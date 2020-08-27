The company is delivering on record profits and is rapidly deleveraging due to a Covid-19-proof business and low-rate environment, and shares look largely fairly valued.

Margins have taken a beating following inventory clearance in the first quarter, but it shows real operating leverage now.

Target has only seen sales growth accelerate in the store and certainly on the digital front.

Target (TGT) has been absolutely on fire, the stock and the underlying business. In May, I believed that the company is on target, yet looked largely fairly valued. The company has of course seen a big boost in terms of first-quarter sales growth, with measures weighing on margins, as this all "worked out" in the second quarter with sales still very strong, this time accompanied by real margin expansion as well.

A Look At The Base Case

Target has doing great in recent years after the company pulled out of the misguided Canadian adventure, and the company has furthermore improved the core US stores as well. This involved remodeling of the stores, focus on (food) categories, as well as smaller formats which have been driving the company away from some less-performing properties and product categories.

The base case starts with the 2019 numbers which were released early March. Full-year sales rose 3.7% to $78.1 billion accompanied by quite an impressive 13.3% increase in operating earnings to $4.66 billion, translating into compelling operating margins just a few basis points shy of 6%.

Net earnings of $3.3 billion and some buybacks allow for stronger earnings per share growth, with earnings coming in at $6.36 per share. The financial footing has been solid as the company has net debt of $8.9 billion, reasonable numbers with EBITDA trending around $7.0 billion. With shares trading around $110 ahead of Covid-19 late February, valuations were in line with the market at a 17-18 times multiple as the company guided for modest growth with adjusted earnings of $6.39 set to improve to $6.70-$7.00 per share in 2020 accompanied by modest sales growth.

The company still had some real work to do with its digital channels, and while fourth-quarter digital sales rose 20%, they contributed just little over 12% of total sales.

The Impact Of Covid-19

The initial response to Covid-19 has been negative but modest with shares trading at lows around $90, marking massive outperformance versus the market. By May shares had recovered to pre-Covid-19 highs of $120 after which shares rose to the $150s at this moment in time.

So let's see what the reaction was in the actual business. First-quarter comparable sales rose 10.8% with digital sales increasing 141% thereby adding nearly 10% to comparable sales growth, with comparable sales in the stores up just 90 basis points. Reality is that only digital sales saw acceleration, with April digital sales up 278% and stores largely fulfilling these digitally originated orders. The margin front was far less impressive with operating earnings down 59% to $468 million, as earnings were down nearly two-thirds to $284 million for just $0.56 per share.

Operating margins fell a full 400 basis points as a result of the measures taken to keep stores safe, margin profile of the digital sales, and mostly on clearance sales in some merchandise categories.

Second-quarter results, as released in August, were absolutely stunning. Comparable sales rose 24.3% with stores contributing 10.9% of sales growth and digital sales up 195%, thereby adding 13.4% to reported growth. The stronger growth and clearance in the first quarter allowed for some margin gains, a complete reversal from the first quarter.

Operating margins rose 280 basis points to 10% of sales. Net debt has been reduced to $7.0 billion, and based on current trends, EBITDA will surpass 2019's EBITDA number of 7.0 billion, resulting in leverage at less than 1 times. Furthermore, I see no reason why earnings could not easily top $7 per share, as the earnings numbers are already half a dollar ahead of last year's numbers thanks to the strong quarter.

What Now?

Truth is that Target is doing a great job with more than one in every six revenue dollars now originated from online channels. This impressive run-up, solid top-line growth, margin expansion and deleveraging have been fueling the share price gains.

With earnings power pegged at $7 per share this year, this translates into a 21-22 times multiple which probably looks fair, as the business is resilient in pretty much all circumstances, leverage is very modest and interest rates have taken a leg lower following the turmoil induced by Covid-19.

Given all of this, I still consider shares largely fairly valued with interest rates moving lower and the company delivering on a spectacular second-quarter earnings report. Given the duration risk picked up when investing in the stock at this point in time (and pretty much all stocks these days), I would urge for some caution as originally Target might be hurt in a world in which non-essential businesses might be open more full again and the economic consequences of the current conditions become reality past stimulus checks, which make it impossible to maintain this operating momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.