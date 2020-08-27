Oil: Global Draws Slow But US Will Lead The Draws Going Forward

We have gone long PVAC in our oil trading portfolio again to express this incoming trade set-up.

Most of the decline in US crude storage will be aided by falling US oil production tailwind that's set to push production down to ~10.5 mb/d by year-end.

Given excess storage first build in the US, we are likely to see the US lead the way in draws.

China's floating storage situation has not improved and more cat-and-mouse games are being played leading to physical market weakness.

Welcome to the US-led edition of Oil Markets Daily!

We are now 2/3 done with Q3 and the draws so far have been a bit disappointing versus our expectation.

Since the end of June, we have drawn a total of 117 million bbls or over the span of ~8 weeks, that's around ~2 mb/d. This is materially lower than the ~3.5 mb/d deficit we had expected. We think the demand recovery, while still on pace, has definitely dampened the incoming draws. Trajectory still points to a much more balanced market, but we think this will have to be led by OECD countries.

China is playing its usual cat and mouse game with the oil market. Refineries have stopped buying as much crude as before, while floating storage remains around ~80 mbbls. We are hearing from traders that Chinese refineries are purposely delaying imports to put pressure on crude sellers for even larger discounts. Whatever the game they are playing, it will continue for a while, and we think this will especially be the case if oil prices rise.

As a result, we are of the view that the draws will be led by the US. Since China was the first to dip its toe in the oil market during the crash and most of the builds were seen in the US, we think excess storage in the US will drain first.

For starters, we are going to be very close to the 2017 September level by mid-September this year. This outlook is supported by the fact that US oil production has peaked at ~11.5 mb/d and is set to decrease more going forward.

We have September US oil production averaging only ~11.35 mb/d down from ~11.5 mb/d. This figure will continuously trend lower and possibly hit ~10.5 mb/d by year-end.

Either way, we see a balanced US crude storage situation by year-end, which would be very supportive of WTI above $60/bbl.

This outlook and given the market's incessant obsession over high frequency US weekly oil data leads us to believe that the energy stock price action we've observed is really a coiling pattern.

To put it simply, we think once this downtrend breaks, XOP will retest the 200-day moving average at $61.

As a result, we think it's best to disregard what we noted yesterday about no-man's land. We have taken another long position in (OTC:PVAC) at $11.23.

We are now finally entering the bull phase of the energy stock rally. With valuations still completely disconnected with oil market fundamentals, we think investors should be positioned to take advantage of the oil bull market. We are now offering a 2-week free trial and if you wish to read our WCTWs this week, please see here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PVAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.