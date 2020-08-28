Yield seekers can still rejoice by buying two of the preferred shares that yield 8% and are still attractive.

We explain why we are still neutral on the common shares and what can unlock value.

Investors today are faced with dual conundrums. On one hand, the Federal Reserve has started dabbling in corporate bonds and lowered the return profile of many nearby asset classes. On the other hand, we are living through unprecedented dividends cuts and that has made investors nervous about the sustainability of any and all dividends.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) is an interesting play in that regard, as it has already cut its dividend and yet offers a substantial yield. It currently pays 20 cents a quarter (down from 36.75 cents previously) and yields 8%, a strong yield in this low-rate environment. With Q2-2020 results out, we decided to examine the numbers and see if LMRK had value to offer to investors.

The Business

LMRK has worked toward becoming a consolidator in a fractured business with a large number of operators. It has acquired and developed a vast portfolio of assets comprised of real property interests and critical infrastructure leased to a large number of tenants under long-term, triple-net leases.

It has focused on tower sites and outdoor billboards used in advertising. The key attraction here for investors is that these assets have extremely low operating expenses for the landlord, in this case LMRK, and costs flow straight to the tenant. The icing on the cake is that these assets are rather irreplaceable and that enhances their desirability. LMRK has even expanded outside the US and has assets in Australia, United Kingdom and Canada, making this a good global play.

LMRK has been publicly traded now for more than six years and has shown consistent results in revenues and adjusted funds from operations or AFFO. The occupancy or usage of its assets also remains high and renewals have been very consistent.

LMRK has a very desirable tenant roster and that has added to its success with lease renewals.

These amounts also are very nominal for said customers and that helps with the renewal process. The difficulty in replacing or replicating LMRK asset locations also has aided in renewals.

The Dividend Cut on the Common Shares

It was no secret that LMRK had been struggling with their distribution coverage on the common shares for some time. For more than two years they tried the logic of "if we say it will be covered, the stock will rise and we will be able to issue accretive equity, allowing it to be covered." That may seem like backward logic but that's precisely what LMRK tried to convince analysts and investors. But COVID-19 instilled enough fear in the company that they decided that their experiment needed to end.

LMRK announced today that the board of directors of its general partner approved a distribution of $0.20 per common unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which is payable on May 15, 2020 to common unitholders of record as of the close of business on May 4, 2020. This distribution amount, which is a reduction from the $0.3675 per unit in the previous quarter, represents on an annualized basis $17.0 million of additional cash available to strengthen our balance sheet and enhance our long-term financial flexibility. Source: LMRK press release – April 21, 2020

Q2-2020

LMRK reported adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, of $0.33, which is far ahead of $0.20 of distributions. That $0.33 included a subsidy from the General Partner, a subsidy which we believe will eventually disappear.

AFFO excluding this reimbursement was be close to $0.29 for the quarter. This gave it a 1.45 times coverage (or 145% coverage) for its recently-reduced distribution, which we believe is more than adequate. In the past we had to even adjust for the Incentive Distribution Rights, or IDRs, which were being forgone by the General Partner. However, with the current distribution well below the $0.2875 cut-off to start paying the General Partner, investors can ignore it altogether.

LMRK also sold some European Assets during the quarter and used the proceeds to further bolster liquidity.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (the “Partnership” or “Landmark”) (NASDAQ: LMRK) announced today that it has completed the sale of its interests in the joint venture that holds its European outdoor advertising portfolio for a purchase price of £95 million (“Transaction”), subject to certain adjustments. The Partnership expects to use the net proceeds from the Transaction to repay borrowings on its revolving line of credit, terminate some existing interest rate swap agreements and for general partnership purposes. As a result of the Transaction, holders of the Partnership’s units may be allocated taxable income and gain in connection with the Transaction, regardless of whether there is any cash distributed to such holders. “We are excited to announce the sale of our European outdoor advertising portfolio as it will significantly reduce our leverage levels while we continue to assess the impact of COVID-19 on our portfolio,” said Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership’s general partner. “While the Transaction may be dilutive to funds from operations and adjusted funds from operations, the Transaction is expected to provide us with significant capital and allow us to take advantage of additional acquisition and development opportunities.” Source: Press Release – June 17, 2020

Overall, it was good quarter and the fact that LMRK did not have any notable tenant payment issues, during the worst possible time, was remarkable.

The Preferred shares

LMRK has three preferred stocks, all of which are part of the "High Dividend Opportunities" Preferred Stock Portfolio, but only two of the three are worth buying today. The three preferreds are:

LMRKN Series C Float/Fix Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Convertible Preferred Units (LMRKN) - yield 7.2%

(LMRKN) - yield 7.2% LMRKO 7.90% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (LMRKO) - yield 8.4%

(LMRKO) - yield 8.4% LMRKP 8.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (LMRKP) - yield 8.3%

LMRKN is currently on a floating payment schedule with a dividend set at 3-month LIBOR plus 4.698%. LMRKN though does guarantee a minimum dividend of $0.4375 per quarter regardless of how low LIBOR might fall. This guarantees investors a minimum yield of 7.00% (on par) during any period where the floating rate calculation based on LIBOR rates would be below 7.00%. That is currently where we are at and investors are receiving the minimum rate. That works out to a dividend yield of 7.2% at the current price near $25/share, and makes it less attractive compared to its two sister funds which yield over 8% and trade below par value (both around $24/share at the time of writing this report).

LMRKP and LMRKO are fixed rate preferred shares and do not reset. Neither has a maturity date or mandatory redemption date and is not redeemable at the option of investors. They are also not convertible into common shares. Both the two classes, however, can be redeemed at LMRK's option in case of a change of control.

The Series A and Series B Preferred Units may be redeemed by us at our option in the event of a Change of Control or at any time on or after April 4, 2021, for the Series A Preferred Units and on August 8, 2021, for the Series B Preferred Units. Source: LMRK 10-K

Tax Note

All three LRMK preferreds issue K-1 tax forms. For international investors (non-US investors), it was reported that most are not getting the high withholding tax on the dividends that are usually associated with K-1 issuing stocks. For example, for most European investors, it has been reported that the withholding tax is only at 15% (rather than +40%). So it is a good deal to buy and hold these preferred.

We favor both LMRKO and LMRKP which trade under par and offer better immediate income that LMRKN.

Most importantly, the dividend coverage at the preferred level is quite strong. LMRK's AFFO before preferred distributions should average over $10 million a quarter. This compares very favorably with the preferred distributions of $3 million a quarter, providing a dividend coverage of more than 300%.

This margin of safety makes this a bulletproof yield in the current turmoil.

Conclusion

LMRK internal cash flow has now become very healthy in relation to its distribution. We still view the fair value of the shares in the $11-$13 range, so investors can squeeze out some upside in addition to the distribution. LMRK still has some hurdles here, most notably the removal of the subsidy which has frankly, lost its purpose. That will make the free cash flow after distributions a lot lower, although LMRK's common and preferred distribution will still be well covered. A REIT conversion would also help unlock value as many investors are shying away from the K-1. That could be in the cards for 2021 and could help LMRK access equity capital at a lower cost. A buyout from Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is also possible but we don't think BAM will pay above $13-$14. It remains to be seen if LMRK would work towards either of these catalysts to enhance shareholder value. In the interim, LMRK preferred shares remain excellent yield investments and our "preferred" route to initiate an investment in this company.

Landmark's Preferred A share LMRKP and Preferred B share LMRKO are strong buys for immediate high income of +8%, and capital gains potential.

