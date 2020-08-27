The business could see a significant multiple repricing upward if it's managed under a different capital structure or as part of a larger entity.

Although this makes it one of the most profitable personal care business on a gross margin basis, the company still lags behind on overall profitability.

Beiersdorf has one of the strongest brands in the high margin personal and skin care space.

Beiersdorf (OTCPK:BDRFY) owns the iconic global Nivea brand, together with a number of fast-growing smaller skin care brands and the B2B tesa brand. Through these strong brands, the company achieves one of the highest product price premiums in the personal care space which also makes it one of the most profitable on a gross margin basis.

In spite of its strong product portfolio, the stock has been a disappointment for shareholders over last year as many of its peers capitalized on premiumization trends and expanded both their top-line results and operating profitability.

Contrary to its peers, Beiersdorf's operating margins have become one of the lowest within the peer group which had a negative impact on the company's valuation.

Relatively small size, global exposure, sizeable B2B unit all in combination with increased spending on R&D, advertising and digitalization have all contributed to the company's low profitability. In addition, the company's extremely conservative capital allocation structure has also contributed to Beiersdorf's low return on capital and consequently, cheap valuation.

However, as appetite for high margin personal & skin care businesses has intensified, Beiersdorf has become an increasingly attractive acquisition target. Thus, the company's strong brand portfolio could see a significant repricing upwards if managed more efficiently under a different capital structure.

Beiersdorf's Brands

Beiersdorf has one of the best global brands in one of the highest margin personal care product categories - skin care.

The company has a very strong brand portfolio consisting of the iconic and well-established Nivea brand, supplemented by a high-growth skin care portfolio of brands such as Eucerin, la prairie, and the newly acquired Copperstone. The tesa brand that makes close to 20% of total sales is also growing fast by servicing automotive, smartphone, and wearables industries.

As a more than 100 years old brand, Nivea brand is also spanning from skin care products to everyday sticky personal care items such as creams, shower gels, and deodorants which without a doubt makes it the crown jewel in Beiersdorf brand portfolio.

Nivea is also among the most widely recognized FMCG brands in Europe, holding the leadership position in Germany, supported by Eucerin which comes at number eight in the country.

Nivea brand is also one of the most popular brands in the U.K., alongside the most iconic brands of the largest peers in the space Procter & Gamble (PG), L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY), and Unilever (UL).

In addition to the iconic Nivea brand, Beiersdorf's high-margin and smaller skin care brands are growing very fast around the world with Eucerin and la prairie registering 7.5% and 20% top-line growth respectively over the course of 2019.

As the pandemic hit earlier this year, Beiersdorf's products were also severely hit, with the exception of the Derma portfolio which even in the midst of the pandemic grew around at around 6%.

Thus, through its strong consumer and B2B (tesa) portfolio, Beiersdorf achieves one of the highest gross margins within the personal care peer group. The company's gross profitability rivals those of the leaders in the space - Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGLY) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL).

On one hand, this is due to the price premium achieved through Beiersdorf's strong brands and on the other, due to the company's nearly 100% exposure to the personal care space, which is characterized by higher product price premium compared to tissues and home care segments.

Finally, Beiersdorf's brands are becoming increasingly global with Africa, Asia, and Australia region quickly catching up to Europe in recent years.

Business fundamentals at odds with the brand portfolio

So far, Beiersdorf appears positioned as a leader in the space with well-optimized portfolio with one of the world's strongest high margin personal and skin care brands in combination with truly global geographic exposure.

However, as we move down the profit & loss accounts - from gross to operating profitability, the company's drawbacks start to appear. On the contrary to the gross profitability graph above, Beiersdorf appears at the bottom of the operating margin rankings.

There are a couple of reasons why this is the case.

To start with, Beiersdorf is tiny when compared to other names in the space.

But, more importantly, as opposed to similarly-sized Clorox (CLX) and Church & Dwight (CHD) which sell predominantly in the U.S., Beiersdorf is more diversified globally. Moreover, the company also has a sizeable B2B segment which makes it significantly less efficient as far as fixed costs are concerned.

To top all that, Beiersdorf has adopted one of the most conservative capital allocation strategies from the whole peer set above. On one hand, the company has not engaged in any meaningful acquisitions which is evident from its low Goodwill and Intangible Assets to Total Assets ratio. On the other hand, the company's leverage is even lower than that of the other conservatively financed German company in the space - Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY).

Thus, once we map each of the companies reviewed on these two measures, Beiersdorf, clearly, stands out as an outlier with the most conservative capital allocation strategy.

Although a conservative capital allocation is usually a strong competitive advantage, it is so only if a company is successfully capitalizing on its low leverage during market downturns to expand aggressively or acquire troubled peers that fit its strategic framework.

In the case of Beiersdorf, the company seems to be doing none of these which suggests that it could benefit under a different capital structure.

What would higher profitability mean for valuation?

On a cross-sectional basis, gross profitability is usually a very good predictor of a company's operating margins. In that regard, Beiersdorf stands out from all of its peers, as a company with one of the highest gross margins but at the same, the lowest operating profitability.

Assuming Beiersdorf could achieve operating efficiency in line with its peers, then the company's operating margin should be in excess of 20% based on the relationship shown above.

As follows from the graph below, in such a scenario, the company's P/S multiple will come close to 4.0x or significantly higher than the current one of 3.0x.

Why Beiersdorf could easily become an acquisition target

There are three reasons why Beiersdorf could easily become an acquisition target and unlock shareholder value under a different structure.

1) Premiumization trend and skin care pivot

The premiumization trend in the personal care space is one of the main reasons why high margin brands such as Nivea and Eucerin could become a target by some of the larger players in the space.

The highest margin personal care subcategories, such as skin care, have become very attractive over the recent years with many large deals happening that space - from Colgate-Palmolive (CL) $1.7bn deal to acquire Laboratoires Filorga skin care brand to Unilever's pivot towards luxury beauty brands.

2) Operating inefficiencies

The fixed cost inefficiencies of Beiersdorf are another reason why shareholder value could be unlocked if the high margin global brands such as Nivea and Eucerin are operated as part of a larger global entity. For example, less profitable on a gross margin basis businesses, such as Clorox and Church & Dwight, achieve much higher valuations due to their efficient fixed cost structure which benefits from the predominant U.S. sales.

3) Large shareholder that might be willing to consider a deal

Finally, more than 50% of Beiersdorf is owned by Maxingvest AG which also owns Tchibo coffee.

As competition in the coffee space is intensifying and yet another wealthy German family is also attracting significant capital to restructure its coffee operations, the Herz family behind Beiersdorf and Tchibo might also opt for a similar route which could potentially involve selling Beiersdorf.

The family acquired its majority stake in Beiersdorf back in 2003 when Allianz AG decided to dispose holdings. Since then, the company's share price has increased nearly threefold which could prompt the family to sell at nearly record equity market valuations, but that's a pure speculation on my part.

What matters is that if the Maxingvest AG is willing to make a move, then a deal with some of the larger players in the space could be reached rather quickly.

Conclusion

Beiersdorf has one of the most valuable assets in the personal care space which also gives the company best-in-class gross margins. The company is uniquely positioned with a strong focus on the high margin skin care product category which makes it a good fit for a larger player looking to make an entry into the space or expand its existing portfolio.

In addition, operating to the streamlined portfolio, Beiersdorf is also not fully capitalizing on its high gross profitability as inefficiencies in its fixed cost structure and too conservative capital allocation result in a too conservative valuation. Thus significant shareholder value could be unlocked if the business is managed under a different structure.

