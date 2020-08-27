In addition to the supply-demand picture of oil and gas, investors should also watch out for the outlook on dividends, and the trajectory of the US elections.

The thing you have to remember is, oil and gas are commodities, and the more we use them the more the price goes up, like any commodity. Solar, wind - they are technologies, so the more you use them, the more the price goes down. - Thomas Friedman

ETF profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) offers investors an inexpensive route to play the US energy sector. The fund tracks the MSCI USA IMI Energy Index through representative sampling, which helps keep costs very low, at an expense ratio of only 0.08%. The fund's exposure is large-cap oriented (71% of the fund holdings). Historically, FENY has been a good source of dividend returns with dividends growing over 28% CAGR within the last three years. The current dividend yield at almost 10% is no doubt eye-watering, but this is compounded by the weak price performance of FENY. Rather, the 4-year average dividend yield of 4% - which is still very attractive - gives a truer picture. Despite a rather impressive track-record of dividend outflows, investors will be disappointed to note that the dividend outflow in both March and June were cut by over 20% YoY.

As mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, due to various uncertainties, the energy sector continues to be a major laggard across key time frames. Here are some of the key factors weighing over the key segments of the energy market.

Oil- Supply/Demand

In the oil sector, on account of COVID-19's lingering presence, making definitive claims on the demand picture feels futile. The EIA - in their short-term energy outlook report - believes global consumption of petroleum and liquid fuels in 2020 will fall by 8% YoY before rising by 7.5% YoY in 2021. In relation to this, oil producers have been scrambling to adjust their production schedules and estimates. I just feel that whilst a lot of things are up in the air with regards to the demand side, the picture on the supply side is a little clearer. As flagged recently in The Lead-Lag Report, capex and exploration activities have come down drastically, and the rig count in the country has reached its lowest level in 15 years. In places such as Wyoming, the number of operating rigs has been totally obliterated (last year there were 40 operating rigs in Wyoming).

The supply adjustments in the U.S. have been quite rampant and have even caught the EIA off-guard; average monthly U.S. oil production for May was 1.2m barrels lower than the projections made in July. This will basically bring U.S. crude oil production down to 11.3m barrels per day in 2020, and 11.1m barrels per day in 2021, around 7-9% lower than the production seen in 2019. OPEC and OPEC+ too have been quite compliant with the previously announced production cuts (95% compliance in June and July). All this will see global supply of oil drop to 90.4m barrels per day in Q3 (Source: EIA). I think this number could be potentially lower on account of the Hurricane Laura that has brought to halt around 82% of production in the Gulf of Mexico. I believe supply cuts will continue to persist and this could be instrumental in driving up the price to $50 which is the price level that EIA thinks it will go to in 2021. That said uncertainty from the demand side, be it various oil importing emerging countries, or major consumers such as the transportation and airline segments could keep a lid on prices. Regardless, it's worth noting that investors have been stepping up their interest in this space; last month, the flagship - OIL ETF - saw its largest inflow since April.

Natural gas - Supply/Demand

The demand-supply dynamics in natural gas are a lot more encouraging. As is the case with oil, dry natural gas production in the US is expected to fall by 4% YoY to 88.7b cubic feet per day. This is expected to drop even more in 2021 to 84b cubic feet per day. Conversely, demand is expected to improve over the coming months as industrialization picks up and we head into the winter season. Henry hub natural gas prices stood at $1.77 MMBtu. August has been a good month as it broke past the $2 barrier, and now EIA expects prices to move up to $2.11 MMBtu in Sep and increase by c.50% next year to hit $3.14 MMBtu by 2021.

Maintenance of the dividend

Readers of The Lead-Lag Report will note that over the last few months, I've been questioning the ability of some of these major energy players to maintain their dividends. Even if price appreciation is often rather inconsistent, investors tend to gravitate to the energy sector for their dividend payouts, and when this too gets curtailed, it certainly reduces the investment case for the energy sector, So far, curtailment of the dividend has been more prevalent with the European companies - the likes of BP PLC (BP) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) (OTCPK:RYDAF). Remains to be seen if their American counterparts will follow suit.

American presidency elections

As mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report, another crucial factor that will weigh on the share price prospects of energy companies is the outcome of the US election. Biden has been vociferous in driving through a green energy initiative and reducing the prevalence of carbon-heavy fuels. There will most likely be a lot of encumbrances with regards to fracking, and oil & gas drilling, and increase in regulatory costs, amongst other things under Biden's potential regime.

FENY - Holdings analysis

FENY's portfolio is spread across 93 companies but yet still suffers from strong concentration risk. The top 10 holdings account for almost 72% of the total portfolio, with two companies in particular - Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX) - accounting for the lion's share of FENY's holdings (aggregate share of c.43%). Inevitably, much of the prospects of FENY will depend on how the top-10 fare, and XOM and CVX in particular.

Despite ongoing headwinds, I like the prospects of XOM. The company had written down $3b of inventory in Q1 and warned off a further 20% write-down in assets if prices continue to stay depressed. Yet, I like the initiatives the company is taking to align the cost structure by paring down workforce and management. Capex spend has been trimmed by $10b, but this is money that can be diverted to other areas such as the dividend or used as a buffer for challenges down the road. The dividend encouragingly has not been cut. I also like the company's relatively high exposure to natural gas and chemicals, whose prospects for the coming months look much better than oil.

CVX had a brutal Q2 with losses of $8.3b driven mainly on account of write downs to the tune of $5.7b. Like XOM, the company is also driving through initiatives to take out excess costs and feels that being a low-cost operator will be key to its fortunes in the hydrocarbon space. Like XOM, it has not cut its dividend and management recently mentioned that CVX does have the balance sheet to withstand a price point of $30 oil for 2020 and 2021. CVX has also recently made some rather thrifty acquisitions off late such as getting Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) for $5b when it was trading at $10b pre-COVID-19.

Given sustained low prices and a rampant adjustment in supply capacity, it would be preferable to be exposed to large-cap names such as XOM and CVX who have the balance sheet and the buying power to pick up cheap assets and gain market share during the down-cycle. Another factor that's common between CVX and XOM is that they are very committed to the long-term prospects of oil and gas, unlike their European peers who are looking to wean themselves away from carbon-based fossil fuels. So, if you're someone who thinks there will always be a place for carbon-based fuels, despite the growing penetration of renewables and green energy, XOM and CVX are companies you want to be exposed to.

Source: Compiled by the author using data from Seeking Alpha

Given the significant financial and operating leverage of these energy companies, I thought it would be apt to look at the top-10 valuations from the forward EV/EBITDA perspective, relative to history. Considering that a number of these companies have written-down their assets/reserves and may likely to do so in the future, I also thought it would be pertinent to measure things from a forward price to book value basis. What we can see from the table is that the dual effect of high financial leverage and challenging operating prospects have resulted in some rather steep EV/EBITDA multiples, with only about 4 companies (KMI, EOG, SLB, and WMB) trading below their historical average. That said, on a forward P/BV basis, all these companies are trading at a discount to their historical averages. Of course, we could see further impairments ahead if prices stay depressed and this could hamper the book values even more but the current forward P/BV suggests that there is value to be found at these levels.

Conclusion

The energy sector has been a major laggard all through this year; uncertainty on the demand-side continues to persist but supply re-adjustments are taking place quite decisively. We may see a rebound in oil prices in 2021 as demand comes back, whilst natural gas prices have already started moving up. FENY is a large-cap oriented energy fund and much of the prospects of FENY will be driven by the top-10 holding and two names in particular-XOM and CVX. So far dividends have not been cut and these companies have the balance sheet to withstand low energy prices whilst picking up assets at cheap rates. Risk of further impairments does exist though. That said, at current levels when large-parts of the market remain overheated there is some value to be seen in the energy sector and large-cap energy ETFs such as FENY.

Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above.

Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.