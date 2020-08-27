All this is further evident through the business and stock performance over the last three years, as it has been recovering from the E. coli outbreak.

Introduction

Investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) has never been easy and so in any other stock. There are people who would swear by the brand and there are others who won't touch it from a ten-foot pole. I am someone who sits in the middle. I like Mexican food but find Chipotle's burritos to be okay. Though my wife is a big fan, so I do end up eating once a month or so. But does any of this matter for the stock? I don't think so.

My journey with CMG started in August 2016 when I first bought the stock @~$450. Over the next 18 months, it crashed by another 40%, trading in mid-200s, but by this time, I had made another two buys - first at ~$350 and another at ~$280. I ended up doubling my initial position with much higher investment in one stock than I am generally comfortable with. The rest is history. The stock now trades close to ~$1250, and I have sold a few shares twice on the way up to avoid a concentrated position (currently, its ~3.5% of my portfolio). With all the trades I have made, it's now a 4+ bagger for me, and like all of you, I am trying to figure out whether it can continue to outperform or it's time to take some profits while earning catch up to the valuations.

But before I jump into it, I want to clarify that I am looking at CMG from a 10-year view, and any analysis presented here ignores 2020 numbers, as the COVID-19 distortion has made this year's number completely meaningless for the long-term forecasts. Plus, I am not looking to debate how CMG would trade in the short term if there is a sharp reversal in investor sentiment. Here is a 5-year view of Chipotle (area chart) vs. S&P 500 and VCR - Consumer Discretionary ETF, and as you may notice that the stock has recently recovered all the losses it suffered during the E. coli outbreak, and over the 10-year period, it has handedly beaten both the indexes. But what about the future?

Chipotle doesn't need an introduction. At some point in time, most of us in North America may have experienced the brand in some way. They are three reasons that have continued to propel the brand even through the dismal days of 2016 and 2017:

The brand itself is extremely strong among the patrons, whether it's due to the notion of healthy food, affordable price points, or convenient locations

Chipotle is still in growth mode as far as the number of locations is concerned. Plus, I don't see any credible substitute for the kind of food Chipotle serves

I trust Brian Niccol. He deeply understands the industry, competitor landscape, and importance of technology. Hiring him was one of the best decisions the board of directors made in the last few years.

So, what's the hold-up? Why don't we all go and buy its shares? It's all about valuations. To gauge it, I am going to take somewhat of a different approach. I will start with the current stock price, apply a healthy rate of return for the next 10 years, use a reasonable exit multiple, and see if the company can deliver the desired earnings to make the investment worthwhile. BTW, at the moment I am writing this, I don't know what the end result would be. So, I'm as curious as you are, as my hard-earned money is also at stake here.

Desired 2030 EPS

Okay. I know 10 years is a long time. I generally like using a 5-year timeframe. But there are certain reasons I am making the exception, and the primary one is the ongoing discussions about almost doubling the number of restaurants to ~5000, which would not be realistically possible before 2030. It also gives the management enough time to leave all the problems behind and build a strong network of restaurants.

So, assuming $1,250 current price, the desired rate of return of 8-12%, we need CMG stock to be somewhere between $2700 and $3900, and applying an exit multiple of 20 (yes, it's a bit high but don't expect a respectable brand to trade at 15 PE in the future, unless we are going through a major recession or interest rate shoots above 4%), we need an EPS between $140 and $200. The highest EPS posted by CMG was ~$15 in 2015, so the earnings need to multiply by 9-13X to reach the desired level. These EPS numbers may look audacious at this moment, but they are not unreasonable. Let's dive deeper.

Looking at the crystal ball

There are four things we need to know to estimate the 2030 EPS. These are the number of restaurants, sales per restaurant, expenses (including taxes), and shares outstanding. So, let's unpack them one by one:

Restaurant count - This is the easiest one for me. CMG is sitting at ~2,600 restaurants today, and I am estimating they could have ~5,000 restaurants by 2030. This would require them to add ~240 restaurants/year. If you look at the chart below, Chipotle was adding ~200-250 restaurants till 2016 but that growth has slowed in the last few years due to all the E. coli madness. Further, in a country with 77,000 pizzerias and 6,000+ Domino's alone, I don't think 5,000 Chipotle is an outlandish number in any way. So, 5,000 it is.

Sales per restaurant - the chart below highlights that at its pinnacle, Chipotle was able to deliver ~$2.5 M sales/restaurant. It's gradually edging back to that level. Further, I will add 10% more to this assuming their ability to drive digital sales. So, we are looking at the base number of $2.75 M. Now, assuming 4% same-store sales growth for the next 10 years, we are looking at ~$4 M sales/restaurant for Chipotle in 2030. I know this number looks high, but I did my due diligence. For example, even a mature company like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) delivers 4-8% same-store sales growth in the US. So, 4% is well within the reach.

But before we continue, let's do the quick math. 5,000 restaurants and $4 M/restaurant mean we are looking at $20 B in revenue by 2030. In other words, ~13.6% CAGR for the next 10 years, a significant growth but not impossible. I also looked at the CAGRs for Starbucks and Domino's (NYSE:DPZ), and it's close to 10% even though these are a bit more mature organizations. Chipotle itself has a CAGR of 13%+ in the last decade even after suffering the E. coli outbreak. So, these numbers look fine to me.

Expenses - Let me start with the operating costs (food, beverage, packaging, labor, other). Between 2010 and 2015, Chipotle contained these costs at ~62.5%. Again, all this has changed since then. But the costs are gradually going down, and with economies of scale and efficiencies, I'm confident that, if not more, they would bring it back to the same levels. I am a bit concerned about the costs of digital sales and delivery, but I am assuming management will figure it out.

The other expenses include SG&A, depreciation, asset maintenance costs, etc. and as shown in the chart below, these expenses have grown from ~20% to 25-27% range. I am super confident that these would also come under control, and I am assuming these would be at 20% in 2030.

As the old saying goes about death and taxes - we have to make sure that Chipotle pays it dues to the almighty. Will assume it to be around 25% in 2030.

So, $20 B in revenue and roughly 82.5% in expenses means we are looking at ~$3.5 B in EBT with ~17.5% profit margin. Applying a 25% tax rate means, Chipotle will bring ~$2.6 B home. So far, so good. The last step is to look at the share count.

Shares Outstanding - CMG has gradually reduced its share count from ~31 M to ~28 M over the last 5 years. But can this trajectory continue?

If we look at the table above, CMG has been spending close to $200 M/year on stock repurchases. I am assuming the number can grow with time, but considering everything else going on, let's assume they would retire ~0.2 M shares/year, so 2 M over a period of 10 years. At the share price of $1,250, to retire ~0.2 M shares, CMG would have to spend close to $250 M/year, though the number would grow as the share price increases. Again, looks reasonable. So, what is the share count at the end of 2030? Come on - it's 26 M.

It took a bit of time, but now the job is easy. Dividing $2.6 B in net income by 26 M gives us a beautiful round number of $100. So, trusting the management and hoping they would do everything right still gives us an EPS of only $100, while our target EPS number was $140 to $200 to achieve a reasonable return of 8-12%. A round EPS of $100 with exit multiple of 20X gives a $2,000 target share price, meaning a meager return of ~5% each year. I am definitely not fascinated with this. Now, to actually achieve an 8% return over the next 10 years, the share needs to drop roughly by a quarter. So, at the current prices, I don't see any obvious upside.

I do see two wild cards, though:

International Growth - CMG has almost no global presence. Having spent quite a bit of time internationally myself, I can assure you that there are limited solid alternatives unless you get excited about the food served in Taco Bell. I am talking about Europe and the Middle East. So, if CMG can grow there profitably, all the assumptions about sales growth may change dramatically, but again, CMG doesn't sell a piece of software, so it would take a lot of energy and commitment to build a solid overseas business. Something I don't see happening immediately.

Profit Margins - If CMG's profit margin can push higher than the assumed 17.5%, it can change the dynamics. For example, every 1% improvement in profit margin can add $6 in 2030 EPS. So to reach our desired number of $140 to $200 EPS, we need a profit margin somewhere between 24% and 35%. I don't think that would be easy. I also looked at the profit margins at Starbucks and Domino's, and they are at the 16-17% range. The other option is to grow the number of restaurants, but reaching 7,000 shops in 10 years means opening ~450 restaurants each year. I wouldn't bet my farm on that.

So, let's answer the million-dollar question.

Is Chipotle a Buy?

I don't think so, and especially at these prices. Don't take me wrong, as I strongly believe that CMG in an incredible franchisee and should continue to do well. Plus, I love growth businesses and feel most of the time the true potential is not priced in. But, in this case, CMG seems to have run ahead of itself, and so it may trade sideways for a couple of years to grow into its valuations.

You want to know what am I doing with my shares? After doing this analysis, I am planning to trim my position by 1/3rd at current levels and another 1/3rd if it crosses $1,500. I may leave the rest in peace. I feel that the cash can be better deployed in more scalable businesses in tech and healthcare. I recently shared my favorites in these sectors here and here.

