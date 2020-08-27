In this article, I want to discuss on which basis Salesforce.com is significantly undervalued and what potential the stock could have.

Nevertheless, Salesforce.com shows a significant undervaluation compared to its peer group and on the basis of a DCF calculation despite its recent surge.

The stock surged by around 27% the day after the quarterly figures were released, as the company literally pulverized Wall Street expectations.

Salesforce.com is the undisputed leader in the area of customer relationship management software and managed to grow by double-digit growth rates despite a very challenging market environment.

1. Introduction

In this article, I want to present Salesforce.com (CRM), which is another one of my favorite technology stocks, and discuss why the stock could potentially double from here.

This week began with two good news for Salesforce.com. First, it was announced that Salesforce.com will be the first pure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company to be included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index, highlighting the company's dominant market position in general and the growing importance of digital business models.

Secondly, the company has reported stunning quarterly figures for the second quarter, which have literally smashed market expectations and the company's own guidance so that the stock was up around 15% pre-market and 27% intraday.

Salesforce.com's operational success is especially visible when looking at the chart for the past ten years and comparing it with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices. As can be seen in the following chart, Salesforce.com outperformed both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices by far. That not only highlights once again the company's operational success but also the increasing shift in the global economy towards digitization and software-based business models.

(Salesforce.com stock performance vs. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100. Source: YCharts)

When looking at the one-year chart, it is noticeable that the stock fell behind the Nasdaq 100, especially in the wake of the pandemic, due to growth worries, and was able to move ahead of the Nasdaq 100 after the surge in the stock price in connection with the release of the Q2 figures.

(Salesforce.com's one-year chart compared to Nasdaq 100. Source: YCharts)

In this article I would like to discuss why the lag in Salesforce.com's stock price may offer an opportunity for investors and what overall potential Salesforce.com may have.

(Salesforce.com logo. Source: Salesforce.com)

2. The second quarter figures have literally pulverized market expectations and even the company's own guidance

As mentioned above, the stock underperformed other SaaS and technology companies due to growth concerns and worries about declining corporate software spending in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the publication of the figures for the second quarter, this logically turned out to be a fallacy. This is due to the fact that especially when consumers needed to stay, work and shop from home during the lockdown, it is increasingly important for companies to better understand customer behavior and to have a smooth customer relationship management system in order to master the increasing demand and gain market share from competitors. Who would be better suited for this purpose than the global market leader for customer relationship management software (the following image illustrates Salesforce.com's software solutions)?

(Salesforce.com offerings overview. Source: earnings call presentation)

Consequently, the company smashed expectations by releasing the following figures for the second quarter of its FY 2021:

Revenues grew by 29% year-over-year to $5.15B.

Subscription and support revenues grew by 29% year-over-year to $4.84B.

Professional services and other revenues grew by 23% year-over-year to $0.31B.

Gross profit grew by 27% to $3.84B.

Operating income was $178 million.

Net income was $2.6B, which benefited by a $2 billion net tax benefit, according to the company's CFO. GAAP EPS was $2.85 and non-GAAP EPS was $1.44.

Free cash flow is up 22% year-over-year.

Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities is amounting to $9.3B and debt is amounting to $2.7B.

In this context, it is noteworthy that the company recorded double-digit growth rates in all of its business areas, as can be seen in the following figure.

(Salesforce.com growth by service offerings. Source: earnings press release)

Additionally, the company recorded double-digit growth rates in every geographic region, which underlines its leading service offerings as well as loyal and increasing customer base (see following figure).

(Salesforce.com growth by geographic region. Source: earnings press release)

In this context, it is noteworthy that 94% of Salesforce.com's revenues are subscription based and thus are recurring, which in turn makes revenues more reliable and predictable (see following figure).

(Salesforce.com revenue breakdown. Source: earnings press release)

Turning to guidance, the company raised its Q3 and overall FY 2021 guidance, as can be seen in the following figure. Additionally, the company now expects a free cash flow growth rate of approximately 15-16% for FY 2021.

Salesforce.com guidance for Q3 and Q4 FY 2021. Source: earnings press release)

After a quick overview of the current quarterly figures, let's now take a look at Salesforce.com's valuation

3. Significant undervaluation compared to peer group and other SaaS companies

With a market cap of $244B, Salesforce.com is currently together with Adobe (ADBE) the largest SaaS company by market cap, as demonstrated by the following figure.

(Salesforce.com market cap compared with peers. Source: YCharts).

Additionally, Salesforce.com is currently the largest SaaS company by revenue, as illustrated by the following figure. In this context, it should be mentioned Salesforce.com had a relatively high revenue growth rate of 29% in Q2. Adobe, for example, had a revenue growth rate of 14% in its most recent quarter.

(Salesforce.com annual revenue vs. peer group. Source: YCharts)

And now comes the most interesting part. Although Salesforce.com is the largest SaaS company by revenue and market cap, and seems to be a necessity for corporate customers based on the revenue surge despite the pandemic, it shows a significant undervaluation compared to other SaaS companies on a forward EV to revenue basis; despite the fact that some of its peers even have a significant smaller market share and generate much less revenue (see following figure).

(Salesforce.com EV/revenues multiple vs. peers. Source: YCharts)

Salesforce.com is currently up 26% following the day of its Q2 earnings release. If today's surge in the share price is factored out, Salesforce.com had an EV/revenue multiple of just 7.4. In comparison, Adobe, for example, has a current forward EV/revenue multiple of over 18.

Consequently, if Salesforce.com were now to catch up with Adobe's or other large SaaS peers' valuation, the share price would have to double.

For the sake of completeness, it should be mentioned that Salesforce.com generates a bit less free cash flow in comparison with Adobe (see figure below).

(Salesforce.com free cash flow compared to peers. Source: YCharts)

Additionally, the company's profitability is far lower in comparison with Adobe but much higher compared to other peers (see figure below).

(Salesforce.com operating income compared to peers. Source: YCharts)

With regard to profitability, the CFO mentioned the following during the earnings call for the Q2 results:

As we look out over the next 12 to 24 months we realized it is important for us to make a strategic shift in investments today to better position our company for continued growth and customer success and this new all digital work from anywhere environment. As part of this, we'll be allocating resources to prepare the company for growth in strategic areas. This means we will be redirecting some of our resources to fuel growth in areas that are no longer as aligned with the business priority will be deemphasized. Furthermore, we intend to accelerate spend in go to market in product originally planned for next year and pull that into the second half of this year. These investments in growth are planned and they will increase our expenses in the second half. With that being said, after incorporating these and updating our revenue guidance, we are pleased to be able to raise our fiscal 2021 non-GAAP operating margin guidance to a year-over-year improvement of 75 basis points.

Consequently, going forward the company intends to invest in growth but at the same time expects increase in profitability.

Nevertheless, I prepared a calculation of Salesforce.com's fair value based on a DCF model in order to make a more accurate assessment of the valuation.

In order to choose a conservative approach, I have chosen a growth rate of 20% per year in terms of the free cash flow, which is lower than analysts' estimates for the next few years provided by MarketScreener and also lower than the free cash flow growth rates in the past six years provided by Morningstar (see following figure). (Salesforce.com FCF growth over time. Source: Morningstar)

Furthermore, I have chosen a multiple of 32 for the last FCF, which corresponds to the average Price/Cash Flow multiple for the past five years and is significantly lower than the current multiple of 45, according to Morningstar (see following figure).

(Salesforce.com price/cash flow multiple. Source: Morningstar)

Based on my valuation method, the fair value is $503.55, which corresponds to an undervaluation of the stock of 84% (see left side of the calculation below).

Since I was often asked in my articles how the fair value changes at a discount rate of 8%, I included the calculation this time. As you can see on the right side of the calculation below, the corresponding fair value would be $423.47, which would represent an upside potential of 55%.

(Salesforce.com fair value. Source: author's calculation)

As the following figure illustrates, the stock broke out of its bullish trend on August 25 with a strong volume, which was confirmed the day after the quarterly figures were published by an even stronger surge in the share price with an even higher volume. This also supports a further climbing stock price.

(Salesforce.com chart and breakout. Source: Finviz)

4. Conclusion

Salesforce.com is the undisputed market leader in the area of customer relationship management applications and has managed to grow with a growth rate of around 29% despite a difficult market environment. This underlines the company's dominant market position and its growth potential going forward.

As already described, the company is massively undervalued both in the peer group comparison and on the basis of a DCF calculation of the fair value of the stock.

While the peer group comparison based on an EV/revenue multiple indicates a doubling of the share price, the DCF calculation results in an undervaluation of 84%, which would correspond to a fair value of approximately $500. At the same time the chart-technical breakout also supports further rising share prices.

Nevertheless, even if the shares appear fundamentally undervalued, unexpected events are always to be expected on the stock market and there is no guarantee of rising share prices. Investors should always bear in mind that stock prices are volatile and should not be influenced by price movements alone, but rather should pay attention to the underlying fundamentals. In this respect, investors should always pay attention to their individual risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE, CRM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.