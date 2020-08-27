Housing Market Overview For August 2020

Sales of new and existing homes have rebounded.

The Fed's actions over the last few months have lowered mortgage rates to near five-year lows.

For background on the importance of the housing market, please see this article.

Investment thesis: This article focuses on fundamental economic data. However, it supports my long-position recommendation for SPY, IWM, and IWC in my weekly "The ETF Investor."

Let's start with interest rates:

15-year (left chart) and 30-year (right chart) mortgage rates are at five-year lows. This was one of the goals of the Fed's easy money policies. And it's helped support the housing market.

Low rates have stimulated demand:

New home sales (left chart) and existing home sales (right chart) have surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Let's break the sales data down along geographic lines, starting with new home sales:

There have been sharp jumps in the Midwest (upper right) and South (lower left). Sales in the Northeast (upper left) increased and then fell back a bit, while sales in the West have also rebounded but not to pre-pandemic levels.

Here's the sales data for existing home sales:

Two regions are above pre-pandemic levels (the Mid-West in the upper right and the South in the lower left); one is almost there (West lower right); sales in the Northeast (upper left) have regained about half their level.

All of this sales activity has caused a solid increase in homebuilders' confidence (emphasis added):

U.S. home builder confidence rose for a third straight month in August to match its highest level ever as record-low interest rates spur buyer traffic, data released on Monday showed in the latest indication the housing market is a rare bright spot in the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

This has led to a strong rebound in construction activity: One-unit building permits (left chart) have rebounded to their near pre-pandemic high. Housing starts (right) have regained about 2/3 of their lockdown-caused losses.

Overall, the housing market has bounced back quickly and is in very good shape.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.