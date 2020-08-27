Steel plant utilization rates are very weak in the U.S. and EU, and it may take several years to recapture 2017-2019 volumes, but the company's efforts to diversify Environmental should help.

Management has made a very large bet on hazardous waste treatment, making two large and somewhat expensive acquisitions, but the long-term outlook for volumes and returns is positive.

Harsco saw meaningful volume declines in its Environmental and Clean Earth operations, but the declines were in line with underlying activity and margins held up reasonably well.

Harsco (HSC) was already underway with an ambitious corporate transformation plan, selling off its hodgepodge of industrial businesses and investing in hazardous waste treatment in a big way, and then COVID-19 came along and threw a few extra handfuls of sand into the gears. Now Harsco is dealing with very weak steel plant utilization rates and an overall slowdown in activity that has hit hazardous waste volumes.

It’s challenging to model Harsco, as the waste handling business is still new and the significant piece acquired from Stericycle (SRCL) wasn’t performing at top form at the time of the deal. On top of that, a recovery in steel demand looks like a multiyear process and it’s unclear as to how companies will balance capacity/output and price. Those modeling issues increase the risk, but I believe Harsco shares should trade in the high teens, provided management can execute on the integration of ESOL into the Clean Earth business and the economy doesn’t see a significant stumble from here.

Challenges Evident In Q2

Given the recent inclusion of ESOL and the general modeling/forecasting chaos that preceded the second quarter earnings cycle, I put even less stock into Harsco’s performance vis a vis sell-side estimates than normal. So, I don’t make all that much of a minor revenue miss, nor an adjusted EBITDA beat, though it does appear that margins held up noticeably better than expected despite the significant decreases in volume – a noteworthy positive development given the company’s efforts to restructure and reposition the Environmental and Rail businesses in recent years.

Revenue rose 27% as reported, but that is with the inclusion of significant M&A. Including Clean Earth and ESOL, revenue declined around 20% - 21% by the company’s pro-forma approach (that includes the acquired businesses in the year-ago comps) or 19% by my organic revenue approach (which excludes them from this quarter).

Revenue in the environmental business declined about 20% in constant currency terms, with the company seeing customer utilization rates plunge to 62% (the lowest since 2009) and steel output drop 23%. COVID-19 shutdowns also hit demand for byproducts, though nickel prices were a little better than in the year-ago period. Adjusted EBITDA declined 30%, but the margin was fairly stable (down about 170bp to 19.7%) and the business remained profitable at the operating line (a margin of 6.7%).

The Clean Earth business saw a 20% organic revenue decline, with virtually all of that coming from lower waste volumes. Demand for hazardous waste and dredge handling held up comparatively better, as weaker building activity in the Northeast led to less demand for treating contaminated soil from building projects. Adjusted EBITDA was weak, with a 7% EBITDA margin.

The Rail business was basically flat this quarter at the top line, with EBITDA down 16% and margin down 230bp to 12%. Operating income also remained positive, with a margin a little above 10%. While maintenance activity was impacted by lower traffic volumes and COVID-19-related issues, the rail project backlog grew a further 57% to $456M (over five quarters of revenue).

The Recovery Will Likely Be Slow … And Probably Lumpy

I expect Harsco’s Clean Earth business to be relatively tied to economic activity – a large part of the business involves dealing with waste streams from various industrial, retail, and healthcare sources that cannot go into normal landfills, and it stands to reason that there’s a pretty tight correlation between overall activity and the volume of waste generated. With that, I don’t think it was coincidence that the decline in volumes Harsco saw was more or less in line with the volume declines reported by many multi-industrial companies this quarter.

One possible driver to watch is building activity. I’m not very bullish on non-residential construction, nor on municipal budgets or infrastructure activity in 2021 (absent federal government-driven stimulus), so I believe this business could need a little more time to recover absent that stimulus.

Looking at the Environmental business, it’s hard to feel good about the near-term future. While several publicly-traded steel companies outproduced sell-side expectations in the second quarter, overall steel production was down 17% (ex-China) in July, with utilization rates dropping into the 50%’s. Steel prices remain quite weak, and at least some blast furnace operators (including Harsco customer ArcelorMittal (MT) and voestalpine (OTCPK:VLPNY)) are electing to shut down furnaces. While I do expect a double-digit improvement in production volume next year, I think it could take four or five years to regain 2017-2019 levels of output.

I’m less concerned about the outlook for the Rail business as far as demand is concerned. While maintenance activities can be postponed, you can only postpone track maintenance for so long. What’s more relevant to me here is whether the company’s efforts to improve the performance of the segment (the new SCOR program) will bear fruit – this has been a disappointing and frustrating unit for some time now.

The Outlook

Harsco paid up to get into the waste handling business, but while the entry price looks steep, this is a business that has steep barriers to entry (you can’t just open a hazardous waste facility). With drivers like expanding chemical production in the U.S., the possibility of PFAS reclassification (forcing them to be sent to hazardous facilities), and a longer-term possibility of greater onshore manufacturing (the reshoring theme), I like the outlook for volume growth, and I think returns on capital can surpass historical norms for the rest of the business, particularly if the company can drive more service attachment with existing sites and customers.

With all of the aforementioned modeling/forecasting issues, I have less confidence than normal in my modeling, but I believe Harsco can likely grow at a mid-single-digit rate as it expands its Environmental and Clean Earth operations and as industrial end-markets recover. I’m expecting this to remain a mid-to-high single-digit FCF margin business, but I can see a path to upside there, largely tied to better execution with Clean Earth but also some of the expansion/diversification initiatives at Environmental and the ongoing improving efforts at Rail.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted long-term free cash flow and nearer-term EBITDA, I believe Harsco shares should trade into the high teens, and I can see a path into the $20’s depending upon how the recovery goes and how the newly-acquired waste operations work out. Harsco’s sensitivity to industrial end-markets and a steel recovery is both a risk and opportunity, and the shares look “forgotten” relative to the recovery in many short-cycle industrial names. There is definitely above-average risk here, but I think this is a name for investors willing to take on higher risk to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.