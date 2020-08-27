Durables Up 11.2% - A V-Shape Here

The actual statistics we keep getting tell us otherwise - there's a definite V-shape to this recovery.

It's always possible that the recovery is long and drawn out and if so the markets are looking over-valued.

The big macroeconomic question for us all is how fast and how high is this recovery from the Covid closedown going to be?

Our basic worry

Sure, we know. We've just had a horrible recession. The worst since the 1930s at least in depth. Possibly the worst since 18something when we didn't have decent economic numbers anyway. However, what we want to know is, well, is this going to be like the 1930s in America or the 1930s in Britain? The difference matters.

In the US the economic pain dragged on until 1940 or so when the WWII ramp up finally brought it to an end. We can have lovely political arguments about whether Roosevelt's New Deal plans aided or hindered that recovery (the usual economists' answer being that things like social security helped, the planning of the economy hindered) but that's all politics so let's not go there. But it is true that the British experience was entirely different, the recession lasted perhaps 18 months and that was that. The mid- and latter- parts of the 1930s were a decent enough time economically.

This is what we want to know about now. An L-shaped recovery, a V- or some other part of the alphabet.

It's easy enough

We can all come up with stories about how it's going to go. Consumer confidence is so battered that everyone will save hard, there will be no consumer demand and so the economy will flatline. Or maybe not. Or it's near impossible to wake an economy up after we've deliberately closed it. Or there will be no investment by business. Or the acceleration of technological change will produce a boom in investment.

Stories are just that, stories. Which one is true is something we'll only know after the event. What guides us as to which story is correct are the economic statistics we get. For these will be consistent with one story and not another as time goes on.

Durables

Durable goods are best thought of as those things which people buy to use for several years. That's actually one of the definitions in fact. We can also think of this as investment. It's not quite right to think of it that way but if no one is buying durables then no one is investing and if they are then they might well be. The logic is simple enough, you don't buy things that last for several years unless you're reasonably confident about the economy over the next few years. Durables are sometimes investment goods themselves but even when consumers are buying them they're still positively correlated with investment.

So, a surge in durables purchases tells us that people are pretty confident about this immediate to mid-term future. And this is one of the things about confidence and the macroeconomy. If people are confident and spend then they're right to be confident because the spending causes the good times. It's the opposite, flip side of, Keynes' paradox of thrift.

Which makes this good news

We have the latest durables numbers:

(Durables from Census Bureau)

That's a pretty good number if we're honest about it. 11.2% up just in this last month?

Sure, there was a big slump earlier in the year but have a look at this longer series:

(PCE durables from FRED)

That's not the same number, not exactly the same. But it's close enough that we can marvel at the effect at least. That's not an L-shape at the end there. That's very definitely something V-like.

No, this isn't proof

No one number like this is proof of anything other than exactly - and only - what has been counted.

It's also true that we're trying to be scientific. Our hypothesis is that there's going to be that V-shaped recovery. The reason that's our hypothesis is that the markets are - roughly and about you understand - priced for that to be our immediate future. If the hypothesis is wrong then there's going to be another crash in those stock indices. We'd like to spot that it is wrong before it is if you see what I mean.

The scientific method says that facts that agree with an hypothesis do not prove it. Rather, they do not disprove it. But facts which disprove an hypothesis do disprove it and it only needs one to do so.

So, continual evidence from these economic statistics of that V-shaped recovery do not prove that it will be so. They only do not disprove it. But, the more we gain such data points (umm, datum points?) then the more confident we can be that one is not going to come along to disprove.

So it is with the durables numbers. They are consistent with our hypothesis but do not prove it.

My view

My view all along has been that this is going to be a V-shaped recovery. Sure, it might take anything from 6 to 18 months to get back to exactly where we were and then continue growing from there. But it will be, by the measurement of these things, swift. Much more like the 1920 recession than the 1929. My hypothesis is still standing.

The investor view

As above this is all about the indices currently being priced for that V-shaped recovery. We're not seeing evidence against it so it's still the working hypothesis. If you disagree with it then you should be out, or short, equities. If you're like me then there is no message here.

No message because our macroeconomic forecasts don't give us guidance one way or the other on an investment strategy. We have to go look at the microeconomic stuff of specific companies and situations instead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.