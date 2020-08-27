Squeezed by the fading fortunes of traditional car dealerships, CarGurus' business has decelerated sharply into decline in Q2.

Though most internet stocks are enjoying one of the biggest heyday years in history so far in 2020, CarGurus (CARG) is one notable exception. This used-car site, which is consumers' most-visited site for researching used vehicles before purchasing, has been hurt by closures and failures of the car dealerships that pay to advertise on its website.

Shares of CarGurus have cratered ~30% this year, falling sharply behind ~6% gains for the S&P 500 and far stronger gains for most other internet stocks.

But whereas most of the market sees a troubled company that will take several quarters to snap back to "business as usual", I see a diamond in the rough that has several bright spots to call out even amid a very challenging macro environment. CarGurus is a good news/bad news situation, with the key points as follows:

The bad news, of course, is the fact that CarGurus is shedding both revenue and dealerships right now as the used-car industry deals with widespread lockdowns (and as e-commerce sites like Carvana (CVNA) take share from traditional dealerships, though Carvana's growth has been hampered by its limited inventory)

The good news is that amid CarGurus' revenue compression, the company has taken the opportunity to slash costs. Operating income and margins have actually improved. In addition, CarGurus' web traffic remains high, demonstrating the resilience of its popularity that auto dealers will have no choice but to return to when conditions return to normal.

It's also important to note that Wall Street is expecting a recovery for CarGurus in FY21. Consensus is currently calling for $637.6 million in revenue for next year, representing +21% y/y growth over the FY20 revenue consensus of $526.1 million (-10% y/y). Meanwhile, CarGurus' current market cap is $2.91 billion and its enterprise value is $2.74 billion, after netting out the $176.2 million of cash on CarGurus' most recent balance sheet. This puts CarGurus' valuation at just 4.3x EV/FY20 revenues - quite modest for a company expected to grow ~20% y/y next year.

Stay long here and buy CarGurus while it's still cheap.

The bad news

Let's dive into the details of the negative trends surrounding CarGurus' most recent quarterly results. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. CarGurus Q2 results Source: CarGurus Q2 earnings release

CarGurus' revenue declined -35% y/y to $94.7 million, the first time that CarGurus' revenue turned negative. This was, however, much better than the $86.5 million (-44% y/y decline) that Wall Street consensus had expected.

The big driver behind this revenue shortfall, of course, was the pandemic's impact on car dealerships in both the U.S. as well as CarGurus' international markets. In addition to the pure slowdown across the globe, CarGurus' revenue was also impacted by its decision to shut down its growth markets in Germany, Spain, and Italy. It has trimmed down its international operations to just Canada and the UK, which were the first international markets that CarGurus launched.

Another driver that pulled down CarGurus' Q2 revenue was its decision to share in dealerships' pain and offer fee reductions of 50% in April and May, and 20% in June.

In spite of CarGurus' effort to retain dealers, however, the natural failures in the used-car industry as well as dealers' imperative to save cash during the downturn still drove CarGurus to lose ~3k paying dealers in Q2, after losing several hundred already in Q1.

Figure 2. CarGurus paying dealer trends Source: CarGurus Q2 earnings release

The good news

To me, however, the negative trends discussed in the prior section were counterbalanced by some bright spots as well.

The biggest bright spot is in traffic. Car dealerships may be going under, but consumer interest in used cars continues to be robust (a sentiment both Vroom (VRM) and Carvana echoed as they reported inventory shortages in their own second-quarter results). CarGurus' earnings release details the fact that traffic, as measured by average monthly sessions, rose ~30% in May and June relative to April:

Figure 3. CarGurus traffic commentary Source: CarGurus' Q2 earnings release

Management believes that the strength of CarGurus' traffic will be a strong lure into bringing back paying dealers once macro conditions ease. CEO Langley Steinert sounded off optimism on the Q2 earnings call that paying dealers would rebound:

As traffic and leads rebounded in May and June, so did our dealer business. We led the industry in the U.S. as the first platform to provide fee reductions for all three months in the second quarter, helping dealers navigate an incredibly challenging environment. As we noted on our Q1 call, we did experience paying dealer count declines in the month of April. But we began to see stabilization and cancellations in May. And the rapid recovery in traffic and leads helped us win back a substantial amount of business, over the last two months of the quarter. Although our U.S. paying dealer count fell 7.5% versus the end of the first quarter, we have since added a significant number of net new paying dealers to our core U.S. marketplace, versus our lowest point in early May. And retention remained strong, thus far in the second quarter."

The other bright spot: in spite of declining revenue, the fact that CarGurus reined in its international expansion plus reduced overall headcount by 13% since the pandemic began allowed the company to continue growing profits. Driven by these intentional cost cuts, pro forma operating income jumped ~2x to $24.6 million in Q2, and pro forma operating margins rose by seventeen points to 26% in Q2.

Figure 4. CarGurus operating margin trends Source: CarGurus' Q2 earnings release

CarGurus also continued to grow its free cash flow profile. Q2 FCF grew 80% y/y to $22.4 million, and year-to-date FCF is up about 2x.

Figure 5. CarGurus FCF Source: CarGurus' Q2 earnings release

Key takeaways

Despite the fact that shares are down more than 30% this year, it's not all bad news for CarGurus. In my view, the fact that CarGurus' traffic has sharply rebounded is a strong precursor to a return in paying dealers (Wall Street is calling for CarGurus to return to growth next year). In addition, the fact that CarGurus has trimmed down its costs and dramatically improved its operating margins means that CarGurus may eventually emerge from the pandemic as stronger, more profitable company. Take the opportunity to buy the dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CARG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.