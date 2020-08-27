IPG's primary Chinese competitor, Raycus, has made it clear that market share growth is its priority, and it's willing to use price to get it.

IPG had a better-than-expected second quarter, with better-than-expected revenue performance in China and North America, as well as less margin erosion than feared.

With IPG Photonics (IPGP) having entered its downturn a bit ahead of the pack, and management doing a relatively good job of preserving margins, these shares have managed to outperform industrial peers since my last review of the company, while also doing a little better than the S&P 500.

I like IPG's leverage to short-cycle industrial recoveries in 2021, as well as its automation-enabling technology and some potential leverage from reshoring. And of course we are talking about a company with very good margins. What I don't like is the prospect of intensifying competition in China, as IPG's main rival has made it clear that market share growth is its primary focus today. While IPG shares aren't overvalued relative to its margins and cash, it's also not any cheaper than other high-quality industrials.

Surprisingly Strong Results In Q2

Plenty of industrial-focused companies reported better-than-expected results this quarter, and IPG was no exception, helped by recovering demand in China. Revenue beat expectations by more than 5%, with even more impressive beats at the gross and operating margin lines. Although better sales volume certainly helped gross margin, IPG did a very good job overall of controlling costs.

Revenue declined 19% this quarter, more or less in line with the norm for industrials this quarter. Comparisons to companies in the welding space are of mixed value, but IPG did outdo Lincoln Electric (LECO) and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) (both down 25%). Material processing revenue declined 21%, with weak results in high-power (down 26%) and medium-power (down 31%) partly offset by strength in pulsed lasers (up 4%) on demand from battery processing customers.

Gross margin fell 350bp which I regard as an impressive result given the operating leverage within the business and the sharper decline in the first quarter. Operating income (adjusted for currency and so on) fell 36%, with margin down almost six points but still above 20%.

The Near-Future Is Still Hazy

Like many other industrial companies, IPG was relatively cautious on the near-term outlook, and investors were disappointed with third-quarter earnings guidance that called for basically flat sequential growth at the midpoint.

China does seem to be improving (sales were down 11% in the second quarter after a 40% drop in the first quarter), and the book to bill remained above 1.0, but there are still concerns about the real strength of underlying demand in China (versus restocking), as many companies that sell into China have expressed some caution that they see evidence of the recovery flattening out a bit.

IPG did surprisingly well in the U.S. (revenue down 16%), but demand remains fragile across many industrial end-markets. Although the semiconductor market is healthy, markets like heavy machinery, autos, and "general manufacturing" are still soft. Moreover, strength in markets like non-residential construction really doesn't help IPG that much. Longer term, I do see IPG as a potential winner not only from increasing automation of manufacturing, but also from potential reshoring.

Competition In China Set To Intensify

One of my long-standing concerns about IPG has been the impact of improving domestic competition within China (roughly half of revenue) and the long-term implications that has for sales growth and margins. Wuhan Raycus is IPG's primary competition in the Chinese market, having built its market share to around 25% (versus 45% for IPG) as local customers have become increasingly confident regarding the quality and capabilities of Raycus's high-power lasers.

Earlier this year Raycus management made it clear that market share growth is its primary focus now, and it's willing to use price to achieve it. Raycus prices are already about 35% lower than IPG's in 6kW+ lasers and about 50% lower in pulsed lasers. Not only is Raycus willing to price aggressively, but also it's been reinvesting in the business and developing new laser products to address markets like welding, annealing, and cleaning (Raycus has largely focused on cutting up to this point), areas where IPG has seen relatively less pressure.

Not only has Raycus improved its product quality, but there's also a growing push in China to "buy local" and turn to local suppliers over foreign suppliers like IPG. With fiber lasers representing an important business within industrial markets (and an automation-enabling technology), Raycus certainly fits that theme.

IPG does still have a few advantages. The company is hard to beat at the higher-ends of the performance spectrum, and it has reaped major advantages over the years from its internal sourcing capabilities - while Raycus's European supply of diodes is not likely at risk, having to source your diodes is still a liability. Last and not least, IPG does still enjoy a strong reputation with customers, including Han's Laser.

The Outlook

I don't believe that IPG has ever had two down years in a row, but I expect that will happen this year, with revenue likely to decline another 10% or so unless North American industrial markets rebound more strongly in the fourth quarter. Longer term, though, I still believe that IPG can generate high-single-digit growth, surpassing $2B in 2025. Although competition in China is a real threat, I see expanding penetration of fiber lasers offsetting that, and IPG has the resources to continue development work on lasers for new applications. I believe high-30%'s margins will be hard to achieve again on a sustained basis, but I do expect FCF margins to move into the 20%'s over time.

The Bottom Line

On a cash flow basis, IPG looks priced for mid-to-high single-digit annualized returns (versus a 10yr trailing annualized return of over 20%), and the shares do look slightly underpriced on an EBITDA approach based on margins. While I think IPG has gone through the worst of this cycle and has done surprisingly well on margins, I would like a wider margin of safety before buying the stock given the challenges ahead in China.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.