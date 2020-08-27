We believe DECK still has room to grow, especially in their HOKA ONE brand, and to a lesser extent, with their legacy UGG brand.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) reported solid first-quarter results driven by strong growth in their DTC e-commerce channel. The company’s HOKA ONE brand is exceeding expectations and showing impressive momentum, experiencing triple-digit revenue growth in online sales. The company continues to invest in strengthening the brand image by sponsoring events such as the virtual Ironman Racing series and Ekiden, a race originated in Japan, with 400,000 people across the globe participating in this year’s challenge. Sponsoring events like these would only increase brand awareness in a passion-driven market led by athletes. The momentum behind the HOKA ONE brand is signaling great market adoption.

Like many other retail companies, DECK was affected by store closures in their own retail channel and wholesale partners as stay-at-home orders were implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus. For DECK, approximately 20% of their store fleet remained open for the entire 90-day period, while the average store was open for roughly half the quarter. Today, however, 95% of their global store fleet has reopened their doors, but due to social distancing guidelines, stores are operating at less than full capacity.

DECK has done an impressive job of turning around the business. We believe DECK still has room to grow, especially in their HOKA ONE brand, and to a lesser extent, with their legacy UGG brand. UGG is seeing good market acceptance in its “hybrid sandal”, and the diversification of its product portfolio should bring less volatility to the brand. The stabilization of their Teva and Sanuk brands could also be margin accretive moving forward.

Right now, the company has two brands that could benefit from two trends: outdoor activity and home comfort. With people traveling less and spending less on entertainment, they are looking at outdoor activities as an escape route following responsible social distancing. And with more people working from home, consumers are investing more in comfort than in work attire.

From a valuation point of view, DECK looks fairly priced based on forward-looking earnings expectations. Currently, analysts are predicting forward EPS of $9.38 in 2021 and $11.41 in 2022. With shares trading at $208, DECK is trading at a forward PE multiple of 22x and 18x, respectively. Assuming a discount rate of 10% and an earnings growth rate of 5%, we believe pricing DECK at a 20x PE multiple seems reasonable. That said, with shares in DECK being fairly priced, there is no margin of safety present to justify an investment, which, given the current economic environment, would be a nice safety net to have.

Strong Online Sales Growth Lifts Q1 Results

DECK reported sales of $283M for its first quarter, up 2.3% from its prior-year period, and beating the consensus by $26M. The company also reported EPS of minus $0.28, but ahead of analyst’s expectations by $0.85.

The strong performance during their first quarter was mainly attributed to robust growth for both UGG and HOKA ONE in their respective online channels. Both brands saw online growth in the triple digits. DECK’s global direct-to-consumer revenues increased by 74% compared to last year and accounted for 49% of total sales at quarter-end (compared to 35% at their FY end 2020), heavily skewed towards their e-commerce channel. Offsetting the growth from online sales within their DTC channel was the disruption of their retail stores due to the pandemic.

Sales in their Global Wholesale channel decreased by 27% compared to its prior-year period, reflecting store closures for much of the first quarter. The company did experience order cancellations as their wholesale partners were adjusting to the current environment and are still anticipating cancellations to outweigh reorders.

Growth in HOKA ONE and the Diversification of the Core UGG Portfolio is Good News

The highlight of DECK’s second quarter came from the performance in HOKA ONE. Global revenues for the brand increased 37% versus last year with growth in their wholesale and direct-to-consumer channel. Wholesale growth was driven by the rapid expansion of distributor volume internationally, which management believes is a great indicator of consumer acceptance of the HOKA brand internationally. HOKA ONE’s e-commerce channel saw triple-digit growth during the quarter. The company also introduced a new shoe design in July and is seeing strong consumer demand, especially in Europe.

In the case of UGG (their legacy brand), while global revenues were down 10% for the quarter, driven by a 45% decline in wholesale sales, UGG saw a 53% increase in online sales, more than offsetting the decline in volume experienced by their own retail stores. While the company believes a good portion of their online sales growth came from consumers that have shopped at their brick-and-mortar stores before, they saw a “substantial acceleration of UGG loyalty enrollments” in the first quarter compared to last year. The increase in loyalty members is a positive for the company as they can directly engage with their customers while gathering first-party data, allowing DECK to offer more personalized products and strengthen their brand image. The company also states that members make more frequent purchases and are more likely to make purchases across multiple categories. As part of its long-term strategy, the company is working on diversifying the UGG brand from its association with winter-related products. The company is still testing the waters with new product introductions related to the spring and summer seasons with a partnership with Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) and in their select retail stores, but overall, they feel optimistic about the opportunity:

We were excited about the UGG brand's recent performance with spring and summer product, especially given the brand has not typically been top of mind for the consumer this time of year. According to Google Trends, UGG experienced a 76% increase in search interest during the first quarter. – Q1 call

Also, the company believes they took market share, given the strong performance in their e-commerce channel:

Despite the decline of wholesale revenue, our partners also experienced growth within their e-commerce channels, which suggest our brands are taking market share from the competition. According to NPD's retail tracking service, for the months of April through June, each of our brand growth rates were more favorable than the overall marketplace. – Q1 call

The Bottom Line

The big picture still looks murky at DECK. The company’s distribution center was disrupted by COVID-19, and with social distancing guidelines in place, it is operating at less than full capacity. The company expects to incur additional costs related to wages and employee safety at its distribution center, which seems to be a headwind for other companies as well. For example, Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) also cited higher costs at their warehouses and distribution centers:

The initial ramp-up of our distribution centers took longer than we had hoped. And we've had further difficulty ramping up our DCs to full capacity due to staffing challenges. I suspect with the surge of e-commerce and the impact of commerce coming back post closure, the warehousing competitive labor market has increased quickly and significantly. – Ross Stores Q2 call

Due to limited capacity at their distribution center and increased demand in their DTC channel, the company is working with their wholesale partners to push inventory deliveries forward, as to avoid a bottleneck once the holiday season begins:

But given the current environment that we're operating and limited capabilities that we potentially have at DCs, we are encouraging wholesalers to take that product earlier because it will be hard. If they try to push it off to our peak period and we're fulfilling direct-to-consumer sales at the same time, it's going to be hard to do that. – Q1 call

Although not explicitly stated during their conference call, management hinted at incentives for wholesale partners to take early delivery of merchandise:

We're continuing to work on that. And where we're seeing a willingness to take product earlier, we're working with them to help facilitate that. And it really kind of depends on the circumstances in the customers, but where we can get them to take it earlier, we're definitely willing to provide and work with them and accommodating that. – Q1 call

Like many other retailers, the company expects a heavily promotional environment in the upcoming quarters. DECK still sees total sales for 2021 to decline year over year, offset to some degree by growth in HOKA, albeit at a slower pace. A higher promotional environment, plus increased costs in their distribution center related to fulfillment and labor, will put pressure on profit margins.

With shares trading at a forward earnings multiple of 20x at the mid-point, we believe DECK is being fairly priced by the market. Given the still uncertain environment due to the pandemic, investors should demand a margin of safety to compensate for the unknown risks.

