Investing in the low-cost Fidelity 500 Index Fund is like investing in the S&P 500 Index and earning dividends as well as making capital gains in the long run.

Investing in the Fidelity 500 Index Fund (MUTF:FXAIX) is like buying the S&P 500 Index (SP500) and earning dividends as well as making capital gains over the long term. For investors not in the know, the S&P 500 index is calculated based on the market capitalization of 500 large companies, but it is not an equal-weight index. It assigns a higher weight to companies with a higher market capitalization. For example, as of August 25, 2020, almost 18% of its weight was held by just three companies: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Amazon (AMZN), with weights of 7.23%, 5.71%, and 4.88%, respectively. The point I am trying to make is that wild movements in SP500 can be influenced by movement in a handful of 30-40 stocks.

The bigger point is that FXAIX has invested in SP500 index movers and, therefore, will perform on par with the index and will do well as an asset class over the long term. So, yeah, I am bullish on FXAIX, and here are its internals.

Portfolio

Image Source: The Fidelity Funds Website

About 60% of FXAIX's funds are invested in information technology, healthcare, communication services, and consumer staples sectors. These business segments are expected to outperform in the post-COVID-19 age, and this anticipated factor is being currently discounted into their stock prices.

Also, 26.90% of FXAIX's portfolio is parked in stocks like AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, etc. that are primarily responsible for the bullishness of SP500.

As I said earlier, buying FXAIX is like buying the SP500 index and enjoying dividends as well as making capital gains over the long run.

Dividend Record

Image Source: The Fidelity Funds Website

In 2019, FXAIX distributed $2.307 as a dividend. In 2020, it has paid $1.04 as of Q2 2020. The gains in SP500 suggest that the total dividend payout for 2020 is likely to match 2019's payout. Therefore, the dividend yield for 2020 will likely work up to about 1.9%, which is cool considering that you're getting paid to invest in an index that's going great guns.

Peer Comparison

Image Source: Investing.com

Since March 30, 2020, the point from where the market began melting up, FXAIX's price kept pace with SP500 and its peer, the Schwab S&P 500 Index Fund (SWPPX), while outperforming another peer, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund Admiral Shares Inst (VFAIX).

It's a no-brainer that FXAIX will continue to do well because the Fed has turned on the liquidity tap and has pledged to keep interest rates low till 2022. Today, investors are left with very few investable options and stocks that will thrive in the post-COVID-19 age are the best options available these days.

Summing Up

FXAIX has another edge - a very low expense ratio of 0.015%. Index funds need to save on costs because they track an index and don't need a management team's expertise, and FXAIX aces the cost criteria.

The fund is a tempting investment even at this point when the market is irrationally high and doesn't reflect the economy. Buying FXAIX is like buying the SP500 index because the fund invests in its stock components at the same weight assigned to them by this index.

You just can't go wrong by investing in FXAIX so long as you invest for the long term. In the short run, everything is crazy about the market and we may experience solid volatility because of the upcoming elections, a potential U.S.-China cold war, and Russia and China kick-starting a de-dollarization movement.

