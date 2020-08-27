Since I wrote an article featuring Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) published on August 5th, Workhorse stock has been quite volatile in the $15 to $19 range on higher trading volumes. On August 10th, Workhorse reported Q2 results with revenues of $92k, and a net loss of $131.3M (including a $108.4M non-cash charge mostly due to the change in the fair value of a convertible note due to the sharp rise in the stock price during Q2). Management noted that only one truck was delivered in Q2, and only a handful of trucks are expected to be delivered in the current quarter. Management remained optimistic stating that it hopes to produce a couple hundred trucks at the end of the December quarter.

Since August 10th, there has been increasing speculation on Workhorse winning the US Postal Service {USPS} next-generation delivery truck contract. The USPS is increasingly becoming a primary driver of Workhorse shares. So, below I have provided the bull and bear case for Workhorse in relation to the USPS contract. These bull and bear scenarios incorporate new information that I have gathered since my last article, including discussions with the two other bidders for the USPS contract.

The Bull Case

The bulls believe that the bulk of the $6B US Postal Service {USPS} contract will go to Workhorse. They are counting on the Trump administration to reverse course and make going Green a priority, which would translate into the USPS buying Workhorse's electric vehicle {EV} delivery vans. An added plus is that EV trucks have low maintenance costs.

Ohio is a swing state, and Trump wants to get re-elected. The bulls see this as a further impetus for Workhorse to be awarded the USPS contract.

A new twist in the bull case, is the potential to retrofit the Lordstown Motors facility to make the postal service delivery vans, in addition to its core EV pick-up truck. How that is exactly going to be accomplished is still a mystery. The reason for this new strategy is that during the Q2 conference call, management stated that the Workhorse facility in Union City, Indiana may not be cost-competitive for such a large contract today. It should be noted that Lordstown Motors is an independent company, of which Workhorse has a 10% stake.

The bulls believe that when this contract is announced. Workhorse shares will soar. In the bull case, receiving the majority of a $6B contract, let’s say $4B, very generously valued at 1x next ten-year revenues with no discount rate, equates to a maximum stock price of slightly over $46 ($38 per share for the USPS contract, $2 for its 10% Lordstown stake, and $6 based on the extremely bullish sell-side estimates of private delivery van contracts – assuming they exclude any USPS revenues in their estimates). As discussed later in this article, winning a USPS contract with a negative gross margin is actually a value detractor. I would not change Workhorse’s price target even if the company wins the bulk of a USPS contract that they cannot deliver on, and where they will lose tons of money).

The bulls could benefit from a margin squeeze on short positions that would exacerbate the stock price jump. Short interest is currently 22% of shares outstanding. Also, Workhorse shorts may be impacted by many Workhorse investors selling on the news, leading to forced buy-ins at elevated prices (as the borrowed shares would be sold, forcing the short-sellers to cover).

The Bear Case

The bears state that Workhorse can neither deliver nor compete for the USPS contract. Workhorse has been a dysfunctional company that is not even close to delivering the several thousands of trucks required by the USPS.

Workhorse is not vertically integrated to provide a complete delivery truck like its competitors, does not have service or warranty support like its competitors, and is financially unstable. Both of its competitors have been supplying the US and other governments with delivery and/or military vehicles for decades.

The big elephant in the room is Workhorse’s current $1.8B valuation. To justify or exceed this valuation, Workhorse has to profitably land the bulk of the USPS contract. This USPS delivery truck tender is a competitive bidding process. Given the price of the recent Canada postal truck delivery order won by Morgan Olson, which has smaller volumes than that of the USPS, I estimate a price of $30k to $40k per delivery van. Workhorse’s battery alone costs $30k. If Workhorse somehow manages to win the contract, they will have a negative gross margin. Even if Workhorse wins the contract, they lose. Actually, Lordstown Motors loses too - which begs the question, why would Lordstown ever want to go through the retrofit expenses and then take capacity away from its profitable Endurance EV pickup truck for this negative gross margin delivery van? This could create a political mess for Trump.

While the details of the bidding process are confidential, both Morgan Olson and Oshkosh (OSK) disclosed that they are technology-neutral, and can deliver an EV delivery van, as well as a hybrid or combustion engine. Oshkosh even mentioned that when submitting its USPS bid, they left enough flexibility to accommodate for an EV offering. Oshkosh management stated that it has well-developed EV technology that it has used in some of its other vehicles. Thus, Workhorse is not the only EV provider of the USPS contract.

Oshkosh’s management felt that they have the best delivery truck – technically, durability-wise, and functionally; so, if the contract is awarded by merit, Oshkosh management believes that it has the best chance to win. Morgan-Olson also has the capabilities to mass-produce a high-quality delivery truck for the USPS. Workhorse, simply does not.

Many bulls try to connect Ohio being a swing-state in the upcoming US election to Workhorse winning the bid. This is hard to fathom. First of all, Lordstown Motors is based in Ohio. This has been the focus of Trump’s campaign, and he successfully re-opened the Lordstown plant with a big inauguration attended by Vice-President Pence this summer. So, he has done his work for the people of Lordstown, Ohio. Wisconsin and Virginia are also swing states. Trump would be crazy to not share this contract with Oshkosh, Wisconsin and/or Danville, Virginia (Morgan Olson’s new delivery van facility), if he wants to have a better chance to win the national election. In fact, Trump may upset constituents in Wisconsin and Virginia due to awarding the bulk of the USPS contract to a questionable out-of-state supplier. And as mentioned, even Lordstown may not be so thrilled about winning this contract.

Also, politically-awarded funding like Eastman Kodak (KODK) has not worked out. As a background, the Federal government recently proposed to lend $765M to Eastman Kodak to help the company produce drug ingredients in the US, as part of a campaign to boost domestic manufacturing. After skyrocketing from $3 to $40 in a matter of days, Kodak stock has plummeted down to $6 currently amidst scrutiny from the SEC and host of investor lawsuits. Kodak simply could not deliver. It’s a shell of a company that has no drug manufacturing experience. Why would President Trump risk the embarrassment and possible legal repercussions of awarding a contract to another company that cannot deliver?

Workhorse has a history of aggressive investor media campaigns, including promised contracts in the hundreds of millions of dollars that never materialized. This appears to be a grandiose version of Workhorse’s past escapades. Even if Workhorse wins the contract, the company will not be able to deliver or will go out of business trying, in my opinion. The selling-on-the-news will be overwhelming. Today’s $1.8B valuation is not sustainable in any scenario.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WKHS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.