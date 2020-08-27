The Trade Desk remains cheaply valued, as it's still early in its journey.

Despite seeking to take market share, The Trade Desk has a history of GAAP profitability.

Investment Thesis

The Trade Desk (TTD) is a rapid growth ad company that is facing a difficult outlook. I made the case among readers of my Marketplace service Deep Value Returns, as it looks ahead, it's already pointing back to growth mode.

The Trade Desk is a profitable ad company that's well-positioned to benefit from the transition away from the traditional ad market to online programmatic ad spend.

As we consider the ramp-up in 2021, The Trade Desk will reignite its revenue growth rates back to more than 30%, causing its share to reprice higher.

Tough Environment For Ad Companies

The graph above is an echo of many companies' reports in the ad space of late -- from Facebook (FB) to Alphabet (GOOG), the quarter ended June saw a meaningful dip in the strength of advertising.

Realistically, the decline from growing at 33% in Q1 to negative 13% Q2 was brutal. Although looking out to Q3 2020 the company is once again reporting high single-digit revenue growth -- thus implying that the worst is now behind itself.

Why The Trade Desk?

Previously, I was bearish The Trade Desk based on valuation concerns, but in an about-turn, I'm not less concerned about its valuation and I've come to realize its strong potential ahead.

The idea behind The Trade Desk is that it can reach consumers across a highly fragmented space through different screens.

Furthermore, the appeal of The Trade Desk is that it's a platform-neutral, helping ad agencies reach consumers wherever they may be. The Trade Desk is essentially a sophisticated broker.

What's more, the times when ad agencies would simply deploy their ad budget around in an unfocused manner in an attempt to reach their consumer is now on the way out. There's a shift in the way ad agencies target key consumers.

Also, ad agencies want to know exactly how many consumers each dollar of advertising is reaching, through measurable metrics -- that's what The Trade Desk offers.

The above is a hypothetic illustration of what the average consumer would experience on an average day. The point being that although Google and Facebook are huge titans in the ad market, there is a place for more than just those two players in the digital ad world.

Ad agencies want to use a data-driven strategy to reach consumers that matter to them at a point in time that matters to them. But is now a good time to invest in The Trade Desk?

What's Potential for The Trade Desk Now?

The Trade Desk asserts that although Q2 reported negative y/y revenue growth, that The Trade Desk has now gone on the aggressive and increased the pace of its investments to further capitalize as conditions continue to improve.

This aggressive strategy I've often found to be the difference between investing alongside a founder and CEO versus a generic CEO who is not a founder. Founders are truly passionate about turning every disaster into an opportunity to advance their own company's agenda.

Moving on, both The Trade Desk and Roku (ROKU) independently highlight the obvious trend, that linear TV is facing a dramatic level of cord-cutting, which picked up momentum during COVID. The adoption of connected TV is taking its place at a very fast pace, and this benefits The Trade Desk enormously.

As you can see above, linear TV still accounted for $230 billion of total ad spend during 2019. But in 2020, this level of ad spend will start to shift away from linear TV towards connected TV, where The Trade Desk is positioned to benefit.

Strong Tailwinds to Its Back

The Trade Desk is an attractive investment in that it allows ad companies to regulate the frequency that their ad is shown as well as to measure the impact its ad is having on their chosen business.

In essence, The Trade Desk has very strong winds to its back as the digital ad market continues to expand and fragment.

Indeed, buyers of ads seek clean reporting of where their ads are seen, while at the same time not conflicting with the platform provider -- an ad partner that is not a competing with their brand.

Valuation -- At least 40% Upside Potential From Here

During a time when many rapid growth companies where willing to be unprofitable as took to gaining market share, The Trade Desk has been profitable for a while.

Of course, The Trade Desk is not a mature company set on maximizing profitability. The Trade Desk is still a young company, and its key priority will be to grow its revenues, but the point I'm highlighting is that its revenues are not revenues for the sake of revenue, but slightly profitable revenues.

Accordingly, even during this difficult period, where its revenues were down 13% y/y, its adjusted EBITDA margins still reached 10%.

Of course, we could argue that for the same period a year ago its EBITDA margins were 36%, but that would only go to reinforce my point, that The Trade Desk is a profitable enterprise, despite still seeking to grow and take market share.

As a sanity check, consider analysts' expectations for The Trade Desk for 2021:

Right now, The Trade Desk is priced at 33x sales, which is a punchy valuation by my own standards. However, assuming that The Trade Desk simply ticks along into 2021, without any further multiple expansion, simply as the business continues to grow into 2021, investors should expect its shares to grow alongside its growth in intrinsic value, by at least 30% to 40%.

In essence, I'm assuming no change in investment sentiment, that The Trade Desk continues to trade on the same multiple as it currently trades at, 33x sales.

The Bottom Line

The Trade Desk just come off its most challenging period. Meanwhile, its shares didn't sell-off, despite on the surface reporting unimpressive results. The reason being high-quality companies simply don't stay on sale for long, they have a tendency to hold their values well.

Looking out to Q3 2020 and into 2021, The Trade Desk is putting Q2 behind itself, and it appears set to continue to grow at 30%-40% into next year. As long as The Trade Desk continues to perform along with its target, its shares should approximate its intrinsic value and reprice higher around 40% over the coming 12 to 18 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTD, ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.