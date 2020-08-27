PSX is struggling, but I believe it is the right time to accumulate, assuming a recovery in 2021.

Profit margins are falling fast, but we may have hit the bottom.

Phillips 66 posted a second-quarter 2020 loss of $141 million or $0.33 per share. Adjusted loss per share was $0.74.

Note: The title is first line of a music hall song popular with British soldiers during the First World War. Tipperary is a town in southern Ireland, and the singer, an Irishman, wants to return there to see "the sweetest girl I know". It is still used as a marching song. It is an analogy about the difficult way ahead for the refining industry.

Investment Thesis

Houston, Texas-based Phillips 66 (PSX) released its second-quarter results on July 31, 2020, the same day as its rival Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) that I covered already.

The earnings came up better than expected due to progress in operating costs. The company recorded adjusted loss of $0.74 per share.

However, revenues were significantly lower for the midstream, chemicals, and refining segments, as detailed later in my article. The demand for refined products was understandably down in the second quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Two noticeable events this quarter were the starting of full operations of the Gray Oak Pipeline and incorporating 7.5 million barrels of storage capacity at Clemens Caverns in the Sweeny Hub. In the conference call:

Phillips 66 Partners has a 42.25% interest in Gray Oak Pipeline. Gray Oak connects to multiple refineries and export facilities in the Corpus Christi area, including the South Texas Gateway Terminal. The first dock and eight tanks totaling 3.4 million barrels of storage capacity have been commissioned. In July, the first crude oil tanker was loaded for export.

Let's see how these three refiner stocks are doing compared to the VanEck Vectors Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK). Below is the YTD chart comparison using my three selected refiners and the VanEck ETF.

All three refiners have underperformed the VanEck Vectors Oil refiners ETF this year. It is not a flattering picture.

Two charts that could help in your picking decision on which refiner could be the best adapted to your needs:

1 - Dividend comparison between VLO, PSX, and MPC

2 - Revenues and net income comparison.

The investment thesis is the same this quarter. Phillips 66 should be considered as a long-term investment, and a prudent accumulation is still the best alternative until a demand recovery takes solid shape. However, it is also vital to trade short term PSX and profit from the increased volatility attached to this name.

The company is paying a dividend yield of 6.00%. However, after analyzing the company's free cash flow, it is evident that PSX cannot afford such a high dividend despite what Greg Garland, the CEO, said in the conference call:

During the quarter, we issued $2 billion of senior notes and increased our term loan capacity by $1 billion. We expect to exceed $500 million in cost reductions and reduce consolidated capital spending by $700 million this year. These actions protect the security of the dividend and our strong investment grade credit rating as we navigate this challenging business environment. We will continue to exercise disciplined capital allocation with the focus on long-term value creation for our shareholders.

A quick look at the business detail.

Phillips 66 operates in four operational segments. Each segment is indicated along with the percentage of the EBIT generated for Phillips 66 during the second quarter:

One eventual investing alternative is Phillips 66 Partners LP

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) offers a higher dividend yield now at 14.23% (last quarterly distribution was $0.875 per share) versus 6.00% for PSX. The stock is now down nearly 60% this year.

While PSXP could be considered as a potential alternative, I do not recommend investing in the stock. I believe it is much safer to invest in PSX instead. The company released its second-quarter results on July 31, 2020.

One issue with the stock is its burgeoning debt reaching $3.7 billion at the end of 2Q'20 and weakening cash of $7 million in the same quarter with $532 million available under its revolving credit facility.

Financials History: The Raw Numbers - Second Quarter 2020

Phillips 66 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total revenues and other 28.52 27.77 29.13 20.88 10.91 Revenues in $ Billion 27.85 27.22 29.61 21.24 11.18 Net income in $ Million 1,422 712 736 -2,497 -141 EBITDA $ Million 2,278 1,388 1,521 -2,033 12 EPS diluted in $/share 3.12 1.58 1.64 -5.66 -0.33 Operating cash flow in $ Million 1,930 1,662 1,694 217 764 CapEx in $ Million 631 867 1,278 923 939 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,299 795 416 -706 -175 Total cash $ Billion 1.819 2.268 1.614 1.221 1.890 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 10.439 11.925 11.763 12.963 14.446 Dividend per share in $ 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 455.6 451.0 447.8 441.3 438.8

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Net Debt, And Outlook

1 - Revenues and other income were $11.183 billion in 2Q'20

Phillips 66 posted a second-quarter 2020 loss of $141 million or $0.33 per share. The quarter adjusted loss per share was $0.74 per share. Total revenues were reaching a fresh low at $11.18 billion.

The contributions from Midstream and Marketing and Specialties segments did not help this quarter. Also, I noticed lower realized marketing fuel margins in both the United States and international markets.

Greg Garland, the CEO, said in the conference call:

In the second quarter, we experienced the unprecedented disruption to our business from COVID-19, resulting in a challenging operating environment. Going into the second quarter, we anticipated demand for our products would be weak as states were under lockdown and people were working remotely.

Midstream: The adjusted pre-tax quarterly earnings were $245 million, down from an earnings of $423 million in the same quarter last year.

Chemicals: Adjusted pre-tax earnings were $89 million, down from $275 million realized in the same quarter last year.

Refining: Adjusted pre-tax loss was $867 million from the year-ago earnings of $963 million.

The refining margins realized worldwide were $2.60 per BBL this quarter. We can see an alarming drop in the table below.

$/bbl 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 West Coast 9.94 10.11 10.22 4.80 5.05 Central Corridor 17.84 15.99 14.92 13.50 5.78 Gulf Coast 8.20 8.34 7.45 6.76 0.36 Atlantic Basin/EU 10.85 11.48 7.06 2.38 1.53 Worldwide 11.37 11.18 9.50 7.11 2.60

Marketing and Specialties: Pre-tax earnings increased from $293 million last year to $286 million.

Realized marketing fuel margins in the United States increased to $1.75, whereas international markets decreased to $5.07 per barrel. They were $1.53 and $6.03 a year ago respectively.

2 - Free cash flow is a loss of $175 million in 2Q'20

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

FCF yearly ("ttm") represents $330 million. The second quarter was a loss of $175 million.

The yearly dividend is still $3.60 per share or a payout of ~$1.58 billion a year. Free cash flow is too low to cover such a high dividend. It would be prudent to reduce the dividend for the remaining of 2020, but I doubt the company will do it at this stage.

3 - Net debt (including PSX and PSXP)

Note: Phillips 66 debt is showing on a consolidated basis with PSXP.

Net debt (consolidated) as of June 30, 2020, is now $9.56 billion. The total debt includes $3.7 billion from Phillips 66 Partners (see graph below).

Phillips 66 increased the one-year term loan facility to $2 billion in April, with $1-billion undrawn capacity remaining at the end of June.

Source: PSX Presentation

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

All refiners, including Phillips 66, are going through difficult times since March-April and the damaging effects on demand for oil due to COVID-19 pandemic. It is not something that will go away smoothly, and I do not believe a quick recovery will happen in 2020. The World economy needs a vaccine to get back in business, and the earliest will be early next year.

However, if the news is encouraging enough and we can see that we are on our way to normalization, it is possible to imagine a better outlook for the refiners starting Q3'20. The chart below seems to confirm such a fundamental viewpoint.

Technical Analysis

PSX is forming a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance around the 50MA between $63.50 and $64.50 and support around $59.50 and $60. As we can see in the chart above, we are now at the end of the pattern called the apex, which means that we should experience a pattern breakout soon. The question is, of course, which direction?

Unless you can see the impossible future, we can only evaluate possible scenarios based on the state of the economy and oil prices. Then, we have two main alternatives.

The first one, it the bullish thesis. In this case, PSX will cross the resistance to about $65 and then potentially reach the 200 MA at $78. The bearish view is that PSX crosses the support and drops to $50. Those two scenarios seem equiprobable.

