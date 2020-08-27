It's been a while since I've written on Innospec (IOSP), a high-quality small specialty chemical company that I previously thought looked a little too pricey when specialty chemical companies were still popular. COVID-19 came along, though, and delivered some significant blows to the business, as oil and fuel demand plunged across the world.

While I do have some concerns about the pace of a recovery in the oilfield business, I believe Innospec is in solid shape otherwise. This could be a good time for the company to be opportunistic with M&A, and I like the long-term opportunities across the business. If Innospec can deliver long-term FCF growth in mid-single-digits, I believe these shares are priced for a double-digit annualized return today.

A Tough Quarter On Multiple Fronts

Innospec broke away from the common pattern of companies beating panic-lowered bars for the second quarter, as the company came up short on revenue and earnings, though the earnings miss wasn't as bad once some charges are stripped out.

Revenue declined 33%, with weakness pretty much across the board. Overall gross margin declined more than six points as reported, but only a little more than a point when some inventory charges are added back. Both adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating earnings fell into the red this quarter, but the company did exit the quarter with a clean balance sheet (no net debt) and ample liquidity.

The Fuel Specialty business saw an 18% constant currency revenue decline, as COVID-19 hammered demand for fuels for cars, trucks, ships, and planes, driving a 15% decline in volume (with a 21% decline in the Americas). Pricing was also down 3% on a weaker mix, and the refinery business (about three-quarters of the total) was down 21%. Segment gross margin fell about two points on an adjusted basis, but the business did remain profitable.

Performance Chemicals was the relative bright spot, but revenue did fall 8% on a 4% decline in volume. By sub-segment, Personal Care and Home Care were down 9% and 8%, respectively. Gross margin improved by more than three points, though, as margin improvement efforts paid off, and segment earnings were up 11% (with a margin just below 13%).

The Oilfield business was pretty much a disaster, as huge declines in drilling activity led to a 66% decline in revenue that I believe was largely volume-driven. Adjusted segment gross profit actually improved, but the business was in the red on adjusted EBITDA and segment earnings.

Waiting For The Economy To Reopen

The drivers in the Fuel Specialty business are pretty straightforward - COVID-19 lockouts have to end and people and goods need to start moving again. Traffic on U.S. roads was down 40% in April, but had improved to down 13% in June (the most recent information available). While most lockdowns are over, large numbers of people are still working from home (or are unemployed), and many people are still choosing to shop online and order-in food rather than travel in their communities.

Things aren't significantly better on the commercial side, though they are improving. Seat miles plunged across the airline industry in the second quarter, and while trucking held up better, there was still a double-digit decline in miles driven in the quarter.

Looking beyond the COVID-19 recovery, I still see some worthwhile drivers in this business. Greater use of gasoline direct injection with passenger vehicles and greater use of low-sulfur bunker fuel in shipping should both drive demand for higher-value additives.

The Oilfield business is a tougher call, as I think the E&P industry is looking at a multiyear recovery process that will mean below-trend demand for chemicals used in drilling and fracking. I do see better demand for drag reducers in the midstream business, and I believe this segment will recover faster. Longer term, efforts to grow the business outside the U.S. and expand into areas like heavy oil should help the business grow.

Innospec's outlook in the Performance Chemicals business is somewhat more within management's control. Although demand has declined with COVID-19, and the company has had to endure some volumes lost to internal sourcing, this business is less volatile than the others. I still see above-GDP volume growth potential here, as customers continue to demand products that provide familiar user experiences but exclude undesirable chemical ingredients like sulfates. Longer term, I still see opportunities for Innospec to expand into other markets, but I expect that will be more driven by add-on M&A.

The Outlook

I'm looking for Innospec's revenue to decline about 20% in 2020, though a stronger snap back in refinery demand (driven by underlying fuel demand) would be a potential source of upside. I do expect double-digit growth after that, though, as demand returns in areas like passenger vehicle fuel additives, diesel fuel additives, airline fuel, and oilfield chemicals.

Over the long term, I still expect this to be a mid-single-digit grower, with FCF margins that average out in the high single-digits. Key to that will be improving the profitability of the oilfield services business over time - management bought into this business at the wrong time and has endured below-average performance ever since. Simply getting the business to consistent high single-digit margins would be a win.

The Bottom Line

Between long-term discounted cash flow and nearer-term EBITDA, I believe Innospec shares are undervalued below $80 and have double-digit annualized return potential from here. While the foray into oilfield chemicals hasn't generated value for shareholders, I think management has otherwise done a good job, and a clean balance sheet gives them options at a time when many companies are struggling. This is an off-the-radar pick with some definite cyclicality, but it's worth a look at a time when COVID-19 has battered the reported results but not really damaged the underlying competitiveness of the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.