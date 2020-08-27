Fair Value Of Gold 2020

In a recent article, I have explained that throughout the history of the rise and fall of civilization, gold has never failed to preserve its value while none of the non-backed paper money has survived until the end. I still hold the point of view that the yellow metal is the best investment there is, the best investment there was, and the best investment there ever will be. Thus, this article will develop on my previous idea, that gold currently is undervalued and should be included in the portfolio. But before discussing about the valuation models, let us first solve the mystery of gold: Where does its value come from?

Gold Has Intrinsic Value

Some investors think gold is nothing but the relic of the past, that it is no longer a medium of exchange today and thus it has little intrinsic value. If that is the case, then by now it would be the end of this article since the valuations will not serve investors’ purposes. However, in an article about the intrinsic value of gold on Seeking Alpha, the author by the name of Andrew Hecht argued: “intrinsic value equals nothing more than a collection of each individual's perspectives”. Simply put, for a non-income-producing asset, it is valuable only when everyone believes it is, and its value is just a compromise of mass opinion.

So what makes everyone believes that gold is considered as a safe-haven, and what makes the countries on this planet to buy back and accumulate gold? For centuries, the yellow metal has one characteristic that makes it completely unique to the inflated fiat currencies, that is its “store of value” function. From the chart below, it shows that “cash is trash” is not merely a catchphrase for stock brokers who are trying to solicit customers, but a sound argument supported by statistics. There are many reasons to drive the prices of gold, including but not limited to jewelry and industrial demand, investment demand, central bank reserves, and mining production. Nonetheless, the devaluation of the dollar and the demand for wealth protection are two of the most prominent factors affecting the fair value of the yellow metal. Hence, in the following I will explain why gold is currently undervalued and how we can take advantage of it.

(Source: HowMuch)

Model 1: Money Supply

As a result of the enormous quantitative easing leading to the debasement of currencies, one way to determine the fair value is to measure gold prices against the money supply. It is a concept of the total amount of money available in an economy at a particular point in time. In theory, inflation is caused by an increase in money supply, and the real money gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation and so they are positively correlated. Normally, the money supply curve represents the reasonable prices of gold, and prices over or under the curve are treated as overvalued or undervalued, respectively. Throughout history, there were multiple bear and bull markets, especially the period during 1992-2005 and 2009-2013. As of now, the fair value of gold is approximately sitting at $2,040 to 2,070, measured by both the M1 and M2 money stock curves. Thus, it is reasonable to expect that gold is now slightly undervalued.

However, this method may fail to explain the euphoria and despair during extreme situations like 2009, where gold prices had risen far above what it was worth and later fell one-third of its value in 2013. Sometimes, market emotions and human psychology could drive prices into unreasonable territories. In short-term, the market may not realize the true value of gold and can go completely wild, neglecting all the fundamentals. Nonetheless, the market will eventually recognize its mistake and prices will soon return to equilibrium. This happened when the Fed announced the balance sheet reduction and investors immediately realized it had gone up too far, thus the crash in 2013. The fact that the market is not fully efficient renders the price to fluctuate above or below its fair value, allowing the experienced investors to take advantage of such inefficiency.

(Source: Author via TradingView)

Model 2: Fed’s Balance Sheet

Alternative to the traditional money supply method, the balance sheet method also provides valuable insights in determining gold’s fair value. The formula is as follows:

The reasoning behind this equation is rather simple. The Fed can expand its balance sheet simply by printing as much money as it wants, and by doing so the value of the real money gold will rise in proportion to the additional currencies being added to the balance sheet. However, this effect will be partly offset by the increase in GDP since the expansion brings real economic benefits. As an example, if both balance sheet and GDP increase 5% for the year, then the value of gold remains unchanged. However, if the expansion is greater than the growth of GDP, i.e. the economic growth cannot keep up with the amount printed in percentage, then fair value of gold will increase.

For convenience, the calculations have already been done in the below excel spreadsheet. Interested readers can contact the author to download the file FBSM.xls for details. The data for the balance sheet and the GDP column were extracted from the Federal Reserve and Trading Economics, respectively. I took the year of 2008 as the starting point for the computations, because it is the commence of a new economic cycle after the global financial crisis, followed by the initiation of the enormous quantitative easing. From the calculations below, the geometric mean $2,349 is adopted as the benchmark for the fair value. Therefore, according to this standard, gold is currently undervalued and should be included in the investors’ portfolio.

(Source: Author via Excel Spreadsheet)

Key Takeaway

It is always wise to include at least a small proportion of gold in the portfolio as a safety net. My philosophy for gold investing is simple: buy more when it is undervalued and hold or rebalance when it is overvalued. In accordance with the suggested models, gold could be an attractive investment for now you can buy it below what it is worth. There are some analysts who claim that gold prices could hit $5,000, $10,000, or even $15,000. I am not surprise that black swans could happen given the current circumstances. However, my valuation is more conservative, and it provides an authentic approach for investors who have a long-time horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.