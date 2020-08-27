But most of that earnings beat came from gains in its equity portfolio.

Salesforce.com (CRM) saw its shares soar to an all-time high following better than expected quarterly results. After digging through those results, we find there's more than meets the eye, and the results were not nearly as strong as they appeared.

The Salesforce second quarter press release reveals that the company had operating income $178 million, vs. $58 million in the same quarter the year prior. But that's now where the big earnings beat came from.

Thank You Mr. Market

In the fourth paragraph of the same release, we see that unrealized gains in its equity holdings drove the massive earnings beat. Gains on strategic investments increased by $682 million in the quarter vs. $109 million last year. According to the report, that significant increase led to an additional $0.58 per share in non-GAAP diluted earnings. The company reported $1.44 per share in non-GAAP earnings, which beat analysts' estimates of $0.67 per share, or $0.77 per share.

The majority of that $628 million came from a $623 million in gains came from the company's unrealized gains in its equity portfolio. Without the added $0.58 per share, Salesforce would have earned an adjusted $0.86 per share, a beat, but not nearly as impressive as the headline numbers would suggest.

The company did raise its full-year guidance to $3.73 at the mid-point of the range, from $2.94 at the mid-point, and an increase of $0.79 per share. The increase in Salesforce's earnings guidance is a result of the earnings beat in the second quarter and not due to an improving outlook for the actual earnings. The company had been looking for earnings in the second quarter in a range of $0.66 to $0.67 per share.

Full-Year Guidance Not What It Seems

The company issued third quarter earnings guidance that came in a range of $0.73 to $0.74 per share, which was below analysts' estimates for $0.77 per share. What's surprising is that the weaker than earnings guidance comes on stronger than expected third quarter revenue guidance, which came in ahead of analysts' estimates. This could suggest that the company sees rising costs somewhere that analysts were not anticipating.

It seems hard to imagine that a stock should run up nearly 25% on an earnings beat because a company had a strong quarter investing in the stock market. But essentially, that is what's happening here with Salesforce.

Not The Only Company

Salesforce isn't the only company that has holdings and an equity portfolio. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), in the past, reported massive earnings beats and misses driven by its equity portfolio. In fact, in its second quarter results, Alphabet had a gain on its investment portfolio of about $1.5 billion, after losing $814 million in the first quarter.

If you are OK with investing in a hedge fund that also happens to be a software company, then there's nothing to worry about. You better hope the equity trading desk has a good third quarter too. There's sarcasm when saying that, but that's why it's always important to dig through all the details.

