The news finally hit the papers that Energy Transfer (ET) was a party to the Army Corps of Engineers appeal asking for the court order that nullified the permit be reversed. Hopefully no one held their breath on that one. The court order itself, as I noted in a previous article, detailed the steps that the parties took back when the court ordered the permit fixed. Removal of the pipeline is still a possible outcome (unfortunately for shareholders).

A previous court order in 2020 noted that the Army Corps of Engineers did not succeed in remediation of the deficiencies of the permit issued. The appeals court temporarily stayed the order to empty the pipeline while the case was considered at the appeals level. Later the appeals court would send the case back to the district court and the district court ordered an update on August 31.

This is not the first trip to the appeals court. But it is the first time that Energy Transfer is appealing the actual "empty the pipeline on the road to removing the pipeline" order. The original district court order notes all the options exercised unsuccessfully to get the original remediation order changed, modified or just plain overturned.

The main problem with this whole situation is not that the Army Corps of Engineers issued a defective permit and then has failed to remedy the deficiencies. Instead the main problem is that Energy Transfer completed the pipeline during the period which management had to know that the permit was defective and would be contested. Then management began operations of the pipeline knowing that the permit issues were not resolved.

Compare this to the strategy of Equitrans Midstream (ETRN) which immediately ceased construction of the pipeline until key issues were resolved. This company was lucky enough to receive a favorable court ruling and has now resumed plans to gain the necessary permits to finish the pipeline early next year. Being a little more careful has avoided a lot of potential liabilities that the shareholders of Energy Transfer now face.

Energy Transfer now claims that the proposed remedies are so extreme as to cause major losses while denying that the managers of the company made decisions that put the shareholders of the company in a position to potentially be liable for billions. Management is paid to be careful with shareholder money. Management is not paid to make political statements and grandstand. Such actions may not stand up in court as shareholders are about to find out.

Energy Transfer could still win. But the idea that shareholders would have to go through such risk (of losing) is just unacceptable for an investment strategy. A side issue is that management was within their right to appeal one day before the district court hearing with the Army Corps Of Engineers. Most likely that hearing will still take place. The last article had lots of comments about plaintiffs taking their time to file. But both plaintiffs and defendants are allowed periods of time to appeal actions and permit issuances.

Managements have a duty to be aware of the laws and the options of all parties before construction begins. Anytime management begins construction (or as in this case does construction despite the permit issues) before all of the rights of other parties are exhausted, then management puts shareholder money at risk of being wasted.

Accounting And Reporting

The accounting and reporting world is completely ill equipped to handle a situation like this. In the accounting world, a liability must have a certain (as opposed to variable) value and a distinct due date to be recorded. Otherwise that liability will appear somewhere in the footnotes.

In the meantime, management is not going to put anything in the financial statements that would be used against them in court. Therefore any shareholder expecting a complete and detailed discussion of this case in the financial statements will be disappointed. About the only thing management has stated all along is that they have a good defense and will vigorously defend the pipeline. Shareholders have no idea of the risk that management has taken in a case like this because strategic risk is not something that accounting would necessarily report. This is something that shareholders need to research and find out about on their own.

In the meantime management talked up the second quarter results as if there was nothing else material to talk about. But this case has the potential to change the management report that was made virtually overnight.

Some Possibilities

It is extremely unlikely that management simply wins the case as the facts appear currently. Management tried to modify or appeal the original order. The problem with the current appeal is that it is happening because management "bulled ahead" without regard to the permit problems to complete and begin operations of the pipeline. Even though the initial remediation order was primarily directed at the Army Corps of Engineers, Energy Transfer management has some potential liability issues here.

In order for the appeals court to actually remove the order to empty the pipeline, this appeals court would have to find considerable errors in some of the earlier legal moves about the original district court order a few years back. Mistakes can happen of that magnitude. But such an event is unlikely as there has been plenty of time to uncover that kind of mistake.

More than likely the appeals court will at some point have to deal with the fact that Energy Transfer completed and began operations of this pipeline knowing that the permit issued was defective. The case is further complicated by the recent supreme court ruling ordering states to honor their treaties with Native Americans. The whole situation does not appear to be going in the favor of Energy Transfer.

Probably the most immediate cost of the decisions of management will be a lot of court time and legal fees that frankly could have been avoided. But on the radar of possibilities in the future has to be the potential removal of the pipeline from areas covered by the defective permit followed by a lot of court actions with the pipeline partners about the liability that accrued as a result of the court decision. The worst possible outcome would easily involve billions of dollars.

For shareholders, the common distribution would probably cease as would the preferred distribution. It would take a few years to recover from an unfavorable court decision. As I write this, several connecting pipelines are now making plans to deal with the possibility that the pipeline will be shut down. That indicates that such a shutdown decision is not impossible.

Furthermore, the stock price appears to accurately reflect the risk that these court maneuvers carry should they fail in this case. If anything the stock price may currently reflect the possibility of a positive outcome. So at this time this stock is probably best observed from the sidelines for many investors until management resolves some key legal issues. Sometimes large distributions are too good to be true. That appears to be the case here.

