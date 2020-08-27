Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) as an investment option at its current market price. PDI is a fund I reiterated a cautious tone on when the market was in recovery mode. Simply, I wanted to avoid taking on too much risk, and leveraged funds with below investment-grade exposure were not my primary vehicles. In fairness, PDI has held up reasonably well since then, but the broader market has been roaring higher, so this is a reflection of investor optimism as a whole. Looking ahead, I believe PDI will continue to register modest, positive gains. I see headwinds clouding the fund's outlook, such as a high amount of mortgages in forbearance, and foreclosure activity picking up. Further, the fund's income metrics were quite poor in PIMCO's latest UNII report, which is a troubling sign. However, my outlook has improved a little bit since May, as PDI's premium has come down to a much more reasonable level. This has been driven by a solid increase in the fund's underlying value, which will help keep the distribution current and also limits substantial downside risk from here.

Background

First, a little about PDI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective to "seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation". Currently, the fund is trading at $24.37/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.2205/share, translating to an annual yield of 10.86%. PDI is a fund I used to view very positively, but I have been cautious on the fund since the end of last year. This caution had paid off, leading up to the market rout we saw in Q1. While I did view the fund more favorably coming out of the sell-off, I reiterated a neutral stance back in May, primarily due to the fund's premium price and my mixed outlook for non-agency debt. In hindsight, this was a reasonable call, as PDI has seen a gain, but the performance is not overly impressive since the broader market has rallied strongly as well:

As we push closer to the end of the year, I wanted to take another look at PDI to see if I should change my rating. After review, I definitely see more value in the fund now than I did in May. However, headwinds still exist that signal to me a neutral rating remains appropriate, and I will explain why below.

PDI Offers A Better Value Today Than In May

To begin, I want to take a look at PDI's valuation, as this was a reason I was reluctant to place a bullish rating on the fund back in May. At that time, the market was still in recovery mode, and I saw PDI's 10% premium as a risk I did not want to take. While PDI has moved higher since then, I am comfortable with that logic, as I did not want to take on too much risk while the economy was still in lock-down mode. Fortunately, the equity and fixed-income markets have surprised me to the upside. That has allowed most investments to continue to move higher, although many, such as PDI, have yet to reclaim pre-crisis levels.

As we move forward from here, many investments, whether in stocks or bonds, appear quite frothy to me. With corporate revenues still under pressure and jobless claims at a historically high level, the amount of optimism in the market is making me a bit cautious. As a result, I am shying away from building on to positions where the premiums or P/E ratios (depending on the asset type) have moved dramatically higher. Fortunately, this is not the case with PDI. Despite a 6% return since my last article, the fund is actually much cheaper to own today than it was in the Spring. To illustrate, consider PDI's current premium compared to its premium in May, as shown below:

Fund Current Premium Premium in May Review Change PDI 4.4% 9.6% (54.2%)

As you can see, despite a rise in share price, PDI's premium is less than half what it was three months ago. As a more value-oriented investor, this is a story I can get behind and gives me a bit more optimism on the fund.

Of course, investors may be asking, how is it possible that PDI's premium has gone down, while the share price has gone up? The answer to this is where the truly positive message lies. Specifically, this is the result of the fund's NAV (underlying value) rising over the same time period. Thus, despite a rising share price, PDI's cost to own has actually declined because its NAV has gone up by a fairly large amount. To illustrate, consider the chart below, which tracks PDI's NAV from when I wrote my last piece, and its current NAV:

NAV on 5/22/20 NAV on 8/26/20 Change $21.28/share $23.34/share 9.7%

Clearly, this is a positive sign. The rising NAV shows the underlying assets are performing well, and that is paramount to the fund's success. Further, the premium is finally modest enough for me to consider positions. Not only is PDI's premium sharply lower from where it sat in May, but it is also well below the average current premium for alternative PIMCO CEFs. Of the non-muni CEFs PIMCO offers, the average premium is around 9%, so PDI seems to be a relative value play as well. All things considered, I view PDI's valuation story to be a reason to own the fund now, not avoid it.

Income Metrics Balance Out The Lower Premium

My next point is a bit more critical of PDI and helps justify my neutral stance, as opposed to a more bullish view. As I noted above, I view PDI's valuation in a better light than before, so investors may be wondering why I have not upgraded my outlook. A chief reason for that reluctance is the fund's income picture, which has taken a negative turn in the short run. While PDI has maintained its stated distribution in the interim, the latest UNII report out from PIMCO presents a challenging picture, which makes me cautious. To illustrate, below are the UNII reports from May and August, respectively:

As you can see, the trend for PDI is not very strong at this time. The fund's slightly positive UNII balance has now moved into negative territory, and that could present a challenge down the road. It offers little room for error, in terms of maintaining the distribution, so it is something to keep a keen eye on going forward. In addition, the short-term coverage ratios are quite weak, so I will want to see a marked improvement in these figures before moving my outlook back to bullish. While I, ultimately, feel the fund's valuation and strength in the underlying holdings could help register continued gains by year-end, the income picture will be sure to pressure total return. Thus, I would expect modest positive returns from here, justifying my neutral view.

Mortgage MBS Has Pros and Cons

I will now shift gears to the underlying holdings of PDI. This is a fund that is heavily invested in mortgage-related debt, specifically non-agency residential and commercial MBS. In fact, half the fund's holdings are non-agency MBS, which is consistent with my last review, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

Importantly, investors must recognize PDI is made up heavily of riskier assets than a traditional bond fund. About two-thirds of its holdings are in either the non-agency MBS or high yield credit sectors, which explains the volatile nature of the fund when economic conditions deteriorate.

As my readers are aware, I have been shifting mostly into quality debt holdings over the past few quarters. Despite improving macro-fundamentals and extensive government support, I am unwilling to pull the risk lever too far at this time. Until the Covid-19 picture gets a bit clearer and the economy demonstrates it can manage without such a high level of government support, I want to limit my credit risk. This outlook may not be right for everyone, especially those willing to take on more risk for the chances of a better return, but it is the right fit for me so personally.

A key reason behind this view has to do with what the government's actions are actually supporting. When we look at mortgages, for example, the Fed has committed to propping up this debt market. Yet, this support extends primarily to agency MBS, not the non-agency MBS PDI holds. And this support is very expansive, benefiting the agency MBS sector in an unprecedented way. To illustrate, the graph below shows the Fed's MBS holdings in dollar terms:

My point here is the Fed has made a point to support the MBS sector, but the limitations of the program do not directly benefit PDI, the way the program benefits funds focused more on agency debt. As a result, the underlying holdings of PDI are going to have to rely on improving macro-conditions and retail investor interest, rather than government buying. This does not mean that non-agency MBS will not continue to move higher, but simply that the road to recovery for this sector will be more difficult.

To illustrate why this concerns me, let us consider the state of the housing market in the U.S. right now. With unemployment at a high level and many Americans concerned about their financial future, forbearance programs have been immensely popular. In fact, despite a drop in forbearance activity in July, the figures still show almost 7% of U.S. mortgages are more than 30 days past due, as shown below:

My takeaway here is investors need to be careful with riskier debt assets right now because underlying conditions do show troubling signs. Of course, there are some homeowners who are entering forbearance programs simply because they can, and they will ultimately work to ensure they do not enter the foreclosure process. Further, there has been a build-up in equity in homes across all tiers over the past decade, which increases the likelihood of homeowners to prevent foreclosure. In fact, home prices have actually risen more, in percentage terms, at the lower end of the spectrum. This is important because these are the homes most likely to be non-agency, and the gains are fairly consistent across the country, as shown below:

Ultimately, this is good news for MBS investors, and it supports the view that mass foreclosures are an unlikely occurrence. However, I would also exercise some caution here. Yes, homeowners want to prevent a default, but sometimes that is out of their control. Financial circumstances dictate foreclosure proceedings, and a loss of a job or income stream could override a homeowner's desire to stay current. In fact, the data above from BlackKnight indicates a sharp increase in foreclosure starts in July, in a month over month comparison. This shows me the underlying sector is feeling some pressure, so investors need to recognize these risks prior to diving into funds like PDI.

Commercial MBS Are Also In A Troubling Spot

My next point concerns the commercial MBS market and the troubling signs there. In fairness, PDI is mostly exposed to residential non-agency MBS, but it is important to recognize that is not the entirety of its MBS exposure. When digging through the holdings report, we see PDI also holds some commercial MBS, so the fund is exposed to this area as well.

Unfortunately, this is an area I would specifically avoid right now, especially in the non-agency space. Commercial leasing is understandably taking a back seat right now, and many commercial tenants are closing up shop, delaying new activity/openings, and negotiating new lease terms. Further, unlike residential mortgages, commercial space will probably take longer to recover. White collar workers will likely be resistant to working in the office, and the e-commerce boom will limit in-store activity. Essentially, I see fundamental shifts in this sector, and the deterioration of this sector is hard to ignore. In fact, troubled debt, especially in the hotel and mall spaces, has been soaring as 2020 has gone on, as shown in the graphic below:

My point here is simply to illustrate that the challenging environment in the non-agency space extends beyond just residential properties. Again, the impact of this on PDI is limited, but the fund does have some exposure here, so it is important for investors to monitor what is going on in this area as well.

Bottom Line

PDI has been delivering modest gains in the short term, and I expect that to continue. On the bright side, its relative cost of ownership looks attractive right now, as its premium is down sharply in isolation, and its relative price is also more attractive when compared to alternative PIMCO CEFs. However, the fund is not a screaming buy either, in my view. Income metrics are in a downtrend, and non-agency MBS has plenty of headwinds. Therefore, I believe maintaining a neutral view is appropriate, and I would recommend investors weight their risk tolerance carefully before buying into the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.