According to Roku's management, its TAM is the entirety of US TV advertising spend (~$70 billion). In addition to that, international markets provide Roku a multi-decade long growth runway.

Roku is extending its lead as the number one "over the top" TV streaming platform in the United States, as evidenced by its rapidly growing active accounts and streaming hours.

Investment Thesis

Before I delve into my precise investment thesis on Roku (ROKU), I want to share my general vision for the future of TV, at the center of which Roku will operate. In the future, TV operating systems will be ubiquitous. That is, presently, only a fraction of the entire world's population consumes content through a modern TV operating system, such as Roku's. TV operating systems will offer a wide variety of applications, content sources, such as streaming and ad-supported TV, gaming options from the cloud, control centers for our smart homes, control centers for home security, and more.

A substantial extent of our computing operations will migrate to the television, as processing power becomes cheaper and TV operating systems develop further.

Roku has been my and my Beating The Market subscribers' way to play this underlying secular growth trend that I believe is in the 1st inning of unfolding. In fact, the players might've not even taken the field yet from a global perspective.

I find it important to view investing through multiple lenses. It's important to take your head from the microscope of individual stock analysis and survey the landscape that's unfolding around you. Having the wherewithal to assess the directions of the currents of change is as essential as having the wherewithal to weigh the value of an individual company, i.e., stock.

I like to think of my team and myself as scientists with two primary tools in hand: a microscope for businesses and a telescope for mankind's future. Our microscope allows us to avoid overpaying and our telescope allows us to glimpse into the future of business to ensure we're buying the next Apples (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazons (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Facebooks (NASDAQ:FB).

I believe this is where real, sustainable, sleep-well-at-night alpha is generated. As I share with BTM subscribers,

Good investing is identifying what a company could become, instead of what it is.

Of course, this sounds nice, but we still need to understand a company's core business as of today! So, let's do that now.

Digging Into The Future Of Television

Roku is the leading OTT TV streaming aggregation platform in the United States, with over 40 million active accounts. An acceleration in cord-cutting and a transformational shift in ad spending patterns (marketers moving from linear TV to connected-TV) are boosting Roku's platform.

My investment thesis is centered around the following points:

Roku's flywheel is turning rapidly, resulting in higher active accounts (and, by extension, higher platform revenues). The near-term tailwinds from the 'stay-at-home' trend should lead to more streaming hours, which in turn will lead to an expansion in connected-TV ad spend. This will also further ingrain certain consumer behavior habits.

Roku's revenues are rapidly growing, as evidenced by a +42% y/y jump in the latest quarter. Moreover, consensus analyst estimates suggest a CAGR growth of ~34% over the next two years.

A rise in connected-TV ad spend and potential international expansion leaves Roku with a tremendous growth runway.

Roku's intrinsic value is ~$170, i.e., it is undervalued. In the current market environment, Roku represents a rare opportunity to purchase a quality business at a fair price.

Today, we will understand Roku's business model in greater depth, after which we will run it through the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model to determine Roku's intrinsic value and total expected returns.

What's Roku?

Roku is the pioneer of TV streaming that started out as a streaming media player provider and later pivoted to programmatic advertising. A Roku Player or Roku TV user can access hundreds of streaming apps (free and paid) all under one roof: "Roku OS" (visible in the image below).

Roku's TV operating system has a simple easy-to-use UI that enables users to discover, subscribe (pay for), and stream their favorite channels like Netflix (NFLX), Disney+ (DIS), and Prime Video (AMZN). The two forms of over-the-top (internet) streaming delivery used by Roku are:

Roku Media Players (like Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Express) Roku TVs (manufactured by partners like TCL, Hisense, JVC, etc.)

Now, Roku is in a low-margin hardware (player) business; however, Roku's primarily a programmatic advertising company. Roku generates the majority of its revenue and almost all of its gross profits by selling ads on its home screen (85+ million devices), a portion (generally, 30%) of the ad inventory belonging to the streaming apps on its platform and Roku Channel.

The Streaming Platform Duopoly

A few years back (around 2013-14), Roku was embroiled in a fierce battle for connected TV platform market share with powerful tech-companies like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN). However, user trends over the last two years indicate that Roku and Amazon's Fire TV have emerged victorious, with both of them combined consuming nearly ~70% of the market.

Data shows that Roku and Amazon Fire TV represent a big chunk of video streamed to television. This also proves that Roku is the number one player in the OTT TV streaming space and an obvious choice for advertising budgets.

Next, let's get down to the nitty-gritty of Roku's business model.

Understanding The Power Of Roku's Platform

At the center of Roku's flywheel are the active user accounts on its platform. In fact, each new active account strengthens Roku's business. If you look at the left circle in the image below, you can understand Roku's new customer acquisition strategy.

Roku operates its player business segment (which includes all of Roku's streaming media player sales and TV OEM licensing revenues) at a near-zero gross margin. Such a model enabled Roku to offer its hardware at more affordable rates than its rivals. As more users join Roku's platform, the fixed costs decline, and gross profits rise, which in turn allows Roku to lower both device prices and TV OEM licensing fees. It goes without saying, cheaper devices help Roku acquire new users.

Now, let's look at the other side of Roku's business. With data insights obtained from millions of users on its platform, Roku's 'OneView' DSP offers targeted programmatic advertising to marketers and streaming apps. Advertising is where Roku makes money. As active accounts increase, more advertisers join the platform, which yields a higher ARPU for Roku. A more extensive user base also lends Roku higher leverage in negotiations with streaming apps that want to enter its platform.

For example, when a new streaming app joins Roku, it generally has to concede around ~30% of its ad inventory to Roku in addition to ~20% of subscription revenues. The streaming apps are also required to provide free content for Roku Channel. And in some cases, Roku mandates these apps to commit specific ad spend on its platform. Hence, it's quite clear that Roku commands a lot of power in the current environment (similar to what cable TV and satellite TV providers did in the past).

Furthermore, the rise in active accounts serves as a primary incentive for streaming apps to be available on Roku's platform. The power of Roku's platform has come to the fore recently in its negotiations with new streaming apps like NBC's Peacock (CMCSA) and AT&T's HBO Max (T). Both the apps are not available on Roku or Amazon Fire TV as they couldn't agree to terms demanded by the streaming aggregation platforms. Recently, Roku's management stated that the holdouts (Peacock and HBO Max) are missing out on Roku's user growth, and it is somewhat true because these streaming apps have failed to garner user numbers anywhere close to Disney+.

Now, let's look at some of the key operating metrics of Roku's business to assess its current state.

Roku By The Numbers

As you can see, Roku added 3.2 million new active accounts to reach 43 million active accounts (up 41% y/y). Additionally, streaming hours on Roku increased to 14.6 billion from 8.8 billion a year ago. The coronavirus pandemic boosted this figure.

The overall TV advertising industry faced budget cuts and declines in revenue; however, Roku said that its monetized ad impressions rose by 50% y/y in the last quarter, and ARPU increased by 18% y/y to $24.92 billion.

During the last quarter, Roku's total revenues grew by 42% y/y to $356 million. Of these, platform revenues of $244.8 million (68.75% of total revenues) grew by 46% y/y, while player revenue recorded a slower growth rate of ~35% y/y and came in at $111.8 million. The revenue mix continues to shift towards platform revenues. Now, we know that Roku's platform revenues command a higher margin; thus, Roku's gross margin profile should improve from here.

Source: Roku Earnings Release

Roku's Incredible Opportunity

As per market research firm eMarketer, US Connected TV Ad spending is about to grow from ~$7 billion in 2019 to ~$14 billion in 2023 at ~19% CAGR. Since Roku enjoys a dominant market share in the connected TV space, I expect it to benefit directly from the changing advertising pattern.

According to a Bloomberg report, Roku sees the entire ~$70 billion annual TV Ad spend as its Total Addressable Market [TAM]. Here's an excerpt from the said report:

On top of the domestic opportunity, Roku's international growth prospects look very promising. The company aims to grow its presence in foreign markets by leveraging existing relationships with manufacturing partners like TCL. I expect Roku to emerge as a winner in other markets like it did in the US due to a superior content-neutral platform.

Financial Analysis

In this section, we will dissect the long-term trends in Roku's financial statements to decipher the strength of the underlying business. Let's start with a study of the income statement.

As you can see in the chart below, since July 2017, Roku's revenue has grown from $436 million to $1349 million at ~45.72% CAGR. During the same period, the gross margins have improved from ~33.75% to ~42.11%, as platform revenues form a more significant proportion of total revenues.

Source: YCharts

According to estimates from YCharts (which are taken from S&P Global data), Roku is expected to grow its revenue to $2,692 million by 2022 at a CAGR of ~34% for the next two years.

In the latest earnings report, Roku's management did not provide any guidance for Q3 (and full-year 2020), citing uncertainty in ad spending, which has caused the share price to stagnate (can you spell opportunity?). We might see volatility in Roku's stock due to a lack of short-term guidance. Notwithstanding, Roku's platform is getting stronger as marketers shift their advertising spend from linear TV (traditional ads) to connected-TV (programmatic targeted ads). Hence, Roku's long-term growth story remains intact.

Now, let's assess Roku's balance sheet to analyze its financial stability.

Source: YCharts

At the end of last quarter, Roku had cash and equivalents of $885.83 million and financial debt of $97.17 million. A healthy cash ratio of 2.147 allays any fears regarding financial stability. However, as we saw earlier, Roku has a negative operating margin, i.e., it still burns cash.

In the last twelve months, Roku had a negative free cash flow of ~$46 million. However, for Q2 2020, the free cash flow turned positive ($15.36 million). Now, Roku's management plans to drive active account growth by aggressively reinvesting in its business. Thus, I expect Roku's FCF to hover around zero in the near term before it turns positive in the long term.

Source: YCharts

Roku's robust cash position represents adequate growth capital, but I expect share-based compensation to cause some shareholder dilution. To compensate for any potential shareholder dilutions, I will assume a 15% dilution in my stock valuation process.

Estimating Roku's Intrinsic Value

To estimate Roku's intrinsic value, I will leverage my proprietary valuation model, with which many of you are already familiar. For those of you who have not yet seen it, here's what it entails:

In step 1, we use a traditional DCF model with free cash flow discounted by our (shareholders) cost of capital.

In step 2, the model accounts for the effects of the change in shares outstanding (buybacks/dilutions).

In step 3, we normalize valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the ten years. Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out Roku's intrinsic value:

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

As you can see above, Roku's intrinsic value is ~$170, i.e., it represents good value as of today. One could even say that Roku is reasonably priced. However, investors must assess the expected returns on any investment before deploying capital.

Projecting Total Expected Return

To determine the expected returns, the model calculates a projected FCF per share value (yr-10) and multiplies it with an assumed Price to FCF multiple (35x here), thereby generating a 2030 price target for Roku. Using this price target, the model deduces an expected CAGR return.

Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

According to the model, Roku's expected CAGR is an enticing 15.5%, which is significantly higher than my hurdle rate of 9.8%. In this market, Roku is one of the few great companies available at a fair price. Hence, I strongly recommend long-term investors to buy Roku at $165.

Risks

Here are some of the most significant risks to Roku:

Roku's management provided no official guidance citing uncertainty in Ad revenues. Further, the company revealed that it does not expect pre-pandemic level ad sales until 2021. If growth drops off, the stock could face a correction.

Roku's partners, like TCL, are likely to demand a hefty cut from Roku's advertising revenues in the future. Such a situation could lead to reduced margins for Roku's platform.

New streaming apps like HBO Max and NBC Peacock have amassed millions of subscribers without being available on Roku's platform. If Roku fails to strike a deal with these streaming apps, it could fail to maintain its unique leadership position as an aggregator of TV streaming apps.

Concluding Thoughts

Roku's platform is getting more influential on the back of growth in connected TV users. As consumer viewership patterns shift more towards streaming, advertisers will need to move a more substantial proportion of their marketing budgets to connected TV platforms like Roku. Such a transformational shift should power Roku's revenue (and FCF) higher in the future. Therefore, I am bullish on Roku's business.

Moreover, Roku represents fantastic value for a company that could one day operate in a duopoly of TV operating systems. Thus, Roku fits perfectly within my investing philosophy of "buying great companies at fair prices." Also, investors could potentially generate a CAGR of ~15% on long-term investment in Roku. Hence, I recommend Roku as a buy in the $160s and below.

Key Takeaway: I rate Roku a buy at ~$165, the price at which Roku traded when this article was written.

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow, and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROKU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.