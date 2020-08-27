The company does have risk from lower oil prices. However, long-term low oil prices are incredibly unlikely in our view.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was the world's largest company in 2013. Now, it's been removed from the Dow Jones in what's been widely called a sign of the changing times, with its market capitalization at roughly 9% of the current largest company in the world, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). In fact, Exxon Mobil was at 40% of its mid-2014 share price before the collapse started.

However, despite this decline, Exxon Mobil actually has significant potential to generate long-term shareholder rewards in a market that's historically expensive.

Exxon Mobil - Reuters

Exxon Mobil Asset Overview

Exxon Mobil has an incredible portfolio of assets and, arguably, the most diverse portfolio of assets in the market.

Exxon Mobil Asset Portfolio - ExxonMobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil's upstream resource portfolio has been expanding dramatically, which we'll discuss in more detail later. The company has arguably the most diversified and exciting portfolio of upstream oil assets across the world and has found a number of exciting growth opportunities. The company is rapidly expanding its assets in Brazil and its LNG assets worldwide.

Additionally, the company is rapidly expanding production and resources in both the Permian Basin and Guyana. In the Permian Basin, the company is targeting >1 million barrels/day of production at a $15/barrel breakeven. In Guyana, the company is targeting >750 thousand barrels/day by 2026 with more than 8 billion barrels of resources.

Downstream and Chemical, the company has continued to progress substantial projects, maximizing its margins across the value chain. That helps minimize the company's risk and maximize its earnings.

Exxon Mobil COVID-19 Effects

Of course, as the 2Q 2020 highlights, the company suffered heavily from COVID-19.

Exxon Mobil 1Q vs. 2Q Earnings - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil saw atrocious 2Q 2020 earnings amid the collapse in oil prices and a dramatic decline in demand for oil and natural gas. As a result, the company's 2Q 2020 results had a -$3.0 billion loss versus a $2.3 billion gain in 1Q 2020 on a comparable basis. That was significantly impacted by a $5.3 billion QoQ margin decline and a $0.6 billion QoQ demand decline.

Those numbers are even more significant, but you count the fact that 1Q 2020 had already started to experience strong effects from COVID-19. However, from a more optimistic perspective, in 1Q 2020, a tough quarter for pricing still, the company had earnings at $9.2 billion annualized. That's not great, but not bad either, given the company's $170 billion market capitalization.

Still without a doubt, COVID-19 has had a massive effect on the company and its business.

Exxon Mobil Growth Opportunities

However, despite these negative impacts, Exxon Mobil has a number of exciting growth opportunities, which support the company's long-term financial picture. Among the most exciting of the company's growth opportunities is its Permian Basin asset base.

Exxon Mobil Resource Base - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has a total resource base of roughly 10 billion barrels, with mature infrastructure in the Midland Basin, which is 20% developed, and a barely developed Delaware Resource at 3x the size. Between the two, the company has utilized only ~700 million barrels of this 10 billion barrel resource base. That's exciting, given the 1 million barrel/day production target.

At that massive level of production, the company would still have an incredibly impressive multi-decade reserve life taking it past 2040 in the Delaware Basin. The company is continuing to develop these assets using its unique positioning and is targeting 345 thousand barrels/day of production in 2020, despite significant capital expenditure declines.

The beauty of the Permian Basin resource and its short-term capital cycle is here. As the company chases a breakeven of $15/barrel, a breakeven price that'd raise the eyes of even Middle Eastern onshore developments, it can simultaneously drastically adjust production based on prevailing market conditions.

Exxon Mobil Guyana Project - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil is an enormous company with plenty of moving parts and multi-billion dollar projects. However, in our view, the other most opportunistic segment for the company's future is its Guyana projects. Here, the company has discovered an astounding 8 billion barrels of resource. As 45% operator with a $25/barrel breakeven, that's >$70 billion in profits for Exxon Mobil alone at current, post COVID-19 collapse, oil prices.

However, what's even more exciting than that is the company's massive exploration base. So far, the company has only truly explored the right 33% of the Stabroek block (effectively as far left as the longer straight upward line in the map above). From this drilling, the company has tested 18 potential leads and made 16 discoveries, with an average discovery size of >500 million barrels. In 2019 alone, the discovery grew from 5 to 8 billion barrels.

On top of all this, the company's Liza Phase 1, Liza Phase 2, and Payara discoveries all center around the company's first 2 discoveries in the block. All of this is quality oil with a $25 Brent breakeven that actually sells at a several dollars/barrel premium to Brent. So, when the company says that it has more than 50 leads, it's time to get incredibly excited.

Conservatively, by the time the company walks away from exploring the region, decades from now, it could have comfortably found more than 25 billion barrels. The company could easily turn that into a multi-decade reserve life with >2 million barrels/day of production in the long term (i.e. 1 million barrels/day attributable to the company).

That alone could make the company's portfolio of assets in Guyana a "company maker". There does remain some risk over negotiations about whether the government is getting a fair deal, but with the discoveries expected to provide the Guyanese government with income of >$1 million/citizen annually by the end of the decade, it'll be immensely beneficial for the people.

Exxon Mobil Financial Picture

We expect all of these together will greatly improve Exxon Mobil's financial picture, which will setup the company for much improved shareholder rewards.

Exxon Mobil Liquidity - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has focused on dramatically improving its financial positioning and liquidity in response to the collapse in oil. The company has dramatically increased its cash and access to revolving credit facilities while reducing its operating cost and capital expenditures. The company's debt has increased significantly with $15 billion in term debt in 2Q, but the company's financial position remains strong.

Exxon Mobil Cash Flow Potential - Exxon Mobil Investor Presentation

Exxon Mobil has significant cash flow growth potential, with cash flow, under its old capital spending, nearly doubling by 2025 at $60/barrel. Assuming the markets recover to a flat $60/barrel by 2025, recovering from COVID-19, the company's cash flow from operations and asset sales in 2025 would be roughly $60 billion.

Even if the company moves back to its old capital spending program, of nearly $30 billion annualized, that would still mean $30 billion in annual FCF. For a company with a $170 billion market capitalization, that strong FCF will support a significant increase in potential shareholder rewards.

Exxon Mobil Risk

Exxon Mobil's risk to this thesis is quite clear, the company's risk is a substantial decline in oil prices. The company's 2025 cash flow at $40/barrel would be $40 billion, which would be only $10 billion of FCF instead of $30 billion. That'd approach $0 at $30/barrel - and means that oil prices are essential to the company's business.

However, given that oil prices are already well above this $30 threshold and still have significant room to recover, we feel this is unlikely.

Conclusion

Exxon Mobil has an impressive portfolio of assets despite the incredibly difficult time that the company has had recently. The company's 2Q 2020 results are likely the worst results that the company will experience, and even its 1Q 2020 results with poor performance were quite respectable. At 1Q 2020 earnings, the company would have a mid single-digit FCF yield.

Looking forward, the company has significant growth potential. Its Guyana assets and Permian Basins are low cost assets with significant potential. Together, they will drive the company's moves towards incredibly strong cash flow in the mid-2020s. The company can use this cash flow to support shareholder rewards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.