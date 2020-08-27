Second quarter earnings were abysmal, due to COVID-19 as well, with net profit down more than 50%.

CEMIG's payout has withered over the years, and now, payments have been postponed as a result of COVID-19.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) is an electric utility headquartered in Minas Gerais, the second-largest Brazilian state. COVID-19 has heavily affected their earnings, and the company’s dividend has declined significantly. Additionally, the country risks make this company thoroughly unattractive.

Earnings

For the second quarter, CEMIG’s net profit declined 50.6% year over year to R$1.043 billion. This was largely driven by the impact of COVID-19, with distribution volume down 6% year over year. The company’s balance sheet looks decent, with little rise in liabilities and cash of R$971 million. The company’s debt load was reduced, and the cost of debt for CEMIG improved from 9.67% at the end of 2018 to 4.3% in the last quarter.

The company’s electricity sales are overwhelmingly dependent on industry, which is not certain to recover fully anytime soon.

Though residential demand picked up for this period, it was nowhere near offsetting the decline in industry demand. As of July 22, the company decided to suspend their guidance.

More broadly, CEMIG’s earnings have all but consistently declined since peaking in 2012. For 2019, their net income stood at roughly 10% of where it was at its peak – $221.1 million in the trailing twelve months versus $2,085.3 million earned in 2012.

Dividend

CEMIG has historically been a high-yield stock. The company’s yield has consistently averaged 5% or above for most of the past ten years. However, as the company’s revenue has fallen by nearly 50% over that period, its payout has been lowered.

CEMIG guarantees a “minimum dividend of 6% of the registered capital per year.” This policy has been amended to the minimum payout through 2020, with the possibility of suspension. The company’s forward yield of 2.26%, which is higher than the S&P 500 yield of 1.82%. However, this is far from a high-yielding stock at this level, and the company’s dividend does not make it a compelling investment.

A large portion of CEMIG’s payout is considered “interest on equity” by the company, and the payment thereof has been suspended until December 30 of this year. The amount to be paid is R$200 million, which equals 2.35 cents in USD, or a 1.19% forward yield for the remainder of 2020, with no other dividend outlined at the moment.

Risks

CEMIG carries many of the same risks as the other Brazilian utility I wrote about, COPEL (NYSE:ELP). As I pointed out in that article, the currency risk for Brazilian stocks is significant.

To put this in concrete terms, the company’s dividend yield to the end of 2020 is currently 1.19%. Over the past month, the value of the Real has weakened versus the Dollar by 8.27%.

As a result, the company’s dividend yield for the same period has declined as well, from what would have been a 1.295% yield has declined to a 1.19% yield. Not an extreme amount, but considering the Real has weakened against the dollar by more than 25% this year and has declined vs the dollar over almost any given period in the past ten years, the devaluation of dividends from CEMIG seems all but certain.

And finally, Brazil’s coronavirus situation remains one of the worst. Despite this, the economy is getting along. Whether this remains the case is uncertain, and I believe management's decision to suspend guidance in late July is indicative of macro-economic risk.

Valuation

CEMIG isn’t necessarily expensive, at 16.98 times trailing earnings, but it isn’t cheap either. Considering the significant country risks, this valuation doesn’t seem attractive. Compared to COPEL, another Brazilian utility company, with a P/E of 5.41, CEMIG seems quite expensive and carries a very similar risk profile, with no clear advantage other than size – both companies have similar dividend suspension situations and low yields.

Conclusion

CEMIG used to be a high yielding Brazilian utility, but COVID-19 has caused the company to suspend or postpone most of its payout – which itself had already fallen over several years. Their valuation is not significantly low to merit investment, especially considering the currency risks involved. The company neither offers stability, since its earnings have collapsed, nor a decent yield. Both ought to be expected before one considers investment in this type of company.

