CK Asset's status as a defensive yield play is in doubt, given Covid-19 headwinds, and a likely increased allocation of capital to acquisitions.

CK Asset cut its interim dividend by -27% YoY from HK$0.52 in 1H 2019 to HK$0.34 in 1H 2020, which came as a negative surprise.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed property conglomerate CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CHKGF) (OTCPK:CNGKY) [1113:HK].

CK Asset cut its interim dividend by -27% YoY from HK$0.52 in 1H 2019 to HK$0.34 in 1H 2020, which came as a negative surprise. CK Asset's status as a defensive yield play is in doubt, given Covid-19 headwinds and a likely increased allocation of capital to acquisitions.

Nevertheless, CK Asset's valuations remain relatively attractive as evidenced by recent insider purchases, which justifies my Neutral rating on the stock. CK Asset trades at 0.46 times P/B, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 3.8%. The Li family, CK Asset's controlling shareholders, bought approximately 54.2 million shares or 1.5% of the company's outstanding shares at an average price of HK$42.97 per share in 2020 year-to-date.

This is an update of my initiation article on CK Asset published on April 9, 2020. CK Asset's share price has declined by -7% from HK$45.90 as of April 8, 2020, to HK$42.60 as of August 26, 2020, since my initiation.

Readers have the option of trading in CK Asset shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board (OTCBB) as ADRs with the tickers CHKGF and CNGKY or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1113:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $45 million, and market capitalization is above $20 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own CK Asset shares listed in Hong Kong include Capital Research Global Investors, BlackRock, First Eagle Investment Management, and Norges Bank Investment Management among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Dividend Cut

CK Asset reported 1H 2020 financial results on August 6, 2020, and it came as a negative surprise that the company chose to cut its dividends.

The company declared an interim dividend of HK$0.34 per share for 1H 2020, which represented a -27% YoY decline in absolute terms (as compared to 1H 2019 interim dividends per share of HK$0.52), despite the fact that dividend payout ratio was maintained at 15% (same as 1H 2019).

The cut in CK Asset's interim dividends was a negative surprise for a number of reasons.

Firstly, CK Asset had reiterated at its FY 2019 results briefing on March 19, 2020, that the "portion of our recurrent income" will grow in the next few years which forms the "base for our increasing dividends." Prior to the 1H 2020 results announcement, market expectations were that CK Asset will at least maintain interim dividends on an absolute basis for the first half of the year.

Secondly, CK Asset had a decent dividend growth track record. The company's dividends per share grew in every year for the past four years since its spin-off as a separately listed entity in 2015, which translates to an impressive four-year dividend CAGR of 10.7%.

Thirdly, CK Asset has the balance sheet strength to support dividend payouts. As of June 30, 2020, CK Asset's net debt to shareholders' funds was a very comfortable 5.2%. In addition, the company has investment-grade credit ratings of A2 and A from Moody's (MCO) and S&P (SPGI), respectively.

Furthermore, CK Asset declined to provide guidance on final dividend payout for 2H 2020. CK Asset noted at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 6, 2020, that it is "not going to make a prediction on dividend policy" or commit to any policy "that will bind us." On the positive side of things, CK Asset acknowledged at the recent earnings call that "we err on the conservative side" as it is only a couple of months from the onset of Covid-19 and "in the mid-term, the aim is to continue a healthy dividend policy."

Market consensus expects CK Asset's dividends per share to decline by -22% from HK$2.10 in FY 2019 to HK$1.63 in FY 2020, before increasing by +9% to HK$1.77 in FY 2021. CK Asset offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 3.8% and 4.2%, respectively.

1H 2020 Results Were Poor But A 2H 2020 Recovery Is Expected

CK Asset's total revenue, including share of revenue from the company's joint ventures, increased +6.8% YoY from HK$34,008 million in 1H 2019 to HK$36,323 million in 1H 2020. But CK Asset's underlying net profit, excluding fair value changes for its investment properties and REITs, fell by -35.5% YoY from HK$12,989 million to HK$8,367 million over the same period.

Losses from CK Asset's recently acquired UK pub operator Greene King were the key reason for the company's poor performance in the first half of the year. CK Asset had acquired Greene King for £2.655 billion in October 30, 2019, so as to diversify and grow its recurring income streams. Unfortunately, Greene King has been negatively impacted by Covid-19 with its pubs closed for about four months and recorded an operating loss of -HK$1,938 million in the first half of the year. However, it is noteworthy that approximately -HK$910 million of the 1H 2020 operating losses for Greene King relates to impairment losses for fixed assets.

Apart from the UK pub operations, CK Asset's hotel & serviced suite business segment also performed badly, as segment operating profit fell -96% YoY to HK$33 million. Separately, CK Asset's aircraft leasing business would have seen a -25% YoY drop in operating income for its core operations, if a HK$195 million gain on disposal of aircraft was excluded. This is unsurprising, as hotels and aviation businesses have been hurt by international travel restrictions relating to Covid-19.

On the flip side, CK Asset's property and infrastructure & utility businesses were relatively resilient.

The property sales segment saw a +20% YoY growth in operating income from HK$7,530 million in 1H 2019 to HK$9,004 million in 1H 2020, largely attributable to increased earnings recognition associated with the company's 60%-owned mixed-use development project, Upper West Shanghai in Mainland China. Operating earnings for CK Asset's property rental segment declined by -11% YoY from HK$3,567 million in 1H 2019 to HK$3,169 million in 1H 2020, as it stopped recognizing rental income from some properties in the UK which Greene King had previously rented from the company prior to being acquired.

CK Asset's property & project management business, which mainly provides property management services for the company's own property projects, only witnessed a marginal -5% decline in operating income from HK$183 million in 1H 2019 to HK$173 million in 1H 2020. Operating income for the infrastructure & utility businesses declined marginally by only -3% YoY to HK$2,456 million in the first half of the year, which is a testament to the defensive nature of this segment.

Looking ahead, market consensus expects CK Asset's underlying net profit to decrease by -33% YoY from HK$28,729 million in FY 2019 to HK$19,121 million in FY 2020. With the company only achieving HK$8,367 million in underlying net profit in the first half of the year, sell-side analysts see a strong HoH (Half-on-Half) earnings recovery for CK Asset in the second half of the year.

The key positive factor for CK Asset in 2H 2020 is the potential narrowing of operating losses for Greene King, as pubs in the UK have been allowed to reopen for business in early July. At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 6, 2020, CK Asset disclosed that "there has been a ramp-up in business" for Greene King, and "we are close to EBITDA positive now."

Potential Acquisitions In The Spotlight

Apart from Covid-19 headwinds, potential acquisitions are also in the spotlight for CK Asset, as the company has expressed an intention to possibly allocate more capital to acquisitions in the near-term to take advantage of M&A opportunities in the current downturn.

CK Asset emphasized at the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on August 6, 2020, that "we are definitely looking at new acquisitions", as "challenges (due to Covid-19) will generate opportunities for us." The company also added that "we will reward shareholder better with growth than turning into an infrastructure firm."

This seems to suggest that CK Asset will likely conserve cash and prioritize acquisitions over dividends in the near-term. While new acquisitions (if successful and value-accretive) will eventually contribute to higher dividends in the medium to long term, CK Asset's dividends in the short-term could possibly be lower than expected, which will disappoint yield-seeking investors focused on dividend stability.

Valuation And Insider Purchases

CK Asset trades at 0.46 times P/B based on the company's net book value per share of HK$92.72 as of June 30, 2020, and its share price of HK$42.60 as of August 26, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's three-year and five-year mean P/B multiples were 0.67 times and 0.71 times, respectively.

Following the company's release of its 1H 2020 results on August 6, 2020, the Li family, who are controlling shareholders of CK Asset, has bought approximately 3.6 million shares or 0.1% of the company's outstanding shares at an average price of HK$41.99 per share between August 7, 2020, and August 21, 2020. Year-to-date, the Li family has purchased approximately 54.2 million shares or 1.5% of the company's outstanding shares at an average price of HK$42.97 per share. This could potentially be a signal suggesting that insiders see CK Asset's current valuations as attractive.

Risk Factors

The key risk factor for CK Asset is lower-than-expected dividends going forward, due to either weaker-than-expected earnings growth as a result of Covid-19 headwinds or an increased allocation of capital to acquisitions.

Note that readers who choose to trade in CK Asset shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.