recent months, the housing market we've been seeing near record levels of housing activity. So are you at all concerned that we might finally be seeing the signs of a rebound in inflation?

GS: Well, I've always been -- as you know -- I've been agnostic on gold. But I would point out that gold had a similar run right after the big quantitative easing that followed the Great Recession. And as a matter of fact, there were some notable hedge funds that issued limited partnerships that were done denominated in gold because of assumption there was going to be a big run. Well gold prices did increase because of that big bang. But then as it became clear that inflation was not picking up, it was cooling off, gold prices declined.

And I think you have a similar situation now where there is this feeling that somehow gold is a great hedge and we do have inflation. But at least if that history is relevant, I don't think it's likely to be the case.

Housing; housing, I'm very bullish on housing. It's a very interesting sector. And of course, it is benefiting from people staying at home. People have all these supplemental income, a lot of people being paid not only through unemployment benefits, but simply by their employers. And what are they doing with the money they're not going out, they're not shopping, they're not in restaurants, they're not travelling, airlines, et cetera.

But there is a big push toward improving the home environment, and that means not only are people buying houses, new houses, huge houses, and of course bigger home improvement. You look at some of the Home Depots of the world, and they're doing very well, because people are really sinking their money in the housing. So I think you have a lot of perhaps unintended consequences from the virus.

AT: Right. And I sort of -- I guess I believed when I asked you that question about inflation, because I forgot to mention the weakness in the dollar. And I think again, in the course of my 20-plus year career as a financial journalist, there's been people that whole time saying, the dollar is going to lose its reserve currency. We're going to be the Weimar Republic, and they've been wrong every time.

But I do feel like -- again, this time's a little bit different in that there's more conventional -- Goldman Sachs had noted a couple weeks ago saying, the dollar could lose its reserve status, if we keep going down this road of monetizing our debt. And our debt to GDP ratio is now above 120%. Like all these kind of things. We're in places we've never been before again. And wouldn't that ultimately be very negative for treasuries?

GS: Well, yeah, the point is you have tremendous demand for the dollar. It is the world's currency. And when you're in trouble, when people worry about economic weakness, when they worry about the disruptions of the virus, when they worry about the inflation, they head for the dollar. So it is a universal haven. That's been true historically.

AT: Do you see that changing is my question?

GS: Yeah, now, the dollar has not -- it has suffered recently. In portfolios we manage, we have some very small positions in dollars for U.S. ETFs. But I sell on a toehold [ph] there because it's where people go, but the fundamental point here, the fundamental point about inflation, deflation is supply and demand. I don't think it's any more complicated than that. And you got an excess world supply with globalization. We have tremendous productive capability, particularly in Asia. They're big producers. They don't spend nearly as much to offset their production. They export it. And that means more supply than demand on a global basis.

Now if we did have -- if we did have all our protectionism in this country, if they build a tariff wall around the country, and then had massive monetary and fiscal stimuli creating all this demand, but no supply coming in from abroad, hey, you could create massive inflation. That certainly could happen. And certainly the protectionists led by Trump have been calling for this and the virus really played into their hands because they were looking to increase more domestic production and cut back on foreign production. And we see that in areas like basic pharmaceuticals where China is the only supplier.

I'll give you an interesting case in point. As you know, I'm a beekeeper. We take our honey in early August, we did this year. Now normally we put it in bottles, one pound jars give it all to our clients and friends. We distribute about 5,000 over the years and all of them have it. But this year there are no bottles available, why, because they're made in China. And they're not making these plastic bottles to put honey in. They're using those machines to make bottles for sanitizers. So that's a greater demand now, higher prices. So we got to wait. We got the honey stored, we got to wait until they come back to producing those bottles.

I mean, that's a minor point. But you are seeing this disruption and there is a lot of pressure obviously to increase domestic production as opposed to imports, particularly from China. And it works to the benefit of other countries like Mexico, closer, more amenable to the U.S.

SA: Welcome back to Alpha Trader with our guest this week, Gary Schilling. I wanted to get back to your bearishness on the broader stock market. I think it's important that we define exactly what the market is. The conditions that you described as far as the reemergence of COVID, and colleges may be shutting down, people staying home from work. If you want to stay that bearish on the hotel industry, on the airline industry, on restaurants and bars, on amusement park, I'm with you. But why is that -- would that necessarily be bearish for what's really driving the quote market or the S&P 500, names like Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft, it seems to me those conditions could be described as being bullish for those names.

GS: Oh, yeah, and it's just like I mentioned on housing. I mean, there we have this situation where people are being cautious in general, but they're spending more on housing. It's a differentiated world. You never have everything moving at the same pace and all these Amazons, Facebook, et cetera, they're benefiting from the virus, people ordering stuff at home.

I mean, I've gotten in the habit of ordering an awful lot of stuff at home. I just ordered a couple of these weather stations where they give you the temperature inside outside, there's a transmitter, humidity, all that stuff. I ordered them two days ago and they arrived today. I didn't have to go on to any store or anything else. And you're getting into that habit. And in the end you have all of these show, show me people using Facebook and so on more than usual.

So these companies have benefitted. Also of course, these companies are based on earnings way, way out in the future. And the conventional theory is that the further -- as you discount those further earnings out, they have less impact on what's going on today. So with all those earnings in the future, as opposed to today, people are going to say, well, I don't really care what happens today. It's all in the future with Amazon, Facebook, et cetera.

So I think there are a number of factors that have made these stocks attractive, whereas a run of the mill stock that relates to the economy, particularly things that relate to discretionary spending, we took a careful look at retail sales, and differentiated between areas that were essential, things like drugstores, pharmaceuticals, food, food stores, grocery stores, things that were completely discretionary, like airline travel, bars, restaurants and things that were somewhat mixed, like auto repair. Some of it's necessary, some of it isn't.

Anyway, we came out 47% of retail sales, 47% were discretionary. And that of course, is what we're seeing, huge hit to the discretionary economy, and it employs a lot of people, but these are things that are not really needed. So those are the areas that have been hurt. Whereas some of these areas, as you mentioned, and I agree, the Amazons of the world are being -- they are being helped and of course, investors are looking for a place to invest. And that looks the best.

AT: Amazon's hitting a new all-time high again, Monday morning, as we're talking here. But a lot of people have made comparisons between the so called FANG + stocks, the ones you just mentioned, as well as, as well as Google and Netflix, to the Four Horsemen of the 1999 Tech Bubble, and the NIFTY 50, the early 1970s. Again what you just described is an argument that's feels like, well, there's actually some justification for the concentration of wealth and gains, because these companies today, they're generating the bulk of the revenue and the S&P 500. So they quote-unquote deserve, the kind of multiples that they're getting. What is your view on that?

GS: Well, it does discuss, it does suggest a precarious state. If you go way, way back to the -- you mentioned the GOGO days, the dotcom stocks and so on, way, way back then, we wrote up that there was something very inherent -- this was the early 70s, something inherently wrong with the stock market because what investors were interested were amusement parks, and that was Disney; motorhomes, and that was Winnebago; and endemic cameras, that was Polaroid. And the rest of the market was going nowhere. And I wrote about this at the time and I said, that's really telling you that people don't have faith in the basic economy, all they're interested in is the outwork flourishes.

And I think you have somewhat the same situation. When investors are not interested in the basic economy, you really need to think seriously about it. And it doesn't mean that there isn't logic to this, is like there wasn't logic to Polaroid. It was a hot idea, obviously long since superseded, but at the time, it was a hot idea. They sold a lot of those cameras. But when you have that kind of concentration, it tells you that there's something inherently weak that investors don't favor anything more than just a very, very tiny slice. And that was even -- that even got narrower than the NIFTY 50 as you mentioned.

SA: And I would note that the big bull market in the early to mid-70s, and the internet bubble market, neither one of them ultimately cracked until tighter monetary policy came around. Is it possible for the current bull run in the S&P 500 to crack without tighter monetary policy and if we don't get tighter monetary policy for several years, and there's every indication that it could be several years, is it more onward and upward for the S&P 500?

GS: Yeah. That's a good question. When you look at what happened in the late 90s to the dotcom stocks, the puppet kind of kind of companies, they did collapse. There was a minor tightening in monetary policy, but very low. Now maybe you can say that's all it took to break the camel's back. But I would say the whole thing was really such an extreme that it didn't take much. And maybe it was a minor tightening of monetary policy that did it, but I just think you have to worry about when you when you get these extremes, and you get pricing of stocks, which is just beyond anything that anyone can fathom historically.

AT: So speaking of Fed policy, you didn't really give your thoughts on what would have been the Jackson Hole meeting this week? It's going to be virtual, Fed Chairman Jay Powell speaking Thursday morning, and there's an expectation he's going to -- well he's going to reveal the results of the review of the Fed policy framework. And then the expectation is that's going to result in policymakers taking a more relaxed view of inflation, meaning that they'll be okay if inflation gets above their 2% target, which it hasn't hit, by the way since 2012.

So what in your mind is going to -- what are you watching out for from Chairman Powell this week?

GS: Well, first thing I want to do is get the old movie, Shane, which was filmed in the Tito [ph] Jackson Hole, and fantastic scenery if you remember the movie. So it's actually if you really want to see what the place looks like in all its glory, that's where you start. But now going on your point, yeah, the Fed is really telling us that their forward guidance doesn't work, or it hasn't worked. They have been forecasting, rising interest rates ever since the Great Recession. And even though the Fed funds rate will take control, that's not a market rate. They set it. And they can't -- they can't even forecast what they're going to set.

And of course, now they have a same problem with inflation. Inflation's consistently undershot their targets. So I think what they're doing is they're in a way, they're simply admitting that they don't know how to forecast. And they're using this idea of more flexibility and a greater range. And they are not going to worry if things run a little hot for a while as opposed to cold and they are not using 2% as an absolute upper limit. I think the subtle message there is that they're just saying, hey, we admit we don't allow the 4k. So the Fed can't get out -- come out and say that. But I think that's really the underlying message.

AT: And maybe it's the indirectly what former treasury secretary Larry Summers recently was quoted as saying is that we're quote, past peak central banking. And as you think about the historic, the generation we're in, in treasuries, you know, start with Paul Volcker, getting his -- the fed getting their hands around inflation after the late 1970s. And since then the Fed has engineered or attempted to engineer a lot of what's happened to financial markets, and maybe now the next, let's say, foreseeable future 5, 10 years, it'll be about what fiscal policymakers do, to your earlier point about yes, inflation may come back if we start putting up tariffs.

GS: Yeah, well, dividing line between management and fiscal policy has almost disappeared. I mean, the Fed has gotten involved in fiscal policy. The Fed used to basically buy Treasury securities and raise and lower interest rates and that's it. Now they're getting into supporting mortgages after the Great Recession by corporates. They are buying fallen angels, companies that previously were rated investment grade that are now junk. They're lending to state and local governments. So they have backing of the Treasury for this. But the Fed has really gotten involved in fiscal policy to a great degree.

So there really is a blurred line there and where this is going to come out in the long run we really don't know. I mean, are they going to at some point, go back to conventional monetary policy. Another interesting point here, one, is Washington going to take off the training wheels and let the economy ride on its own. You looked at it, since the Great Recession. And the economy is basically it's been -- it's like a kiddie bike with training wheels.

You've had all this monetary and fiscal stimuli, which is not going away. We've had the slowest expansion for 10 years in any of the post-war period, despite all the monetary and fiscal stimuli, and are we dealing with an economy that simply cannot function without massive, massive fiscal stimuli, or at some point are they going to readjust and say, wait a minute, we're going to have to bite the bullet here. It doesn't seem to be much interested in that. There does seem overwhelming zeal, to keep supporting the economy with monetary fiscal policy and really what's now the combination of the two.

AT: Right, and just to bring it back to where we started your analogy, the training wheels, I get the feeling you think that if the training wheels were taken off, this economy would fall flat on its face?

GS: You don't know, what they are worried about and they are worried about with the great recession, is a reentry deal [ph], is what happens. I mean, you have a lot of bankruptcies. I mean, back then, for example, if they hadn't supported all the big banks you would have had widespread bankruptcies.

Now whether that would have been the end of the financial system, well, it's an old history, a professor of mine used to say, there are no ifs in history. You don't know what would happen. History isn't like running rats through the maze and you run -- change one baffle and see which way they run the next time. You simply don't know. The assumption is that things would have been collapsed, or close to collapse.

But that really raises this moral hazard issue. You don't hear that term much anymore. It was widely used after the Great Recession, but the whole idea that you have is too big to hit, too big to fail. And it is really becoming true of the entire economy that there just is not -- there's not room for this. I mean, you look at individuals, hey, this virus was very, very debilitating. A lot of people obviously lost their jobs. They didn't expect to, but those people had basically no provision for any kind of contingency.

You look at the number of surveys, those survey shows that only 40% of the people don't have three months, three months spending in financial reserves, no reserve for three months, they'll be out. They wouldn't have any. So you really have engendered an attitude of people saying, well, the government's going to bail me out one way or the other. And of course, if that's -- that's a self-feeding kind of mechanism. And how do you get out of that? Is this the way we go and is this another form of socialism or socialized finance? It's a very interesting philosophical question. We won't know the answer for years, but we certainly are moving in that direction.

AT: Right, and just in terms of the -- before we wrap as Steven likes to call our goal is saying, if something can't last forever it won't. And it sounds like you don't think this rally in the stock market can keep going much further given the realities that you just described that what's going on in the quote-unquote real economy?

SA: Yeah, first time, I apologize.

GS: Yeah, I think we can see a 30% to 40% decline in the S&P 500 sometime in the next six months.

AT: 30% to 40% in the next six months. All right. And what is your advice for clients and investors right now given that?

GS: Well, I'm sure you know that we do manage money and the way we handle it, we are long treasury bonds, and that's done very, very well. We're also modestly long the dollar, and we have a few bits and pieces elsewhere, but really not a lot else. It's a risk off kind of approach. I would look to enhance it, the short stocks, be long the dollar, the short commodities, things like that. If things start to move in our favor, but right now obviously that's not happened.

AT: All right, well, I hope you're wrong. But let's have you back sometime in the next six months to check in on those forecasts and see how things are panning out. Our guest has been Gary Shilling, President of A Gary Shilling and Company. Gary, thanks very much for being with us today.

GS: My pleasure.

SA: Thank you, Gary.

