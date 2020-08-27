Falling revenue could lead to another EBITDA loss. GPS was struggling prior to the pandemic. COVID-19 could exacerbate its problems.

Source: Barron's, Getty Images

Gap (NYSE:GPS) reports quarterly earnings Thursday. Analysts expect revenue of $2.91 billion and EPS of -$0.40. The revenue estimate implies a decline of over 25% Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Free Falling Revenue

Demand destruction in the retail space has been recurring for several years. The pandemic has exacerbated that demand destruction, particularly for retailers that rely on sales through physical locations. Last quarter, Gap reported revenue of $2.1 billion, down over 40% Y/Y. Gap temporarily closed stores to help stem the spread of the pandemic.

Each of the company's major product categories reported revenue declines. About 75% of total revenue was derived from Old Navy and Gap Global. These brands were struggling prior to the pandemic. Management struggled to find the right mix of branding, distribution, and pricing for these brands. The pandemic likely will not help matters.

The silver lining last quarter was the strong performance of Gap's digital channel:

Third, our expansive e-commerce business and omni capabilities. During the widespread shelter-in-place orders, we leaned on the strength of our online presence, which is the second largest apparel e-commerce site in North America at $4 billion in annual revenue pre-COVID. During the crisis, we doubled the way customers can shop with us, by expanding our buy online pick-up in store capability to include curbside pick-up, as well as a new virtual concierge that Athleta has begun testing, offering customers the chance to have one-on-one interactions with the store associates in the comfort of their own home.

Gap experienced a 40% increase in customers migrating from retail-only to multi-channel compared to the year-earlier period. With millions of Americans stuck at home, most retail sales may continue to occur online. The company now has an opportunity to separate itself from retailers with weak digital platforms.

Margins Faltered

The decline in scale was bound to crimp margins. Gross margin was 12.7%, down from 36.3% in the year earlier period. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $268 million, down 80% Y/Y. Inventory impairment charges also weighed on gross margin. Management furloughed its store team and reduced corporate headcount. Gross margin could remain depressed until the revenue decline abates.

Operating expenses rose 47% to $1.5 billion. Expenses were negatively affected by impairment charges for operating leases ($360 million) and impairment charges for store assets ($124 million). After adjusting for impairments, EBITDA was still -$630 million. This was much lower than the $454 million reported in the year-earlier period. The EBITDA loss reflected the rapid decline in scale caused by temporary store closings. In the year-earlier period, EBITDA margin was 12.3%. I doubt Gap achieves these types of margins anytime soon. At this point, breaking even could be considered a win.

Liquidity In Focus

The ability to maintain liquidity could separate the winners from the losers in the retail space. Gap has $1.1 billion in cash and securities. Working capital was $785 million, down from $1.4 billion in the year earlier period. Working capital included $2.2 billion of inventory that could become stale if the revenue slide does not abate. It is imperative for the company to pare inventory to help drive free cash flow ("FCF"). This could become a point of contention this quarter.

Cash burn during the quarter was $1.0 billion. Cash burn could continue if margins do not improve. Gap borrowed $500 million in debt to fund losses. Its $1.8 billion debt load exceeds 35x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The trailing 12 months results were skewed by the recent EBITDA loss. Based on results for the most recent fiscal year, debt-to-EBITDA would be about 1.5x. This appears manageable; however, rising debt and waning liquidity could become a cause for concern over time. It could be difficult to keep raising debt amid a weak economy.

Conclusion

GPS is up in the low-single-digit percentage range. The stock has benefited from the melt-up in broader markets. Until its revenue slide abates, the stock remains a sell.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.