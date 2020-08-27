It’s a green day on the markets and some of my readers have noticed that even Boeing (BA), the name that has been plagued for well over a year now, spiked as well. It sparked interest from readers asking what's driving this upward pressure on share prices, which I will deal with in this report and explain why there is a good chance the upward pressure will fade.

Source: CNBC

Positive COVID-19 test developments

In a report published in March 2020, I pointed out that Boeing was pushed down in the correct pricing range for the wrong reason. That reason at first was COVID-19, later on became fears of a government bailout impacting shareholder value, and then again became COVID-19 again. What I also pointed out was that on positive projections for COVID-19, Boeing share prices could appreciate significantly. Driven by a combination of improving sentiment on COVID-19 as well as reduced fear of shareholder value being wiped out, share prices recovered significantly from the 52-week lows.

It was anticipated that Boeing’s share prices would become the playball on market sentiment regarding COVID-19 and there have been recent developments that would positively affect the share price performance. Airlines have been trying to expand their networks recently, but driven by travel restrictions and quarantine rules, those network recoveries have slowed down. In The Netherlands, where I'm based, there have been negative experiences with the timeliness of test results being provided and in some cases that has led to people, who did take the plunge to travel during times of pandemic, missing their flights because the proof of a negative COVID-19 test didn’t came in time. In combination with self-quarantine rules, it stalls the recovery of networks and subsequently the demand for aircraft.

The positive development in that area is that Abbott (ABT) has been granted FDA emergency authorization for a $5 COVID-19 test that gives results within 15 minutes. The good thing is that it's cheap and it's fast, allowing travelers to make travel plans with a proof of a negative COVID-19 test on hand. Previously, there was a group of people that would want to fly but not willing to take the risk of booking a ticket only to not get the proof of a negative test in time. BinaxNOW solves that problem as you could basically book your ticket and get the test on the day you fly and possibly it also could ease quarantine regulations which would open up the travel market again, but also busier places such as malls providing a big step in opening up day-to-day life again.

That set shares of Boeing 5% higher, while airlines such as United Airlines (UAL) and Delta Air Lines (DAL) were 5%-10% higher as well.

Recovery remains brittle

Source: Airport Suppliers

There's little doubt that a fast COVID-19 test is a positive development for the travel industry. However, it's a tiny first step and I believe that's also the reason why much of the spike in share prices will fade or have faded by the time this report will be published. Recovery of the network is a multi-step process with multiple stages and milestones and a cheap and fast and accurate COVID-19 test is just one milestone. The other milestones are related to vaccine breakthroughs which also have seen positive developments and improving profitability and the balance sheets and that is going to be multi-year process for airlines as well as jet makers.

So the quick test and results is a positive, but it's just one of the many requisites before the true recovery materializes. We’ve seen many people using TSA figures to point out a strong recovery, but these figures do not reflect anything other than checkpoint travel numbers without regard for yield, and even those figures are still at around 25% of what they usually are. Admittedly, it's up significantly from the 5% we saw in April, but if you keep in mind that an airline needs load factors of 60%-70% to break even then, the road to recovery is still a long one and that includes recovery in air fares and normalization in air freight rates. That's not to say that the capacity that's currently deployed is not generating those load factors that normally would be sufficient, but the overhang of un-deployed equipment and the revenue mix as well as pressure on air fares does not generate the same level of profitability as it normally would.

With that in mind, it lies in line of expectation that the rally for airline and aerospace names will fade during the day and what also does not help is that the production capacity of Abbott for BinaxNOW is limited. Shipments will start in September, with production going to 50 million test kits by the end of October. That would bring the capacity for the remainder of the year slightly north of 150 million kits and the US government will buy 150 million test kits to be deployed in nursing homes, schools and other areas with populations at high risk. So the distribution of the test kits won’t be global, it won’t even be used to open up day-to-day life further as the capacity currently seems to be reserved to the high risk populations. That means that the travel industry is unlikely to benefit from this fast and cheap test straightaway.

Conclusion

The news of a fast and cheap test kit is big news that led to a pop in share prices of names in the travel and commercial airplanes industry, but the fact remains that balance sheets remain beaten down and recovery is multi staged and slow paced. The test kit could play a big role in opening up societies and I do think it's a first step in getting a (better) grip on COVID-19, but due to capacity constraints the test kits will not ship internationally for now and will be deployed in the high risk areas, which means that the fast testing capacity will for now not directly positively affect the travel industry. As I'm writing the conclusion of this piece, Boeing’s gain has moderated to around 2%, while airline names are still up 3% or more. Somewhere in there, it's reflected that positive developments of COVID-19 will first positively impact airline name before jet makers can benefit.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount*

The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.



Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.