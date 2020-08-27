Further, the rest of the problems we knew about already.

Part of the secret here is that much of it is hedging losses whih aren't real cash losses.

Rolls Royce has just announced huge losses and yet the share price has done pretty much nothing.

Rolls Royce, lovely storied company though it is and standard bearer of British engineering, has a problem. That being that its major business is pretty much shut down at present and it may be some time before it reopens. That's going to cause any company problems and of course these past few months have caused such problems to many companies.

As a result Rolls has just announced a £5.4 billion loss and is thinking about how it can raise more capital to underpin the business. There might even be a rights issue although more disposals is perhaps more likely.

Despite this the share price has done pretty much nothing for months:

(Rolls Royce share price from London Stock Exchange)

The obvious reason for this nothingburger of a reaction is that we all knew this already. Or knew enough of it that we knew the results would be awful. Which they are and therefore no reaction to them.

We did indeed know bits of this as I pointed out before.

The basic problem

Over and above the general stoppage in the economy from the coronavirus which has affected everyone Rolls has another problem. Their engines tend to be in the long distance planes, exactly the ones still - still - grounded. Further, they don't just sell the engine then add on a bit of maintenance. They're actually much closer to a subscription model. You pay per hour in the air on that engine.

So, the stoppage in flight time hasn't just meant a certain loss of engine sales, it's taken a knife to that hourly income too, as their accounts show:

(Aviation revenues from Rolls Royce investor presentation)

Hey, that's just what's going to happen if the global aviation industry is grounded and you sell jet engines.

The other bit, hedging losses

But it's the other part of the results that I want to talk about here. Because these are always terribly misunderstood and I've been banging on about this in other places for years now. A hedging loss is a loss, yes, otherwise we wouldn't call it a loss. But by definition if it really is a hedging loss and not a speculative one then there must be a corresponding profit elsewhere on the books. Yet we report the two, the profit or loss on hedging, and the profit or loss on the ongoing business being hedged, in different places and at different times.

A hedging loss must be reported the moment it becomes apparent that it's going to happen. But the corresponding profit in the underlying business only gets reported when the business actually takes place.

So, Rolls sells in USD but accounts in GBP where most of its costs are. That's a significant currency risk and usually over several years. They hedge this book. Billions and billions of it is hedged. When the $/£ and € rates change this can cause significant losses:

(Rolls Royce hedging book from Rolls Royce)

That's a fair old book being hedged there, tens of billions. And, yes, currencies have been moving around recently so there are losses on those hedges. which must be recognised right now.

But the corresponding revenues aren't recognised right now. They come in over time. So, this isn't a cash loss this hedging one, it's an accounting one.

Except

That's the normal situation but Rolls has, of course, made it more difficult. This:

Deterioration in the medium-term outlook caused by COVID-19 • Action taken to reduce the size of the hedge book by $10.3bn to match forecast of lower USD receipts in the coming years • Resulting in cash costs of £1.46bn between 2020-2026

So, they're hedging less of that future income. Some of which they have already hedged and so have to acknowledge losses on as they get out. In fact, real honest to goodness cash losses of £1.46 billion. Ouch.

So, together

We've got three entirely different sets of losses to think about here. Firstly, hey the last few months have been terrible for everyone. OK, we know that.

Secondly, there's the non-cash loss on the hedging book. That's actually something that comes back into the books over time as the revenues flow in. It's that thing about having to recognise hedging losses as they occur, not at the same time as the revenue arrives.

Thirdly, the losses from closing out that chunk of the hedging book.

Things aren't as bad as that headline number look.

My view

There's always a difference between one off losses and ongoing ones. We can see what the one offs are here. And ongoing as well - that's the shutdown of international flights more or less - as a result of Covid.

I thus rate Rolls Royce as still a buy. It is, assuming that international air travel starts up again, a company with a solid lock on a significant technology. It's not about to disappear.

The investor view

Really this comes down to opinions on that long distance jet travel. It comes back the Rolls is a buy. If you think the world has changed enough that it won't then it isn't. So, it's dependent upon your opinion of that.

The huge loss right now is dependent upon those one off factors on the hedging book plus the Covid close down. The first set - the hedging book - isn't going to happen again and the second, well, do we think that's going to reverse or not?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.