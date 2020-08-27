Key Developments In The Long Bond (Technically Speaking For 8/27)

The Fed announced a new inflation target which will create an easier monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

The Fed has significantly changed its inflation and employment goals (emphasis added)

On maximum employment, the FOMC emphasized that maximum employment is a broad-based and inclusive goal and reports that its policy decision will be informed by its "assessments of the shortfalls of employment from its maximum level." The original document referred to "deviations from its maximum level."

The original document referred to "deviations from its maximum level." On price stability, the FOMC adjusted its strategy for achieving its longer-run inflation goal of 2 percent by noting that it "seeks to achieve inflation that averages 2 percent over time." To this end, the revised statement states that "following periods when inflation has been running persistently below 2 percent, appropriate monetary policy will likely aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time."

The first bullet point is an acknowledgment that the Phillip's Curve is less relevant than before. The second bullet point means the Fed will allow inflation to run higher than 2% for some time, assuming that it ran below 2% for some time as well. I'll go into more detail in this weekend's Central Bank Week in Review.

The Bank of South Korea kept rates at 50 basis points. Here is how the bank described global conditions (emphasis added):

Currently available information suggests that the global economy has continued to rebound from the severe contraction, but the pace of recovery has somewhat slowed due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). In global financial markets, stock prices in major countries have risen amid continuing hopes for economic recovery, while the US dollar has weakened and government bond yields have moved up slightly. Looking ahead, the Board sees global economic growth and global financial markets as likely to be affected largely by the evolution of the pandemic, as well as by the effects of national policy responses.

This is now the standard central bank description of future economic activity: "pandemic dependent."

The South Korean economy is still suffering (emphasis added):

Economic growth in Korea has remained sluggish. Although the decline in exports has moderated a bit, the improvement in private consumption has weakened. The recovery in facilities investment has been subdued, and the correction in construction investment has continued. Labor market conditions have remained weak, with the number of persons employed continuing to decline sharply. Looking forward, the recovery of domestic economic growth is likely to be slower than previously forecast, largely due to the domestic resurgence of COVID-19.

We can expect the same pattern to emerge in most other countries as virus cases reemerge.

The weekly and 4-week moving averages of initial unemployment claims are still above 1,000,000 (emphasis added):

In the week ending August 22, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,006,000, a decrease of 98,000 from the previous week's revised level. The previous week's level was revised down by 2,000 from 1,106,000 to 1,104,000. The 4-week moving average was 1,068,000, a decrease of 107,250 from the previous week's revised average. The previous week's average was revised down by 500 from 1,175,750 to 1,175,250

The labor market is in a historically bad position.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Notice that the long end of the Treasury market sold off sharply; the TLT lost 1.68%. The TLH was down 1.17%. Equity indexes were higher; the mix was scattershot. Tech was up fractionally while communication services lost 1.18%. Of the big SPY components, financials had the biggest gain followed by health care.

Today, I only want to spotlight two charts, both in the bond market: The TLT broke through support, printing a strong bar on high volume. The IEF also broke key support on higher volume, although the break is a bit less than the TLT.

The Treasury market has been at very high levels since the lockdowns, as traders have bet that the recovery would be slower than anticipated. Today, the Fed said it would tolerate higher inflation for an extended period of time. Should that happen, it will eat into interest payments, which means bonds need to sell off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.