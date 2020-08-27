Graphite Miners News For The Month Of August 2020

Graphite company news - Magnis Energy Technologies - The Qld Government approved the FS for their JV Li-ion gigafactory in Australia. Outstanding detailed FS results support Talga Resources' anode project.

China Graphite flake-195 spot prices were flat in August. BMI says graphite concentrate prices will remain at low levels for the majority of 2020.

Welcome to the August edition of the graphite miners news. August saw graphite prices flat and lots of news from the graphite miners.

Graphite price news

During August China graphite flake-195 EXW spot prices were flat, and are up 6.7% over the past year. Note that 94-97% is considered best suited for use in batteries; it is then upgraded to 99.9% purity to make "spherical" graphite used in Li-ion batteries.

Graphite price chart - Large flake graphite price is ~USD 830/t (slightly out of date now, but an ok rough guide still)

Source: Northern Graphite

A reminder of a 2016 Elon Musk quote:

Our cells should be called Nickel-Graphite, because primarily the cathode is nickel and the anode side is graphite with silicon oxide.

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards.

Battery and EV battery metals are set to take off

2019 to 2030 demand increase forecast for EV metals as the EV boom takes off - 'Battery' graphite demand forecast to grow 10x.

Source: Courtesy BloombergNEF

The impact of the proposed megafactories on raw material demand (graphite in red)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence - Simon Moores's - forecasts (total demand)

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Twitter

Graphite market news

On August 4 Investing News reported:

Graphite market update: H1 2020 in review......China is by far the largest producer of graphite. In terms of prices, so far COVID-19 has had a very minimal impact on graphite pricing. Given the current market imbalance, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence expects supply cutbacks to continue for the remainder of the year, and possibly into 2021....In terms of demand, the battery side of the market has certainly proven more resilient to the market conditions, according to Miller. The expert said the space continues to see significant anode material expansions in China, which will boost demand and stimulate a rebound in the domestic market. Looking ahead, graphite concentrate prices will remain at low levels for the majority of 2020 despite the capacity that has been taken offline, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. A significant market surplus will need to be overcome before there are sustained price increases.....Miller still expects to see double-digit growth in demand from 2022 onwards for the battery segment. "Battery demand for (raw material) graphite could grow by around 19 percent per year using Roskill's base case for lithium-ion battery growth," Shaw said.

On August 13 Forbes reported:

America's clean energy transition demands a mining boom. As America stands today, we are unwisely laying the foundation for another huge energy problem: over relying on outsiders for the essential components of the energy world of tomorrow. This would be our growing need to import the various rare earth minerals and other materials that are essential to the development of cleaner sources of energy.

Graphite demand versus supply forecast

Source: Triton Minerals courtesy Roskill

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not typically accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite, Shanshan Technology, and Liumao Graphite.

Note: Imerys Graphite and Carbon (OTC:IMYSF) and AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF) are also "diversified producers", producing graphite. SGL Carbon (OTCPK:SGLFF) [ETR:SGL] is a synthetic graphite producer.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7](OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited owns the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here, and the Chairman's May 2020 AGM address here.

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

On July 31, Bass Metals announced: "Quarterly activities report June 2020." Highlights include:

"During the quarter Bass continued follow up drilling of the Mahela-Loharano Mineralization Trend, discovering the Mangabe Deposit, a large flake graphite zone over approximately 1.1km, at an approximate width of 180m, which remains open at depth as well as along strike. Bass is continuing to extensively drill this target.

Bass continues to make progress in expanding a commercially proven ore body. Graphmada concentrates characterised as large flake and free of penalty elements, the two key constituent properties required for advanced material concentrates.

Bass sold and shipped 191mt of concentrates in the June quarter. All remaining stock [50mt] has subsequently been sold in the September quarter.

During the quarter the Company announced an Equity Raising consisting of a Placement, Conditional Placement and Share Purchase Plan [SPP] for A$3 million. The Conditional Placement is subject to approval of shareholders at a meeting to be convened in early September 2020.

A significant cost reduction program continued in response to the impacts of COVID-19 inclusive of further workforce reductions and salary reviews.

Bass signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Swinburne University of Technology to advance carbon materials research and product development."

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite has 'Vein graphite' production out of one mine in Sri Lanka with 121 square kilometers of tenements.

On August 8, Ceylon Graphite announced: "Ceylon Graphite announces proposed C$8 million private placement of units."

Mineral Commodities Ltd. ("MRC") [ASX:MRC]

Skaland Graphite is 90% owned by MRC. Skaland is the highest grade flake graphite operation in the world and largest producing mine in Europe; with immediate European graphite production of up to 10,000 tonnes per annum with regulatory approval to increase to 16,000. MRC owns 90%.

On August 17, Mineral Commodities Ltd. announced:

GMA contract update. Mineral Commodities Ltd ("the Company") provides the following update on the dispute with GMA Garnet [USA] Corporation and its related entities ("GMA Group").

On August 24, Mineral Commodities Ltd. announced: "MRC Half year results summary." Highlights include:

Mining Operations

"Proactive measures established to ensure the health and safety of employees and contractors result in no cases of COVID-19 across the groups' operations.

Maiden Resource at Skaland of 1.78 Million tonnes at 22% Total Graphitic Carbon ("TGC") for 397Kt of contained graphite.

Maiden Resource on "placer deposit style" Northern Beaches adjoining existing Tormin Mine of 2.5 Million tonnes at 23.5% Total Heavy Minerals ("THM").

Approval of Section 102 Mining Right application to amend (expand) the footprint of mining at Tormin, allowing mining access to adjoining high-grade Northern Beaches and Inland Strand, adjacent to the existing Tormin mining area."

Development

"Robust Definitive Feasibility Study delivered at the Munglinup Graphite Project in Western Australia Final approvals expected in Q1 2021.

Downstream study work progresses to PFS study stage on Anode Manufacturing strategy to become a vertically integrated producer of low carbon emission, environmentally friendly, natural Battery Anode Material."

Financial

"Total revenue of US$17.3million.

EBITDA of US$9.4 million and NPAT of US$5.6 million.

Cash balance US$5.7 million.

Current trade and other receivables increased to US$20.3 million."

Graphite developers

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project.

On July 31, Magnis Energy Technologies announced: "Quarterly activities report to June 2020."

Source

On July 31, Magnis Energy Technologies announced: "BAE Systems and consolidated Edison join CV4 on extra fast charging technology as Nyserda provides grant."

On August 17, Magnis Energy Technologies announced: "Queensland Government approves Townsville feasibility study."

Schematic of the planned Townsville Australia Li-ion battery gigafactory

Source

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] (OTC:APMFF)

The Black Crystal Project is located in the Slocan Valley area of British Columbia, Canada, 35km West of the city of Nelson, and 70km North of the border to the USA. The quarry and plant areas are the project's two main centers of activity.

No news for the month.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] (OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

On July 30, Triton Minerals announced:

Quarterly activities report for the period ending 30 June 2020. A Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") (ASX December 2017) completed by Triton confirms Ancuabe to be a high quality, long life, high margin graphite project and was underpinned by a Maiden JORC Compliant Ore Reserve of 24.9Mt at 6.2% TGC that supported the DFS evaluation period of 27 years. Triton is aiming at becoming the next East African graphite producer, currently targeting production of 60,000 tonnes of high purity, large flake graphite concentrate per annum. The Company has signed binding offtake agreements with Tianshengda Graphite and Chenyang Graphite each for up to 16,000 tonnes of annual Ancuabe graphite concentration production, equating to over 50% of anticipated annual production from Ancuabe. MCC International Incorporation Limited has been awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract for the mineral processing facility and other infrastructure at Ancuabe. Late in 2019 a $19.5 million investment by state-owned enterprise Jinan Hi Tech ("JHT") was completed to provide financing support for the early construction activities at Ancuabe. This investment brought JHT to become TON's major shareholder with a 34.01% interest.

On August 20, Triton Minerals announced: "Financial report half year ended 30 June 2020."

You can view the latest investor presentation here and an excellent video here.

NextSource Materials Inc. [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that's developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company also has the Green Giant Vanadium Project on the same property.

No news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario, Canada and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

No graphite news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd. is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga 100% owned graphite deposits are in Sweden, proprietary process test facility is in Germany.

On August 5, Talga Resources announced: "Outstanding detailed feasibility study results support Talga's anode project." Highlights include:

"Project development to proceed directly to commercial phase with Project commissioning in 2022 and commercial production in 2023, subject to commercial DFS planned for Q1 2021.

Yield of Talnode-C (from graphite concentrate) increased to 99%, up from 88% in PFS.

Total recovery of Talnode-C (from graphite ore) increased to 90%, up from 80% in PFS.

Energy savings of 30% in graphite concentrate production.

Successful piloting of proprietary sustainable purification process producing battery-grade graphite concentrate without use of industry standard hydrofluoric acid ("HF").

Ability to produce Talphene graphene products for battery and polymer composite applications from anode refinery stream.

Positive feedback on Talnode-C from major battery manufacturers including high capacity and fast-charge performance during qualification tests.

Refinement of Talnode-C coating treatment based on input from automotive OEM customers.

Pre-production scale Talnode-C pilot plant to satisfy larger automotive OEM qualification process.

Further cost optimisations and growth opportunities identified including resource expansion and underground mining options."

On August 20, Talga Resources announced:

Talga strengthens balance sheet on pathway to battery anode production with A$10M institutional placement......reflected significant investor interest as the Company progresses development of its integrated graphite anode facility in Sweden to produce ultra-low emission coated anode for greener lithium-ion batteries.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Mining Inc. [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y] [Formerly SRG Graphite Inc.]

SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials. Leading Edge Materials' flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandinavia.

On August 6, Leading Edge Materials announced:

Leading Edge Materials provides update on Bihor Sud exploration license application in Romania. As announced on January 29, 2020, the adjudication of the competitive tender round for the Bihor Sud Exploration License (the "Exploration License") by the Agenţia Natională Pentru Resurse Minerale ("NAMR") has been suspended while the Bucharest Court of Appeal (the "Court") is judging an appeal against NAMR lodged by the competing bidder for the exploration license, Global Centurions S.R.L. (the "Case"). The Company has been informed that the Court published a ruling today dismissing the Case in full as ungrounded. The Court will now proceed to serve the parties of the Case with the full ruling upon which a 15-day appeal window opens. Subject to the ruling not being appealed, the ruling becomes final and NAMR can reinstate the adjudication process of the competing bids for the Exploration License. Leading Edge Materials will advise the market as further information becomes available.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau Monde Graphite own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd. is a graphite exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

On July 28, Volt Resources announced:

Guinea and Zambia gold projects update.....regarding its progress in establishing a new African focused gold business whilst progressing the development of its Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On July 31, Renascor Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report June 2020." Highlights include:

"Battery Anode Material Study confirms the value of integrating of a Purified Spherical Graphite ("PSG") processing operation with Renascor's 100%-owned Siviour Graphite Project in South Australia. Key study findings include: World-class, low-OPEX project: By leveraging off the comparatively low-cost of Siviour Graphite Concentrates as feedstock for PSG production, and co-locating the downstream operation in Australia, study shows a globally competitive gross operating cost of US$1,989 per tonne of PSG. Compelling economics: Results of a combined mine and battery anode materials operation, include: Post-tax unleveraged NPV10 of A$713 million. Post-tax unleveraged IRR of 33%. Total start-up capital cost of A$204 million, consisting of A$114 million for the mine and concentrator and A$90 million for the battery anode operation. Average annual EBITDA of A$156 million. Alignment with offtakers: Planned PSG production averaging 28,000 tonnes per annum aligns with positive feedback from potential offtake and finance partners seeking to diversify supply chain from China, which currently controls 100% of downstream processing capacity for converting Graphite Concentrates to PSG.

Updated Mineral Ore Reserve estimate for Renascor's 100%-owned Siviour Graphite Project in South Australia confirms it as the largest reported total Ore Reserve of graphite outside of Africa, and the second largest reported Proven Reserve of graphite in the world.

Independent purification tests by German graphite specialist ProGraphite GmbH ("ProGraphite") confirm the ability to process Siviour graphite into high-value PSG through the more environmentally-friendly caustic roast purification method.

Renascor engages European investment bank ABG Sundal Collier to assist in the proposed debt financing for the vertically integrated Siviour Graphite Concentrate and Battery Anode Material operation.

Cash position of approximately $1.9m as of 30 June 2020."

On August 12, Renascor Resources announced: "Siviour purified spherical graphite meets anode manufacturer specifications...."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

EcoGraf Limited [ASX:EGR]

On August 12, EcoGraf Limited announced: "Electrochemical results confirm superior performing EcoGraf™ Battery Material." Highlights include:

EcoGraf's preferred feedstocks, including Epanko material from the Company's development ready project, demonstrated superior performance against existing material used in the lithium-ion battery market.

Results demonstrate the importance of battery graphite crystallinity which has a direct effect on battery performance factors such as power output, battery life and charging capability.

EcoGrafTM battery products uniquely positioned as a superior and cost competitive alternative material for the battery anode supply chain."

On August 17, EcoGraf Limited announced: "Significant battery recycling results." Highlights include:

"Significant results up to 100% carbon achieved from EcoGrafTM purification of production battery anode scrap generated through the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries support the potential to re-use in the battery to reduce battery production costs.

Further positive results confirm the recovery of high purity anode material of up to 99.6% carbon from a range of 'black mass' material from recycled end of life lithium-ion batteries.

Results demonstrate potential to re-use recovered high purity battery anode material in the higher priced industrial natural and synthetic graphite markets.

Testwork remains ongoing with significant interest from customers, including leading electric vehicle manufacturers, battery manufacturers and battery recyclers.

EcoGraf™ results confirm the opportunity to support electric vehicle [EV] and battery manufacturers achieve sustainable closed-loop manufacturing.

World Bank report highlights the importance of recycling to support the transition to renewable energy, with Bloomberg forecasting recycling market to be worth US$18 billion by 2030."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF) (formerly Zenyatta Ventures)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ZEN Graphene is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit ("Albany"), as well as developing graphene and graphene applications.

On July 30, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced:

ZEN begins commercial collaborations. ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. is pleased to announce it has commenced collaborations with research teams at a number of personal protective equipment [PPE] manufacturers to incorporate ZEN's virucidal graphene ink into commercial products, including masks, gloves, gowns and other clothing following Zen's promising results for an antiviral, graphene-based ink formulation from The University of Western Ontario's ImPaKT Facility, bio safety Level 3 lab.

On August 6, ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. announced: "Independent university research confirms and quantifies ease of conversion of ZEN Graphene's Albany PureTM graphite to graphene."

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith resource of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project in Malawi.

On August 4, Sovereign Metals Ltd. announced:

Drilling continues to rapidly expand Kasiya. The Company assayed an initial seven selected infill drill-holes across a single drill line, within a known high-grade rutile zone and where visual, coarse-flake graphite had been identified. The assays show the occurrence of graphite across the entire zone with an average of around 2% total graphitic carbon [TGC] associated with high-grade rutile (in the top 8m or so). The potential for a graphite by-product will be investigated as part of ongoing technical studies.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (WWR) (formerly Alabama Graphite)

Westwater Resources Inc. is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On August 6, Westwater Resources announced: "Westwater Resources announces second quarter 2020 results & business update." Highlights include:

"On July 9, 2020, the company announced that independent performance testing of its ULTRA-CSPG™ (Coated Spherical Purified Graphite ("CSPG")) material produced in a laboratory setting shows that it performs as well or better than benchmark commercially available natural flake and synthetic materials. ULTRA-CSPG™ is Westwater's anode material utilized in lithium ion batteries in the fast-growing electric vehicle market.

As of June 30, 2020, the Westwater Resources relationship with Dorfner Anzaplan continues without pause to produce results that inform the design of Westwater's pilot plant operation. The pilot plant is scheduled to operate during the 4th quarter of 2020. Westwater is now undertaking the final design of the pilot plant, as well as the purchase and installation of all necessary equipment.

On June 2, 2020, Westwater announced that independent testing of its ULTRA-PMG™ (Purified Micronized Graphite ("PMG")) battery graphite material has shown outstanding resistivity values as a conductive additive.

The Company continues its restoration and reclamation activities on its South Texas uranium properties.

During the quarter the Company secured a PPP loan for its' subsidiary, URI, Inc. Since the loan was executed, the Company has met all requirements for forgiveness of the loan as outlined in the Small Business Administration Guidelines, and a process has begun for extinguishment of the note.

On April 28, 2020, in the ICSID arbitration proceeding for the Company's challenge that the Republic of Turkey unlawfully revoked licenses for the Temrezli and Sefaatli uranium projects, the arbitral tribunal denied Turkey's bifurcation request, which would have materially extended the potential timeline for the completion of the arbitration proceeding. On June 3, 2020, the arbitral tribunal ruled that Turkey must file its Counter-Memorial on or before September 14, 2020. The hearing on substantive issues and damages is still scheduled for September 13-17, 2021."

On August 20, Westwater Resources announced:

Westwater Resources announces start of pilot plant program for battery graphite. Westwater's Coosa Project in Alabama is expected to be the first US domestic producer and processor of battery graphite materials. Christopher M. Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "This is an incredible milestone for Westwater.....The commercial plant is expected to be commissioned in late 2022, producing this critical component for today's high-performance battery applications. We have made graphite samples available to a number of potential customers for testing, and these tests have been successful. We believe our graphite materials can garner a significant global market share as we move forward."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT]

On July 31, Black Rock Mining announced: "Govt of Tanzania free carry interest agreement update." Highlights include:

"Black Rock progresses formal negotiations on free carried interest with a Draft Framework Agreement received from Government of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Mahenge Graphite Project expected to generate significant benefits for all stakeholders."

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF), BlackEarth Minerals [ASX:BEM], Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCPK:ECORF), First Graphene [ASX:FGR] (OTCPK:FGPHF), Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF), Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTC:GRXXF), Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF), New Energy Metals Corp. [ASX:NXE], NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)), Walkabout Resources Ltd. [ASX:WKT].

Conclusion

August saw graphite prices flat.

Highlights for the month were:

BMI says graphite concentrate prices will remain at low levels for the majority of 2020.

America's clean energy transition demands a mining boom.

Magnis Energy Technologies announced that the Queensland Government approved the Feasibility Study for their JV Li-ion gigafactory in Australia.

Triton Minerals is aiming at becoming the next East African graphite producer, currently targeting production of 60,000t pa of high purity, large flake graphite concentrate, with state-owned equity (34%) partner JHT.

Outstanding detailed FS results support Talga Resources' anode project.

Renascor Resources Battery Anode Material Study confirms the value of integrating of a Purified Spherical Graphite ("PSG") processing operation with Renascor's 100%-owned Siviour Graphite Project in South Australia. Siviour purified spherical graphite meets anode manufacturer specifications.

EcoGraf's preferred feedstocks, including Epanko material from the Company's development ready project, demonstrated superior performance against existing material used in the lithium-ion battery market.

ZEN Graphene has commenced collaborations with research teams at a number of personal protective equipment [PPE] manufacturers to incorporate ZEN's virucidal graphene ink into commercial products, including masks, gloves, gowns and other clothing.

Westwater Resources announces start of pilot plant program for battery graphite. Westwater's Coosa Project in Alabama is expected to be the first US domestic producer and processor of battery graphite materials.

