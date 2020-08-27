Cranswick (OTCPK:CRWKF), the UK food producer and supplier, recently released a first-quarter trading update which detailed a strong quarter and an increase in future guidance. Cranswick's valuation remains attractive to me at the current levels, reflecting a well-established and well-diversified producer with an excellent record of delivery on growth. This combination puts Cranswick on a buy.

First Quarter update

Cranswick provided a first-quarter trading update for the 13 weeks to 27th June. Revenue was up by 25% from the same period the previous year, driven by the surge in demand associated with COVID-19. This reflected the fact that over the last quarter, more people have been forced to stay-at-home due to lockdown enforced measures across the UK. Looking in more detail, 5% of the revenue growth was driven by new acquisitions and the company also recently commenced operations at its new poultry processing facility in Suffolk. This facility has improved operational efficiency for Cranswick and allows them to expand their output to meet growing demand. The facility cost a total of £78 million to construct but will definitely benefit Cranswick over the long run. The company also said they have taken tight control of costs due to the uncertain nature of the economy. I, therefore, expect to see improved margins and profitability for the first half once more detailed results are released and I believe the company will deliver strong performance for the remainder of the year.

This positive first-quarter update builds on strong results for the full-year 2019/20. This was highlighted in their preliminary results released in June. In 2019/20, the company continued to deliver on its growth strategy, increasing sales by 16% and operating profit by 13%. This was achieved after a slowdown in growth in 2018/19. The first-quarter demand surge has now carried this growth into 2020/21. The spike in demand over the first-quarter allowed the company to pay a £500 bonus to each on-site worker that worked throughout the period. Cranswick will continue to benefit from the reinvestment into its infrastructure, which now totals more than £400 million over the last eight years. This is around a sixth of the company's total market valuation.

A well-diversified producer

Cranswick is a highly cash-generative business that has established strong links within its industry and has delivered strong and sustainable revenues over the long run. They have achieved this through a well-diversified portfolio of product lines including poultry, pork, convenience, and gourmet products. The company continues to increase its diversification through acquisitions. In the previous year, Cranswick acquired three different companies, one of which was Katsouri Brothers, a supplier of continental and Mediterranean food products. This acquisition has expanded the company's non-meat offerings. If Cranswick can use their experience and knowledge of delivering long-term success in their meat businesses to expand their non-meat offerings, the upside potential and growing market opportunity could increase the value of the business significantly.

Cranswick exerts strong control over its supply chain, which is vital to manage costs and ensure that the company works efficiently. The company has a supply chain that includes its own farms, other UK farms, and international farms. Close relationships with its supply chain partners have been vital throughout the turbulent period and these have allowed the company to mitigate the crisis well and manage the increase in demand. COVID-19 has proven that the company's current supply chain can manage a spike in demand, even at extremely short notice. This proves to me that Cranswick, with the current infrastructure and network, has the ability to manage and excel during a scale-up in operations. This offers great shareholder upside potential.

To ensure the efficient operation of its food suppliers, the company uses its purpose-built "foods connected" program to undertake vulnerability risk assessments for each of its suppliers. By using this program, the company is able to avoid certain pitfalls, helping to reduce overall risk, as the company vets out poor suppliers who don't meet the standards necessary for the industry.

Looking ahead

I'm optimistic about the future of Cranswick and I believe that the company can continue its strong history of driving shareholder returns. The company's strong diversification across many meat offerings has allowed it to drive strong growth for shareholders and the acquisition of non-meat companies adds to its future growth potential.

Source: Cranswick annual report.

Dividend returns are still relatively minor for Cranswick with a dividend yield of just 1.6%. But capital appreciation has far exceeded dividend payouts as the shares have risen by 125% in the past five years. That's why I predominantly see Cranswick as a growth player rather than a strong yielder. However, I do believe that if they slow down reinvestment, as they have done in the first-quarter, Cranswick will be able to ramp its dividend up more quickly if they choose to do so.

The valuation remains attractive on Cranswick, even after the bounce back in the company's share price. Looking ahead, due to the strong first-quarter, analysts have upped their EPS forecast for the full year to 179p, which gives Cranswick a forward price-earnings ratio of 22x. To me, for a company that has a history of delivering strong growth on all fronts and reinvesting to drive shareholder returns, this is reasonable.

Conclusion

Cranswick's strong diversification across offerings, combined with a strong and well-developed supply chain, has allowed the company to form a safety net and this has helped to mitigate issues that come its way. The company actually benefited from the COVID-19 demand surge but had to ensure that this increased demand could be managed, which it did successfully. Cranswick's diversification into non-meat offerings has opened up more opportunities for the company to exploit. While demand may subside in H2, Cranswick is more than reasonably priced and I expect the long history of unlocking shareholder value to continue.

