When I last looked at energy company Occidental Petroleum (OXY), the company had recently underwent a costly refinancing effort. With the firm having a mountain of debt due in the coming years, management has been doing all it can to push out these maturities. While the name has since made some more progress, a tough commodity environment could push this stock back into the single digits.

(Source: Q2 earnings slides, seen here)

In the last few weeks, oil prices have nudged up a little, but they are still well off their $60 plus highs from the start of this year. Recently, a major hurricane hit the Gulf of Mexico and key refining part of the US, and prices didn't really respond. Occidental does have a number of hedges in place that will help, but the company really needs oil to be a lot higher than here for overall results to be impressive and cash flow to really roll in.

Recently, the company executed its second major debt offering since the company slashed its dividend yet again. This time, the company raised $3 billion, up from $2 billion in the prior deal, and rates were a bit lower this time around. The table below shows a comparison of these two offerings, in terms of maturities, borrowing amount of each piece, and coupon rate.

(Source: Previous article linked above and company filing, seen here)

The good news is that the weighted average interest rate on the most recent offering was just 6.35%, compared to 8.56% on the previous deal. However, that also means another $190 million or so in pre-tax interest expenses on an annual basis, on top of the $171 million from the first deal. We're likely to see even more deals in the coming quarter as the company looks to further refinance maturing debts, although more asset divestitures would limit the amount of funds needed.

The company's overall interest expense number won't rise as much as the two deal's total above, however, as we are seeing to see some other debts paid back. The graphic below shows the results of the latest tender offer, with another $1.36 billion in tendered amount accepted on top of the prior tender offer from earlier this year. Unfortunately, the company is paying back a lot of low rate debt by issuing higher rate debt, given the financial stress caused by the coronavirus.

(Source: Occidental news release, linked here)

The other issue investors have to deal with at the moment is ongoing dilution. Management has wisely decided to pay the stock's preferred dividends through stock instead of cash, but that means $800 million worth of added shares annually. With Occidental shares dropping again in recent weeks, that dilution becomes more and more at a lower share price.

I will certainly be interested to see what happens with the next debt offering. Since the latest deal, the stock has dropped almost $2, so I'm not sure the company will get an even better rate unless shares rebound or oil prices jump. Paying 6% or more for new debt to retire debts at 4% or less only makes the profitability and cash flow situation that much harder. It doesn't help that shares have lost their 50-day moving average again, which as the chart below shows, could add some technical resistance moving forward.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

While Occidental continues to refinance debts that are coming due soon, the company still has a lot of work left to do. Oil prices are not yet in a place where you can feel extremely comfortable about the company's future, and exchanging low rate debt for higher rate debt can't continue forever. If WTI and Brent prices end up dropping below $40 again, it would not surprise me if Occidental shares fall into the single digits as preferred dividend payment dilution piles up and management's turnaround plan takes longer to execute.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

