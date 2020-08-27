Investment Opportunities In Hotel REITs

Second, it is also important to focus on the embedded financing structure to avoid e.g. unfavourable debt maturities and undiversified funding. Lastly, prime assets should help hotels ride out of this crisis in a format that would be still relevant for the consumers in the post-virus period.

First, a fortress balance sheet is the key prerequisite to sustainable cash flows going forward - especially, considering the fact of structural shifts that the entire hotel industry is currently facing.

However, in order to avoid value traps and mitigate the risk of suffering a permanent loss of an invested capital, it is critical to focus on the following three aspects.

A decline of such a magnitude raises questions of a potential disconnect between the price and the underlying fundamentals or value.

Hotel REITs have performed the worst on a YTD basis compared to the other REIT sectors. The average YTD drawdown of a hotel REIT is ca. 54%.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the major REIT indices have suffered a lot and, in most cases, lag behind the overall market (e.g., the S&P 500). In my recent article "Equity REIT Performance In A Nutshell: Week 34", I highlighted that the YTD return spread between Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the S&P 500 has widened to 18-19% - steepest level since the beginning of the year.

Here, it is important to recognize that from all 16 equity REIT sectors, three explain the lion's share of the recorded underperformance. Namely, "virus sensitive" REITs such as retail, lodging, and office space have declined in a range of 40-60%. Considering the fact that these three sectors constitute roughly 30% of the major REIT indices, the impact is huge.

If we talk about lodging REITs, the challenges they are currently facing due to the virus are, perhaps, the worst among the other peers. The revenues and the occupancy rates have massively fallen across the board, and in almost all instances, the dividends have been fully suspended. While there obviously are many reasons behind this circumstance in the lodging space, the main one is the nature of the revenues. For other REITs and even the "virus sensitive" ones, revenues are fixed to long-term contracts making the cash flows somewhat predictable. For hotels (lodging), however, this is not the case as most of the income is dictated by individual bookings that in many cases can be easily cancelled, and in the event of no underlying demand from tourists or business travel, the revenues are put at a major risk.

According to the latest summary made by NAREIT, hotel REITs have lost 53% of their market cap on a YTD basis. Compared to VNQ's YTD performance (as depicted above), the decline is truly significant.

My initial reaction to the decline of such a magnitude is that there should be some rather attractive investment opportunities that have popped up due to, perhaps, too huge drop relative to the underlying change in the fundamentals. Below, I will elaborate a bit on the three key aspects that I am taking into account while trying to identify favourable risk-reward opportunities in the lodging space.

Balance sheets

For REITs and especially lodging REITs, it is critical to possess a sound balance sheet in the context of prevailing economic circumstances. A strong balance sheet warrants a sufficient buffer of safety protecting the company's value from a potential second wave or long and painful recessionary environment that puts downward pressure on the occupancy rates/revenues. Moreover, a strong balance sheet can potentially support hotels in making crucial investments to adjust the business operations to the changing consumption habits caused by the COVID-19.

We can also look at this from the other side - namely, what could be the major consequences of carrying a severely indebted balance sheet. If a company has very limited borrowing options due to already tight covenants, there is a risk of experiencing painful cost-cutting measures to preserve liquidity for covering daily business operations (including servicing the existing debt). For example, completely reducing necessary CAPEX, firing key personnel or, worst, issuing a ton of additional shares might permanently impair the long-term return prospects.

Luckily, NAREIT provides a publicly available summary of the various financial metrics for all 16 equity REIT sectors. The list includes two financial leverage metrics - debt to EBITDA and debt ratio. Personally, I would suggest to not rely too much on the latter because the corresponding calculus incorporates historical book values introducing an inherent bias - in most cases, overstating the proportion of debt on the balance sheet (i.e. there is a huge difference between the actual fair values of the companies' assets and the recorded book values, which are subject to yearly depreciation).

Source: NAREIT (compiled by the author)

The figure above reflects all publicly-traded lodging REITs with their corresponding debt to EBITDA ratios (as of the end of June 2020) and YTD returns. The YTD returns are sorted from best to worst and the debt to EBITDA ratios are highlighted based on the level of the ratio. It is very clear that the more debt relative to the generated income is carried, the worse the performance has been.

Financing structure

The assessment of the financing structure is tightly linked to the importance of having a fortress balance sheet during the economic conditions like this. The next step after sorting away the overly indebted companies is a thorough analysis of the inherent debt profile. This is vital in order to get an understanding of the ammo that a company has in its discretion to withstand some serious headwinds.

The key constituents of getting a full picture of the financing structure or debt profile are the following:

The proportion of non-recourse vs. recourse loans, where the higher weight of the former is usually preferred due to increased flexibility for the borrower.

Debt maturity structure - the more spaced out due dates with the largest chunks of debt expiring several years ahead, the better for the borrower. It allows the borrower to not face refinancing risk in the near term.

Diversified funding meaning that if there are some other forms of borrowings used (e.g., bonds instead of just bank loans), the lower probability of experiencing liquidity squeeze during turbulent market times.

Asset quality

Currently, it is almost certain that the entire hotel industry will ride out of the crisis in a different format than before COVID-19. There will be tangible changes to how we travel, how we consume during our travel, and what conditions we expect while staying in a hotel.

To remain relevant during the post-virus era, it will be important to have excellent/irreplaceable assets. Hotel REITs that hold these types of assets will certainly manage to survive and deliver sustainable returns going forward.

However, the definition of what counts as a high-quality asset in the hotel space is currently is not that clear. It will take some period for consumers and the overall economy to understand what has changed and what no longer is deemed relevant.

With that said, my personal approach to determining the preferred type of asset is the following:

Avoid hotels in very densely populated areas where there was an unfavourable demand/supply situation already before the crisis. NYC is a great example here.

Notice that there is a huge difference between primary, secondary, and tertiary markets. Primary markets entail much higher barriers to entry, a more robust economic environment around them, and, generally, more stable demand. While the cap rates are lower accordingly, in my opinion, a prudence should be preferred in this case.

Avoid hotel REITs, which rely heavily on ancillary items constituting the total RevPAR figure. In other words, if a large chunk of the revenues is attributable to more service-based income and not the staying itself (e.g., restaurants and supplementary recreational activities), the business risks within the company are much higher making the predictability of revenues much more difficult.

Final thoughts

The fact that hotel REITs have fallen so dramatically increases the likelihood of an existing disconnect between the price and the underlying fundamentals. Of course, this is not automatically so because oftentimes the future cash flows of a certain hotel have been permanently impaired and require a much higher discount rate to factor in uncertainty about the future.

Nevertheless, the chances of finding the right investment in a completely slaughtered hotel industry could be significantly increased by avoiding debt saturated balance sheets, risky financing structures, as well as staying away from subpar assets.

