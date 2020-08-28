Fabrication technology might take a little longer to recover but the restructuring action will help its margins as volume come back.

Medtech segment was impacted by the postponement of elective surgeries during the early phases of Covid-19 and is expected to recover quickly as surgeons work through their backlogs.

Colfax’s exit from volatile oil and gas business and entry into more defensive medical technology business has put it in a good position to weather the current coronavirus slowdown.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Colfax’s (CFX) business has transformed significantly over the past couple of years. The company has reduced its exposure towards the volatile Oil and Gas industry through sales of its Air and Gas, and Fluid Handling businesses. At the same time, it has entered the defensive and growing Medical Technology industry through the acquisition of DJO Global.

This transformation was crucial for Colfax. The company follows an acquisition-driven strategy where it acquires businesses at an attractive valuation and transforms them by reducing cost and improving their margin/growth profile. This is similar to the strategy which Danaher (DHR) follows and both Colfax and Danaher were founded by Rales Brothers. While management has always done a good job in terms of continuous improvement and taking cost out of Colfax's business, the volatility in the Oil and Gas business has overshadowed management’s good execution in the past. A decline in this end market has prevented Colfax's several past acquisitions from realizing expected synergy targets.

Management realized this issue and decided to reduce its exposure toward Oil and Gas end market and enter in healthcare space. This is the first down cycle management has seen post the transformation. While these are very different times and medical technology which is usually a defensive industry declined much sharply last quarter due to a halt in elective surgeries and medical procedures, the eventual rate of recovery will help investors better appreciate the strength of the company’s transformed portfolio.

So far, things appear to be going in the right direction. While sales of the company’s Medtech segment were down ~60% in April as the economy closed, they improved down sequentially to ~16% in June. For Q3, management is expecting flat to down mid-single-digit revenue and July sales were consistent with this trend. I expect a continued normalization as the year progresses and expect a good growth into 2021 as surgeons work down their backlogs.

The company has also introduced several new products in this segment which should help its growth. These include the EMPOWR Partial Knee which expands the number of procedures where patients can benefit from the greater stability and natural knee motion patterns; the AltiVate Anatomic CS Edge, which adds to the company’s shoulder portfolio; X-ROM Post-Op Knee Brace; and VersaRom Hip Brace. These products will help the company penetrate more deeply in existing surgeons and also to continue to attract new surgeons.

The company is also focusing on connected medicine which is attracting increased interest among doctors and patients in the post-Covid world. Recently, the company launched Motion iQ, its new software solution designed to transform the surgical experience by digitally connecting the surgeon, care team, and patient throughout the larger continuum of care.

New product launches, the increased backlog of postponed surgeries, and the normal defensive nature of Medtech business make me bullish on this segment’s prospect and we can see good growth in FY2021. I believe FY2021 sales in this segment will be higher than FY2019.

The company’s Fabrication Technology is a similar story with sales improving sequentially from April to June with further improvements in July. However, this business is much more geographically diverse in terms of production and sales. So, there is a wider band of potential outcomes in this business and the time frame of it getting back to normal depends upon when the coronavirus situation in other countries normalizes. I believe that this business should also see its revenue recover completely sometime in 2021.

Management has done a good job in terms of taking cost out of this business and the segment should see over $20 mn in annualized cost saving as we exit this year. So, the margins in this segment will be likely higher than FY2019 levels as the revenue recovers.

Overall, the sell-side is modeling revenues and EPS to recover almost completely in FY2021 which is a fair assumption. As COVID abates after 2020, management expects to return to the $250 million or more of free cash flow and 90% plus conversion that they originally guided for this year before the coronavirus impact. The pace of this recovery should help investors better understand the strength of Colfax’s newly transformed portfolio.

In the longer term, management intends to grow the company’s Medtech platform through a combination of organic growth and bolt-on acquisitions. I believe there is a big opportunity here. In FY 2019, while this segment had gross margins in the mid-50s, it posted just high single-digit operating margins due to high SG&A expenses. I believe if the company expands its product offering through acquisitions, it may be able to leverage its current sales force to cross-sell new products and realize associated synergies. This can meaningfully improve its segment margins.

The company’s leverage is a bit on the higher side with net debt/EBITDA expected to be above 4x for this year. However, as EBITDA returns to more normal levels next year, this ratio will be in 3x to 4x range. While I normally prefer net leverage between 2x to 3x in industrial space, I believe the company can sustain higher leverage due to the defensive nature of its Medtech business.

The stock is currently trading at ~17.15x FY 2021 consensus EPS estimates which is lower compared to the other industrial companies like Danaher (trading over 30x P/E) that have a good track record of success in the similar bolt-on acquisition or platform strategy. Colfax track record has not been that great. So, investors aren’t pricing in much. I believe recent transformation has put Colfax in a good position to execute its strategy and long term investors may consider buying the stock at the current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.