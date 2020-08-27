This is a Z4 Research Initial Cheat Sheet & Trade Idea for Oceaneering International (OII)

We have followed Oceaneering for a very long time. We owned it years ago and have been largely away in the last five, however, I have owned it personally for a couple of quarters now. Often, I do this to make me pay better attention to a name before we include it (if we include it) in the ZLT. It entered the ZLT this morning as a Trading only position due to Hurricane Laura and may become a Core position due to longer-term trends we see them positioning for and which are not apparently in the market's consideration. These are longer-term trends including a coming wave of upstream offshore decommissioning work and key assistance with offshore wind projects.

OII is a largely offshore focused service name primarily known for its dominance in the ROV space with vehicles attached to offshore operations around the globe for drill support and vessel-based activity. Four of their five segments are focused on offshore oil and gas (ROVs, Subsea Products, Subsea Projects, and Asset Integrity) while a fifth segment (Advanced Technologies) tackles space, entertainment, and other high-end robotic projects. Most of the revenue and cash flow comes from the first 4 segments (79% of 2019 revenues) though the mix shifts around between the segments quite a bit and lower offshore activity in recent years has knocked ROVs out of front runner status in favor of Products for revenue (thought ROVs still lead on EBITDA due to better margins attributable to tight cost control).

It almost goes without saying that global offshore operations have sagged over the last couple of years due to weak and unstable global oil prices. Weak global oil and gas activity has colored the name and the shares, despite free cash generation, moves to cut costs, a well-known need to replace offshore reserves, and a strong balance sheet, have fallen sharply. The emergence of Covid-19 and its impact on demand and therefore, oil prices only exacerbated poor sentiment and clouded visibility. Management, like many in the space, is controlling the controllable but feels unable to provide guidance for the rest of the year at this time.

The Current Plan:

Reduce costs. Oceaneering is engaged in a massive cost reduction process. They are cleaving $125 to $160 mm of costs from their structure by the end of 2020. For reference, this was a $2.0 B revenue name in 2019 with a gross margin of $98 mm. This includes trimming underutilized assets (note that ROVS are down to 250 from 275 units in early 2019), reducing field headcounts as they focus on remote operations, and reducing G&A via salary reductions and middle management retirements. It appears to be working as this program has allowed for a stabilization of EBITDA margins despite sharply flagging revenue resulting in positive free cash flow generation (note that capex is a fraction of expected EBITDA here). This all falls under the "controlling the controllable" theme.

Maintain a strong balance sheet. They have > $300 mm in cash and over $800 mm in liquidity with nothing drawn on the revolver. They have two senior notes with the first note due until 2024. Net debt to TTM EBITDA is 2.5x, an area we see as moderately levered but those senior notes are still trading in the fairly distressed territory in the mid-60s and have been essentially at par as recently as February.

Note that consensus revenue and EBITDA for 2021 are down vs. 2020. Management has set extremely low offshore expectations for 2021 if the oil is below $50 as they see low numbers of new projects being approved in that kind of price environment. This lack of activity is going to be a plus for oil and also sets the bar pretty low for 2021 expectations (see revenue and EBITDA consensus in the cheat sheet below) as they look to resume guidance sometime early next year (assuming they get more comfortable doing so with more stable global pricing).

A few opportunities: One very short term and three emerging.

Short term - Laura damage. OII is particularly good at inspecting and aiding in repairs of offshore topsides infrastructure as well as onshore downstream (refining) infrastructure. They also aid in decommissioning projects offshore. In the past, we have seen material interest in the name in the wake of big storm seasons. Laura could drive significant upside to current thinking for them here. If we start to see reports of major offshore damage, this name could start to move for a short-term sentiment trade.

Emerging 1 - Offshore wind. OII conducts survey as well as seabed route clearance for the cables tying facilities to the onshore grid. They've been winning a number of bids and performing tasks in the growing North Sea offshore wind segment and have cleared over 3,000 KM of export cable lines (boulder clearance) for wind projects to date. Given their expertise in the subsea space in general and given the rapid growth expected in the U.S. offshore wind market beginning in 2023 we see them as a natural contestant bidding for U.S. projects.

Emerging 2 - Oil and Gas Platform and Pipeline decommissioning (offshore field abandonment). This may take longer to see it really develop vs. wind and plugging and abandonment activity may accelerate under a Biden Administration (as a guess). Moreover, there is an increasing backlog of offshore projects around the globe that have seen lower prices result in less tie back activity near them prompting them to fall below economic thresholds as primary production slips. I went looking for numbers for this and just to note, Wood Mackenzie puts the global cost of needed P&A work by 2030 at $104.5 B. So while this is not new it may be more quickly emerging this decade and the opportunity is massive. Expect billions to be spent each year near term off Brazil, the U.S., and in the North Sea, not to mention what's likely needed in the Middle East. To be more granular, Wood Mac recently said the cost of P&A is $500,000 on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and up to $10 mm in the Deepwater GOM. In 2019, this was only 2% of their revenue yet it touched on their ROV and Subsea Products segments.

Emerging 3 - Space. OII has long worked on space suit components for NASA. On Tuesday, they were contracted to work on portions of the human lunar lander for the Artemis Program to put astronauts back on the moon. It's likely to be a high profile program and may see investors trying to find out which companies are making which components. Not looking at this as a game changer but it does play to their expertise.

Emerging 4 - Automated Guidance Vehicles - Basically, driver-less materials handling robots (automatically guided forklifts and warehouse vehicles). We see a lot of positive trends for this via our work with the fuel cell names.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.