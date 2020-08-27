Generic market entrants and ongoing legal cases are a threat, but I rate the company's peak sales opportunity to be $1bn-$1.5bn by 2025 and am bullish. A realistic share price target is ~$25.

There are nine further approvals in the offing for Hetlioz, Fanapt, and a third candidate, Tradipitant - all in late-stage trials.

Investment Thesis

Vanda Pharmaceuticals five-year share price performance. Source: TradingView

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) looks to be a fundamentally strong, early-stage biotech investment opportunity based on my analysis, which is currently trading at a 42% discount to its early 2020 price of $17.5.

The company's stock has dropped alarmingly since hitting an all-time peak of $31 in January 2019, owing chiefly to ongoing issues with the FDA around certain product approvals, which encouragingly for investors, however, look to be resolvable.

Vanda's commercialized products are Hetlioz - approved for treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder ("Non-24"), which made sales of $143m in FY19, and Fanapt, an atypical antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia, which made sales of $84.2m over the same period.

Vanda is profitable, and with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, plus ~$95m of cash on hand (as at Q220), it is able to self-fund its promising late-stage development pipeline of drug candidates which leverage genetics and genomics to target central nervous system ("CNS") disorders, dermatitis, gastroparesis, and other indications.

Both Hetlioz and Fanapt are being trialed for further indications - Hetlioz for the treatment of Smith-Magenis Syndrome ("SMS"), jet lag disorder ("JLD"), pediatric Non-24, and delayed sleep phase disorder (DSPD), and Fanapt for bipolar disorder, and as a long-acting injectable ("LAI") formulation in schizophrenia.

Vanda's most promising pipeline product however is Tradipitant, a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor ("NK-1R") antagonist, which has been progressing through phase 3 trials for atopic dermatitis, gastroparesis, and motion sickness, with Vanda's management rating gastroparesis as a potential billion-dollar peak revenue opportunity.

In April, Tradipitant began a fourth phase 3 trial - evaluating its effect on hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia, with results released last week showing that it may accelerate clinical improvement, although only marginally - 57% of patients receiving the drug saw their condition improve, as compared to 50% in the placebo arm. Mortality rates in the Tradipitant arm were 14.2% as compared to 16.6% in the placebo arm.

In the past couple of months Vanda has released some long-overdue positive news-flow regarding progress in its attempt to secure approval for Tradipitant in gastroparesis, and Hetlioz in SMS, which suggests the company could secure approvals for both between 2021 and 2022.

The company is nothing if not controversial and faces a number of threats in the form of generic competition, legal challenges from investors and insurance policy holders, and a seemingly difficult relationship with the FDA. However, Vanda has proved to be adept at discovering areas of unmet need for its drugs and has generally generated encouraging data from its many clinical trials which are almost all at the phase 3 stage.

As such I am making Vanda a buy. Analysts at Jefferies & Co have set a price target of $14 for the stock, which currently trades at a price of $10.5. I am prepared to be a little more bullish and set a price target closer to $25, given the company's growing sales, new market opportunities, cash position, innovative marketing tactics and the apparent popularity of its products.

There are certainly risks to consider, but I believe the downside case is limited given the current low price of the shares compared to their Jan 2019 peak of $32, and early 2020 price of $17.

The ongoing COVID-19 trials of Tradipitant also provide a promising near-term price catalyst, as does the company's work evaluating small molecules for treatment of COVID-19 in collaboration with the University of Illinois, and a second program, CALYPSO, conducted alongside the University of Washington School of Medicine, using gene-sequencing to try to identify factors that correlate with disease progression and outcomes.

Company Overview

Vanda Pharmaceuticals was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Washington D.C.

The company acquired a license to develop and commercialize Hetlioz in February 2004 from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and has paid BMY $37.5m in up-front and milestone payments. No further payments are due to BMY, but the company continues to earn a 10% share of all revenues generated by Vanda in territories protected by its new chemical entity (NCE) patent - which expires in 2022 - and 5% thereafter, or 5% in territories not protected by the patent.

Hetlioz is a melatonin agonist of the human MT1 and MT2 receptors, which are thought to help reset the body's circadian rhythms to the 24-hour day-night cycle, hence its approval in the US in 2014 as a treatment for Non-24 Sleep-Wake Disorder in blind people, and in the EU, in 2015.

Fanapt was acquired from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in December 2014 under similar terms to the Hetlioz deal, although there were no milestones payments made - instead, Vanda agreed to pay a 3% fixed royalty on all sales to Novartis until 2019, and a 6% cut thereafter in markets where the NCE patent has expired or was not issued - up until 2026 in the US.

Tradipitant was licensed from Eli Lilly (LLY) in April 2012, with Lilly set to earn up to $20m in milestone payments from the deal, and up to $80m in shared net sales revenues.

Hetlioz is sold via a limited number of specialty pharmacies whilst Fanapt is available for sale at selected wholesalers and retail pharmacies. Substantially all of Vanda's sales are made to just five customers who each account for more than 10% of all revenues.

The company has conducted a number of TV marketing campaigns for both Fanapt and Hetlioz in recent years, which management believes to have been highly successful - despite the fact that the majority of its Hetlioz users are blind (an FDA oversight when approving Hetlioz led to its approval for all patients when it was supposed to have been approved only for the blind).

Vanda - seemingly never far away from a fresh controversy - received a warning letter from the FDA in October 2018 stating that its website content relating to its treatments was false and misleading, and failed to include the information that Fanapt comes with a Boxed Warning - this has led to a number of lawsuits from investors and insurance policy holders, discussed below.

Vanda has a large number of institutional investors, including BlackRock (17% holding), Vanguard Group (8%), Renaissance Technologies (6.5%), Armistice Capital (5.6%), Macquarie (5.8%), and Stonepine Capital Management (4.7%). In total, institutional owners account for ~60% of the total ownership of the company.

Recent Performance

Despite pandemic headwinds, Vanda delivered an impressive set of Q220 earnings, outperforming analysts' expectations on EPS and revenues.

Hetlioz sales grew by 18% sequentially and by 10% year-on-year to a new quarterly record high of $41.6m, primarily due to a small price increase, according to Vanda management, whilst Fanapt sales declined 3% year on year to $20.6m, despite a price increase, on decreased sales volumes, which management put down to disruption to patient-physician visits owing to the pandemic.

Vanda posted Q220 net income of $8.7m, which was down 24% from $11.5 in Q219 for an EPS of $0.16. OPEX decreased sequentially by $5.1m to $53m, owing to a decrease in corporate expenses and the suspension of some clinical trials, although the figure was $3.8m more than in Q219, as Vanda launched national marketing campaigns for Fanapt and Hetlioz in Non-24, and increased R&D spending to cover its late-stage trials.

Vanda has a strong cash position of $95.3m, and in total, near-term assets of $339m, up $47.2m year on year - whilst total liabilities are $75m - good news for investors who are unlikely to be diluted by a share offering for the foreseeable future.

Thanks to an $86.5m income tax benefit recorded in FY19, due to the reduction of the tax valuation allowance against its taxable assets, Vanda posted FY19 income of $115.6m, and EPS of $2.11, to give the company a PE ratio of just 5x. This won't happen again in 2020, and Vanda is forecasting overall revenues of $240-$260m in FY20, based on Hetlioz sales of $155-$165m, and Fanapt sales of $85-$95m - a roughly 10% overall increase on FY19.

In order to achieve this, the company will need to improve only slightly on its performance in Q3 and Q4 2019 ($59m and $61m respectively), and if OPEX remains broadly similar to 2019, I would expect to see the company post net income of $20-$25m, with EPS of around $0.4-$0.5, giving a forward PE of ~25x.

Taking the past two years' overall revenue growth into account plus Vanda's projection for 2020 (+17%, +18% and ~+10% in 2018, 2019, and 2020 respectively), the company could quite possibly double its total revenues by 2025 to ~$500m, increase net income beyond $50m, and post EPS >$1.0, for a forward PE of 11x, based on a net income margin of 10% - significantly less than 2018's margin of 13%, and 2019's anomalous margin of >50%.

Using DCF analysis, that gives me a fair value price for Vanda shares around the $17 mark - a premium of >60% to its current trading price. Of course, things aren't so straightforward for Vanda that investors should take this calculation as gospel, but it does serve to suggest that the company's shares are currently undervalued and that in a fair-weather market, the stock price ought to correct upwards very nicely.

Given the size of its current addressable markets, it may be possible for Vanda to support 10-15% annual sales growth without securing further approvals. Analysts have forecast Hetlioz sales to reach $373m by 2024 in Non-24 alone - a market of 80,000 people in the US, and 120,000 in Europe, the company estimates, in which it currently has no significant competitors.

Fanapt addresses a far larger market - 3m people in the US are diagnosed with schizophrenia, and around 1% of the entire global population - but this is also an intensely competitive market - and Fanapt is only a second line treatment. Even so, sales have grown from $66m to $84m between 2015 and 2019 at a CAGR of 6%.

Vanda current pipeline. Source: company website.

As we can see above, Vanda is thinking much bigger than this, however, and targeting nine more approvals across its three main candidates, Hetlioz, Fanapt, and Tradipitant. The company also has some earlier stage candidates, targeting hematological malignancies and psychiatric disorders, and a portfolio of Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) activators and inhibitors for treatment of dry-eye and diarrhea disorders, but I do not plan to discuss these in detail in this article since they are unlikely to impact revenues or company valuation for the foreseeable future.

If the company can overcome its ongoing difficulties with the FDA, and successfully fight off the generic market, as it has done so far, then its share price has the potential to grow exponentially higher, in my view. In this next section, I will consider the chances of this happening in more detail.

Tradipitant: Approval For Gastroparesis Looks To Be Back On Track, Motion Sickness & Dermatitis Still in contention

Back in December 2018, the FDA took the decision to place a clinical hold on Vanda's trial of Tradipitant for treatment of gastroparesis, insisting that toxicity testing must be completed in dogs, monkeys, or pigs before it will agree to extend trials in human subjects for longer than 12 weeks.

The toxicity testing in animals could have taken up to nine months, which prompted Vanda to announce in February 2019 that it would take legal action against the FDA, a case that it lost after the U.S. District Court of Columbia ruled in favor of the FDA in February this year. After the verdict was announced, Vanda's shares dropped from a price of $13 to $8.

Vanda has continued to fight on, however, with some success. Last month, the FDA authorized a single patient in an Individual Patient Expanded Access protocol to continue to use Tradipitant beyond the 12-week trial period on the recommendation of its treating physician, owing to its perceived efficacy.

On the recent Q220 earnings call Vanda President and CEO Mihael Polymeropoulos informed analysts that several more patients had expressed a wish to continue treatment with Tradipitant beyond 12 weeks, and that Vanda was willing to continue to provide the drug, collecting safety and efficacy data on an ongoing basis.

This seems to have mollified the FDA which has agreed to consider an extension beyond six months, Polymeropoulos says, meaning that the current 200 patient phase 3 trial - which recommenced enrollment in Q220 and is due to complete in the first half of next year, could be all that is required to secure approval. Vanda expects to submit its NDA for gastroparesis later in 2021, whilst attempting to resolve its animal toxicology dispute.

An approval in 2022 would provide a significant sales catalyst for the company, and price catalyst for investors, since analysts have estimated Tradipitant could achieve peak annual sales of ~$900m in the gastroparesis market alone.

Vanda says it has discussed the protocol of a phase 3 trial of Tradipitant as a treatment for motion sickness, after meeting with the FDA shortly after the conclusion of its phase 2 trial, which subjected 126 patients with a prior history of motion sickness to sea travel in the Pacific Ocean. Tradipitant met both primary endpoints - only 17.5 of passengers treated with the drug experienced vomiting compared to 39.7% on placebo, whilst the Motion Sickness Severity Scale (MSSS) Worst score also favored Tradipitant over placebo, although the overall difference was not statistically significant.

Vanda's pursuit of an approval for Tradipitant in atopic dermatitis hit a roadblock in February this year when the company announced results from its phase 3 EPIONE 2 trial. Tradipitant did not meet its primary endpoint of a reduction of pruritus across the overall study population, but did show a "robust" antipruritic effect in the mild atopic dermatitis population.

Vanda intends to re-evaluate progress in light of these results. The drug demonstrated a strong safety profile, and with a market size estimated to be in excess of 9m people, it seems highly likely that Vanda will attempt to seek approval again once it is able to resume trials - currently disrupted by the pandemic.

Hetlioz makes (stuttering) progress in new indications. Fanapt trials on hold.

Vanda's attempts to progress Hetlioz into new indications have also been dogged by issues with the FDA, but once again, the issues do not seem to be insurmountable.

In March of this year, the agency sent Vanda a refusal-to-file ("RTF") letter in response to its supplemental marketing application to use Hetlioz as a treatment for Smith-Magenis Syndrome ("SMS") - a developmental disorder characterized by moderate intellectual disability, sleep disturbance, and behavioral problems - after Vanda had completed the largest placebo controlled study ever conducted in patients with SMS, which showed that patients using Hetlioz improved sleep quality and increased sleep duration.

The RTF explained that the application was not sufficiently complete to allow for review, but after a meeting with the FDA, Vanda agreed to resubmit a supplemental New Drug Application ("sNDA") for its solid capsule formulation of Hetlioz and a separate NDA for its liquid formulation. This seems to have done the trick - the FDA has accepted both, and granted a priority review, with a PDUFA decision date for December 1st.

The National Institute of Health has estimated that SMS affects 1 in every 15-25k people born in the US, whilst research suggests the figure is 5.3 out of every 100k births in Europe, which has led analysts to estimate that peak sales of Hetlioz in this market could reach $445m.

Meanwhile, Vanda received a complete response letter ("CRL") from the FDA in August 2019 in relation to its NDA for Hetlioz as a treatment for jet lag, based on a 25 patient trial of subjects taking a flight from the US to the UK. Although the 13 patients treated with Hetlioz slept for three hours longer than those on placebo, the study was originally designed to enroll 90 subjects before Vanda decided the complexity of the study was too great, and the FDA ultimately decided that the study's results were of "unclear clinical significance".

Vanda clinical studies of Hetlioz in jet lag. Source: corporate presentation

Vanda was unimpressed with the verdict and has launched an appeal, although the company has provided few updates since other than that it has met with the FDA to discuss next steps and is still aiming to secure an approval. The company may yet prevail, based on the evidence provided by the four clinical studies it has conducted to date. If it does, this would represent a significant win, based on the 20m US passengers who travel to Europe, the Middle East and Asia every year, of whom some 78% experience sleep disturbances, Vanda says.

Vanda has not shared detailed updates regarding delayed sleep phase disorder trials, but it is worth noting that the circadian rhythm sleep treatment market is estimated to be worth ~$950m by 2028 and is currently growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. My guess is that the Non-24 pediatric market is not a large one, but nevertheless an approval here would still provide a valuable sales catalyst, and perhaps open the door for further pediatric treatment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Fanapt's clinical trials for bipolar disorder and as a long-acting injectable (LAI) formulation for the treatment of schizophrenia are currently on hold due to the pandemic, Vanda says, without providing any detailed updates on progress. Intriguingly, Vanda has hinted at a direct-to-consumer pilot, which could prove to be a major sales driver, owing to the added convenience.

Fighting off generics (and false marketing claims)

Inevitably, and despite apparently robust patent protections, both Fanapt and Hetlioz are under siege from generic competitors. Back in 2014, Roxane Laboratories and numerous affiliates submitted Abbreviated New Drug Applications ("ANDAs") to the FDA, attempting to market generic versions of Fanapt prior to the expiration of two of its patents - dubbed 610 and 432.

Vanda won its case, which means that Roxane and its affiliates - subsequently acquired by Hikma pharmaceuticals - are permanently enjoined from developing and marketing Fanapt generics prior to the expiration of the 610 Patent in November 2027 - or November 2028 if Vanda secures pediatric exclusivity.

This is good news, but the battle is not over, with Hikma's challenge against patent 432 still pending in the courts. Hikma also petitioned the Supreme Court for a writ of certiorari, which was denied in January 2020. Vanda has established agreements with many of the subsidiaries to allow them to market generics after the expiry of the 610 patent, but is still contesting against one - Inventia - over both patents 610 and 432.

The situation with Hetlioz is similar. Vanda has filed a host - 10 by my count - of patent infringement lawsuits against Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA), MSN Pharmaceuticals, and Apotex, which have claimed that some of Vanda's patents are unenforceable, invalid, or would not be infringed by these companies generic versions of Hetlioz. There has been a great deal of back and forth between the companies, but the upshot is that a trial date has been set for July 2021.

Hetlioz received a five-year extension to 2022 on its new chemical entity ("NCE") patent in 2017 and is also protecting patents which run to 2033, 2034, and 2035. A trial win would provide a huge boost to the company, but on the other hand, the legal action is bound to take a toll on the company's finances, and faced with far better-resourced companies, Vanda has conceded that its defense may not be successful. Even Tradipitant's patents are under threat despite the product not having secured commercialization.

Meanwhile, Vanda faces further legal action in the form of several cases brought against it by one former employee, several groups of investors and policyholders of various insurance companies under the Federal False Claims Act relating to its allegedly false promotion of Fanapt and Hetlioz. So far, the claims have been dismissed by the courts, but Vanda's latest motion to dismiss the complaint, filed in May 2020, is still pending. Further lawsuits have been filed asserting claims for alleged breach of fiduciary duties, and although Vanda says it will vigorously defend these also, the company has also conceded that:

This lawsuit is subject to inherent uncertainties, the actual cost may be significant, and we may not prevail. We believe we are entitled to coverage under our relevant insurance policies, subject to a retention, but coverage could be denied or prove to be insufficient.

To my mind, the lawsuits - and particularly those filed by generic competitors - represent the biggest risks that the company faces, since generic entry into its key markets would severely affect sales of its products and should any of these companies - or any other Pharma rival - gain entry into the markets where Vanda is currently seeking approval, they may be able to secure patents that would prevent Vanda from entering them itself.

Conclusion

When evaluating an investment into Vanda there are certainly many pros and cons to consider.

On the positive side of the ledger, Vanda is growing sales in its core markets, and its products, bolstered by the company's marketing campaigns, appear to be proving popular with consumers. Additionally, based on trial data alone, it seems likely that Vanda can eventually gain entry into new markets, most notably with Tradipitant for gastroparesis and Hetlioz for SMS, and perhaps also in jet lag disorder, motion sickness and dermatitis.

Approvals in gastroparesis and SMS ought to push Vanda's peak sales beyond $1bn, and perhaps as high as $1.5bn by 2025, which would indicate a fair value price for Vanda shares of between $33 and $50 based on my DCF model, suggesting investors could easily triple any investment into the company. A best case scenario could be that Vanda can secure blockbuster sales for two out of its five major drug products.

And let's not forget the company's ongoing ODYSSEY trial evaluating Tradipitant in COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized with pneumonia, or its work with the Universities of Illinois and Washington, in small molecules and gene sequencing respectively, evaluating potential COVID treatments. This is a significant potential price catalyst that the market appears not to have priced into the current share price.

On the negative side, however, we must consider Vanda's difficult relationship with the FDA, which could yet scupper - or seriously delay - its pipeline of potential approvals. Vanda's strategy seems to be somewhat stubborn - witness the animal toxicology debacle related to gastroparesis - and it is probably not a good idea for the company to keep testing the agency's patience.

Then there is the generic threat to consider, and possibly even a crippling payout over misleading marketing campaigns and breach of fiduciary duties. All told, the damage could be significant. It is not impossible to envisage a worst-case scenario where the company's existing sales take a 50% hit, lawsuits erode its cash reserves, and no new approvals are forthcoming, which my analysis suggests pulls the present value of the company's shares below $5.

On balance, I believe that Vanda is right to want to continue to push for further approvals since its trial data supports the thesis that its products are efficacious, and its sales performance has been strong, which suggests its marketing campaigns have been effective and its products are doing what they are supposed to do.

I also believe that Vanda has the resources and legal right to continue to hold off the generic and other legal challenges, but I would like to see management maintain a cleaner profile going forward and not try to rush the approval process. Even though Vanda is under severe time pressure since many of its markets are highly competitive, the company also seems to have a knack for uncovering areas of unmet need and securing first-mover advantage into those markets.

Many of Vanda's issues may resolve themselves as the company grows more experienced at dealing with the FDA, and gains a more secure foothold in its markets. My suspicion is that its sales will grow and develop naturally over time so long as physicians and patients continue to value, recommend and use its end products - as the evidence suggests they do currently.

I may be wrong of course, and Vanda cannot afford many more slip-ups. But since the downside is quite limited - a company growing sales by >15% per annum, generating income of >$20m per annum, with net margins >10%, and a conservative forward PE of 25x cannot realistically trade at much below $10, in my view - I am backing Vanda to succeed, and by setting a five-year peak sales target of $750m, based on growing sales through new distributors, enhanced and more widespread reputation, and winning one or two new approvals, I think a reasonable long-term price target for Vanda could challenge $25.

