Fight Or Flight? Finding Safe Places To Land And Escape America's Urban Rental Market Decline

What is the cause for the urban flight? Fear of COVID-19 or the ability to work from anywhere? Working from home is ubiquitous regardless of geography, but not all industries will adjust at the same pace. Government will be the slowest to adjust.

Investors that believe this is a “more than 1-2 quarter phenomenon” can use our classification framework to mitigate their exposure to urban core rental markets (e.g. New York, San Francisco).

Multi-Family REITs in in the COVID Context

The big takeaway from the Q2 2020 earnings calls of U.S. apartment REITs is the developing trend of urban flight from American cities. Multiple REITs are reporting the need to offer deep concessions, concerns about lease renewals and reduced occupancy. Coastal markets like New York, Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles are the primary locations of this growing trend. Several reasons, many self-reinforcing, are driving these developments. Common explanatory variables include COVID-19 and the associated economic ruin, the increased freedom to “work from home” (NYSEARCA:WFH) driven by big tech and some REITs even mentioned social unrest as a cause for the flight.

Earnings calls are not the only source of information reporting on the emigration from US urban centers. Bloomberg ran an article on 20 August 2020 titled, “Urban Exiles Are Fueling a Suburban Housing Boom Across the U.S.” In this article, low mortgage rates are identified as an additional cause for urban flight. Again, the causes are self-reinforcing, according to Bloomberg people are looking for more space because they can work from home. Indeed, people need/prefer to work from home because of the global pandemic.

Where is everyone going? Back to their parent’s house? Reviewing the earnings call transcripts provides some indication. Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2020 call provided a data point that we think is important to highlight. In response to a question about the trajectory of long-term occupancy in markets like New York and San Francisco, EQR’s Executive VP & COO commented, that in the San Francisco Metropolitan Statistical Area (NYSE:MSA), tenants were leaving the city and the number one location provided as a forwarding address were locations in Santa Clara county, aka “Silicon Valley”. Why is this important? This example shows flight to suburbs close to the urban core. This does not indicate people are leaving cities and moving to states across the country (i.e New York to North Carolina). It’s important to note, Charlotte is also an urban center.

What is a “Suburb”? Well, it depends

So if the emigration from urban centers to more suburban markets follows the San Francisco pattern, then it is important to actually define a suburban market. If we do that, we can then understand what REITs have locations in these markets and what REITs are least exposed to urban cores. However, there is one complication, there is no official U.S. Census Bureau definition for “suburb”. Obviously, this complicates any analysis that compares REITs based on their relative exposure to urban or suburban markets. Any analysis of the alternatives requires a standard and consistent evaluation criterion. We know REITs provide statistical breakdowns on how suburban or urban their portfolios are, but we do not have confidence they all use the same definition. Especially, since as stated above, no standard definition exists. So how do we define a suburb?

Bloomberg’s CityLab is a leader in this arena. CityLab has published several articles over the years that provide details on the models economists’ use to classify areas as urban, suburban or rural. CityLab has detailed the work of Economist Jed Kolko, formerly of Trulia, now Chief Economist at employment firm, Indeed. Kolko is often cited as a thought leader in the subject. He recently updated his model to employ a machine learning approach to define census tracts as urban, suburban or rural. In an ideal world, we would use this model to evaluate the breakdown of REIT portfolios into urban, suburban and rural census tracts. Unfortunately, we do not have access to Kolko’s data or model. Replicating Kolko’s findings is not possible at this moment.

We do have access to key details of Kolko’s and others’ previous work conducted while he was at online real estate firm, Trulia. We used Kolko’s definitions for urban, suburban and rural markets along with others to classify zip codes where REITs have properties into three designations: urban, suburban and rural. Armed with a standard criterion we now have the ability to analyze at the zip code level a REIT’s exposure to urban, suburban and rural markets. All demographic data are sourced from the American Community Survey (ACS) 5yr (2014-2018). The criteria are as follows:

According to Trulia’s 2015 analysis, residents of zip codes with more than 2,213 households per square mile typically described their area as urban. Residents of neighborhoods with 102 to 2,213 households per square mile typically called their area suburban. In zip codes with fewer than 102 households per square mile, residents typically said they lived in a rural area.

U.S. urban areas are defined as 5,000-to-8,000-person-per-square-mile.

According to U.S. Census, rural areas consist of open countryside with population densities less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2,500 people.

According to Trulia’s 2015 analysis, “suburban neighborhoods are those where a majority of the housing is single-family detached houses”.

Classifying REITs as Urban, Suburban or Rural

Using REIT Data Market’s own property data of Multi-Family REITs updated in Q2 2020, we classified each zip code where a REIT had a property (it’s important to note this is unweighted) as urban, suburban and rural based on majority voting system using the multiple definitions we provide above. If two of the three criteria for classifying a zip code assigned “suburban”, a majority voting system would assign suburban to this zip code. Figure 1 provides a breakdown of applying the evaluation criteria to 11 publicly traded pure Multifamily REIT plays.

Figure 1 Applying a Standard Criteria to Classify REIT Portfolios

Source(s): Figure 1 created by Author with data from REIT Data Market analysis (REIT_Zip_Distribution.csv)

Based on Figure 1, EQR and Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) are the most urban REITs and Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA), Independence Realty Trust (IRT), BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) are the most suburban REITs. IRET’s portfolio of properties, a REIT focused in the Upper Middle West, has the most zip codes classified as rural. Not surprising since Investors Real Estate Trust (IRET) owns properties located in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. Overall, this classification framework is able to characterize a REIT portfolio’s exposure to urban markets using a consistent criterion.

Figure 2 Distribution of HH Density per REIT

Source(s): Figure 2 created by Author with data from ACS 5yr (2014-2018 ZCTA) & REIT Data Market analysis

Figure 2 visualizes the distribution of Household Density (Households / sq mile) in zip codes where a REIT owns a property. The boxen plot graphs the distribution of HH Density for zip codes in a REIT’s portfolio. Only two REITs, AIV and EQR, maintain portfolios where the median HH Density is above 2,213 HH per sq mile; a meaningful cutoff Trulia's identified to distinguish urban and suburban. By this definition AIV and EQR are truly urban REITs. For REIT watchers this should come as no surprise. Both REITs have made deliberate moves over the years to increase their urban footprint. EQR sold 72 properties to Starwood Capital in 2015. All 72 properties were all located in suburban markets. We documented this move and its effects in the article linked here. Moreover, AIV sold a large chunk of their portfolio in Q2 2018. For AIV, the intention of the sale was to exit the REIT from the affordable housing development business, but extensively it made the REIT proportionally far more urban.

Conversely, IRT, BRT, IRET, MAA and BRG fall all on the suburban side. IRT’s entire portfolio of 58 properties (as of 30 June 2020) is comprised of zip codes with HH density under 2,213 households per sq. mile. In between, on a sliding scale AvalonBay Communities (AVB), Essex Property Trust (ESS), UDR, Inc (UDR) and Camden Property Trust (CPT) are a mix of urban and suburban, though the top end of the distribution of zip codes where AVB and UDR own properties resemble EQR and AIV. Clearly, AVB and UDR have exposure to the most dense U.S. urban cores, but less than EQR and AIV.

Figure 3 below is sorted by “% Zip codes Urban” and provides greater detail to better understand the urban/suburban breakdown of a REIT’s portfolio.

Figure 3 Data Table for Classification of REITs

Source(s): Figure 3 created by Author with data from ACS 5yr (2014-2018 ZCTA) & REIT Data Market analysis

Analysis of the Alternatives

Now what does all this mean, if anything, in terms of equity performance? Is urban flight already priced into the market? Figure 4 shows the returns for the REITs where at least 1/3 of its zip codes are classified as “urban”. Amazingly, the performance of a REIT in the last 6 months is negatively correlated (r=-0.86) with the “% Zip Codes Urban” in Figure 3. It’s likely that at least some of the impacts of COVID-19 on more urban REITs are priced in, but if this is a lasting trend, than who knows if more destruction lies ahead.

Figure 4 REITs w/ > 33% of the Zip Codes in their Portfolio Classified as "urban".

Source: Figure 4 created with data by TradingView.com courtesy of SeekingAlpha.com

EQR, a REIT, where an estimated 68.9% of the zip codes are classified as urban, is the worst performer over the last 6 months. Whereas, CPT, a REIT where an estimated 35.9% of the zip codes in its portfolio are classified as urban, is the best performer of the group of REITs where at least 1/3 of their portfolio is comprised of urban zip codes.

Exploring this phenomenon further we can look at the juxtaposition of EQR and MAA. Comparing these two REITs provides investors a real choice, two true alternatives. For those who believe urban emigration is ephemeral, then the impact on EQR’s portfolio is over blown and the stock could be picked up on the cheap. Conversely, MAA, the largest pure Multi-Family play in terms of units and communities, is one of the least urban REITs and is well positioned to play defense and/or even benefit from emigration from urban cores. Figure 5 compares performance of the two stocks over the last 6 months. Though both stocks have been down, MAA has clearly outperformed EQR (see figure 5). If you prefer Sun Belt markets over coastal markets, MAA satisfies this preference as well and seemingly would be on a track to recover faster if urban flight is not just a moment, but a movement to the suburbs.

Figure 5 Relative Performance EQR vs MAA (6-month).

Source: Figure 5 created with data by TradingView.com courtesy of SeekingAlpha.com

Now in many ways the data provides a persuasive picture of current trends. First, REITs are reporting that their own urban markets are performing poorly relative to their suburban markets. Second, based on our analysis, significant exposure to urban markets (>33% of zip codes in portfolio classified as urban) does indeed appear to have an impact on equity performance in the COVID context. However, we think a potential flawed assumption in the thesis that all urban markets are impacted by macroeconomic factors similarly, especially the so-called “shut down cities”. We think there are some local factors that should be considered.

One example of an urban market that could outperform its peers is Washington DC MSA. Why? First, DC is dominated by the public sector (government and military), which means essential workers. Essential workers are less likely to be able to work from home. Second, it will be much harder for the public sector to provide WFH opportunities to its employees and contractors in the long-term. Therefore, the impact of WFH will likely be different in DC vs San Francisco. Indeed, we found evidence of this in the UDR conference call where Sr. VP for Property Operations commented that in terms of the DC market, “[there is] a lot to be excited about in [the DC] market compared to somebody like New York City or San Fran.”

Looking at the REITs with large footprints in Washington DC MSA, two names stick out, UDR and CPT. UDR’s top market (in terms of the number of properties) is the Washington DC MSA. CPT has a mix of urban and suburban. Its top markets include Houston, Washington DC, Atlanta, Dallas and Charlotte. CPT and UDR are interesting propositions in this “new normal”.

However, we will concentrate on UDR because its portfolio tells an interesting story. UDR owns as many properties in Salinas, CA MSA as the New York City MSA. Salinas is in Monterey county, a long drive to Silicon Valley, far from San Francisco, but offers wine, beach and is dominated by agriculture, an industry where working from home is difficult. Salinas would be a possible location for big tech employees looking to leave the urban and dense suburban environment, but also relocate not too far from their physical work locations (if they ever come back). Out of the more urban REITs, UDR has been one of the better performers over the last 6 months (along with CPT).

Conclusion

Reflections from Q2 2020 Multi-Family REIT conference calls are telling the same story: urban markets are under performing. The explanations provided are self-reinforcing and attributable to the effects of COVID-19. REITs report that the fundamentals in suburban markets are strong or stronger than before. The problem is, there is no standard definition of “suburban”. The lack of an official definition for “suburb” complicates comparative analysis. In this article we proposed a multi-factor criterion based on the work of the leading Economist on the matter, Jed Kolko. Using criteria inspired by his work, we developed a consistent framework to classify zip codes as urban, suburban or rural. Armed with this framework we can identify the distribution of suburban and urban zip codes for a REIT portfolio and assess the magnitude of concentration for each REIT.

We provided evidence of a negative correlation between equity performance and REITs with at least 1/3 of their zip codes classified as urban. For those who want to fight this trend, and believe urban emigration is temporary, these stocks could be undervalued. EQR is the most urban REIT according to our framework and also the worst performing (over 6 months) of the REITs we analyzed. Conversely, MAA, the largest REIT by units and communities, is one of the most suburban REITs and its suburban concentration and Sun Belt locations are an ideal alternative to EQR. We also think there is a middle ground, UDR and CPT are geographically diverse, share both urban and suburban characteristics and maintain a significant footprint in Washington DC (vs San Francisco, Boston or New York). We see DC as a coastal urban market that will most likely weather the COVID storm due to the concentration of essential workers and the inability of federal and contractor employees to work from home or far away from their physical work locations. Regardless, there are options to park your money to either fight the trend and take advantage of beaten down stocks or go with the flow and follow the emigration of money and people to the suburbs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.