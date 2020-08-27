Introduction

The search for bargains is relentless as the industry starts to regain its legs. I will spare you any guessing about how I feel about this shale producer. I wish I had looked into them a few months ago when they were seriously underpriced in the teens. Darn the luck!

During the second quarter as oil prices have ramped up, Cimarex Energy (XEC) stock has followed it higher. We must confess the easy money has been made.

XEC is still selling at ~45% discount to its January high, so there could be room for some additional gains. Let's apply our usual metrics and see where they stack up in our shale portfolio of opportunities.

Debt and Liquidity

Debt and liquidity are more important than ever these days. XEC's debt position was the first thing I looked for in preparing this article. I would say it's best in class. No maturities until 2024, a nice gap to 2027, and then another to 2029! In fact this profile is so good that XEC retains an investment grade rating on this debt.

This not to diminish the fact their D/E ratio is 1.13, so a little on the uncomfortable side. But, this is bolstered by their Debt/EBITDA ratio noted on the slide above, and rated as investment grade.

As regards debt this balance sheet is as pristine as I've seen, and a rise (not unexpected) could see that D/E ratio slip under 1:1.

Acreage and Rock Quality

XEC breaks out its federal Permian acreage, which given the political ramifications extant, are certainly relevant. It is wisely deploying the bulk of its capital in non-Federal areas as a result, as shown in the first slide below.

I am not going to wax extensively on the likelihood of a fracking ban. It's what the market expects in one election outcome scenario. Would they really do it? That remains to be seen as leasing federal land is a key source of revenue for the government. In the totality of things, it's fairly small potatoes, and if power shifts, could very well be seen as an acceptable trade-off.

Tom Jordan, Cimarex CEO comments on the political risk in federal lands-

Our preliminary plans for New Mexico drilling for the next three years, that's 2021 through 2023, include wells on approximately 5,000 net federal acres. Federal permits are good for two years and are renewable for an additional two years. Although, these extensions have been routinely granted; there's no guarantee that this will be the case in the future. We are confident in our approach to federal permitting, but it would be misleading to claim an inventory beyond two years. Cimarex is confident that the BLM will continue to grant and renew drilling permits in New Mexico, but this is not without risk. Fortunately, we have the ability to pivot our Delaware Basin program to our Texas assets, which have a deep and profitable inventory life.

In terms of rock quality, XEC's Culberson County acreage tapping the Upper Wolfcamp with 8,500' laterals is yielding another 125K BOE from 12-24 months. Giving it a total Estimated Ultimate Recovery (EUR) close to 375K BOE in a third of the wells drilled. Over the life of the well XEC is getting ~$15 mm of revenue with 2/3 in the first year. So not world class in terms of rock quality, but with LOE's below $7 it can be produced profitably.

In a good sign that XEC is getting to understand their reservoir, Tom Jordan commented-

We think we can recover the same ultimate recovery out of a given drilling spacing unit with fewer wells. Thus where we once modeled our Delaware Wolfcamp asset at 8 to 10 wells per drilling spacing unit; we now think we can recover the same volumes at 7 to 9 walls per drilling spacing unit. This has significant implications to our capital efficiency.

Dropping as many as 2-wells per cube is very significant. At their $800-900 per foot of interval, this could save them an incremental $15-16 mm.

Let's look at the Mid-Con acreage, where the focus is the Woodford. Occurring at about 12,500' TVD, the Woodford is gassy. That said, comparing the focus areas the company outlines, with the isopach map, reveals the reason why. These areas are in the best areas for placing long horizontals, as the reservoir is at or near its thickest point.

Tom Jordan, Cimarex CEO comments on opportunities in the Woodford

Don't be surprised if we modestly increase our Anadarko capital in 2021. We have some tremendous opportunities in our Anadarko assets. This opportunity is well calibrated and competes heads up with our Delaware Basin program.

It is worth noting that gas prices have rallied strongly from July lows, but have stalled out well short of the $2.75 MCF range, that had been widely forecast as a year-end exit price.

Logistics

This is becoming a recurring theme as we go through the cream of the Permian shale operators. Water handling is a big expense. Early on in the fracking era there were reservoir concerns about brackish water. This led to a huge footprint for the industry consuming a scarce resource locally (West Texas is a desert in case you've never been. Surface water is minimal, therefore water must be extracted from aquifers.) Add in the two-way hauling and disposal fees, reuse had to be considered. As the concerns about brackish water (not-fresh but only slightly salty) abated as experience in key reservoirs grew, companies have stepped with facilities for reuse.

Free cash flow

The company was cash flow positive after paying their dividend. A trait we like and one that seems to be replicated among the Permian stars. With budgeting for WTI at $35/bbl they are on track to generate $250 mm of free cash flow, before the dividend, and $150 mm inclusive of the dividend.

Your takeaway

Cimarex really interests me. Who can argue with the price for a company generating this kind of cash flow? Not me.

Let's look at them through the P/CF metric commonly used to value E&P companies. $250 mm / 99.7 = 2.50. Now divide into today's share price of $28.77 /2.50 and you get a multiple of 11.5, making them attractive in terms of cash flow being generated so far compared to Parsley (PE) at 13.5 and Pioneer Exploration (PXD) at 29.

The company has a line of sight to deliver 250K BOEPD in the 3rd and 4th quarters as their activity picks up.

This is enough critical mass that this company looks like a pretty good takeover target to me. That much production will mean a boost to any of the Super Majors looking to shore up their production. With proved reserves of ~620 mm BOE, worth approximately $9.3 bn, somebody could go "shopping" pretty cheaply at today's market capitalization of ~$2.91 bn, it seems to me. I don't know that this is a big driver to own the company as takeout prices going forward will likely follow the Chevron (CVX) model used with Noble Energy (NBL).

So here's my final comment on Cimarex. They seem to be committed to return capital to shareholders as evidenced by this comment from Tom Jordan-

It is important to our Board and important to our management team that we not cut or suspend our dividend during this downturn; so far so good.

I am going to watch them for a few days. We could see some softness in the market as oil prices are acting "toppy" right now-meaning they start in the green in the AM, and sell off if no wonderful news drives them higher. Recently the good news we've feasted off has moderated-COVID-19 resurgence and lack of big new stimulus from Uncle Sugar.

I think continued storage drawdowns will put a floor on that and I don't expect much more than a couple of dollar price improvement to begin a position in XEC.

Comment as of Aug 27th. Energy equities have been selling-off this week due to softness in oil prices. We see this as a buying opportunity as we expect higher oil prices as we move into fall. This argument has been made extensively in a recent article if you care to investigate.

"WTI-The Prospects For Oil In The Second Half"

