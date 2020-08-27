Over the last 12 months, net cash from operating activities came in at $15.1Bn and free cash flow was $11.5Bn (versus ~$6Bn in total dividends paid).

IBM's (IBM) share price has been struggling for many years. It falls under the "old tech guard", massively underperforming the "FANG" stocks, namely: Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOG). However, the tech rally extends to many other companies as well including Microsoft (MSFT) and Salesforce (CRM). IBM has been left out. For example, over the past 3 years, all aforementioned companies are up significantly, while IBM is actually down ~13.6%.

That said, IBM increased its dividend for the 25th year in a row and now carries a very attractive dividend yield in excess of 5%, well above its long-term average. Below is a 10-year chart showing the evolution of the dividend yield.

The reason for the increasing dividend yield is simple. The company has raised the dividend each year, while the share price has gone nowhere.

Annual Dividend Per Share (10-year history) - the company has raised the dividend each year:

Share Price (10-Year Performance) - the share price has gone nowhere:

Putting all of the pieces together:

To summarize, over the past decade, we have a flat share price and an ever-increasing dividend per share. Income investors, who do not plan to sell, have done OK in this regard (in the form of attractive income growth). However, ultimately, what matters is the total return. I think IBM is poised for superior performance over the coming years as I expect the dividend will keep on growing. As the CFO, James Kavanaugh, mentioned during the most recent earnings conference call, "we have the financial flexibility to continue to invest in our business and return value to our shareholders through our dividend policy". He added: "we remain fully committed to our dividend".

The dividend yield is already too high, and if the share price continues to remain flattish (or go down), the dividend yield will keep on increasing. How high can it go? I doubt much higher unless there is a chance of a dividend cut (not very likely). This means that the share price will start picking up.

At some point, investors will come to appreciate IBM's enduring hybrid cloud platform and the benefits of the Red Hat acquisition. Cloud revenue continues to grow at an impressive rate (30%+), and cloud is the avowed direction IBM is heading. What's more, despite being in transition mode over the past few years, winding down legacy segments and increasing exposure to growth segments like cloud, IBM continues to generate attractive cash flow. Over the last 12 months, net cash from operating activities came in at $15.1Bn and free cash flow was $11.5Bn (versus ~$6Bn in total dividends paid). In other words, IBM allocated about half its free cash flow toward its dividend payments.

That said, it's not all rosy. Cash from operations has been on a downward trend over the past decade, as the company has been in transition mode, as explained above. At some point, this trend needs to reverse.

IBM Cash from Operations:

As Evercore notes, companies that allocate half their free cash flow, "need to be monitored particularly in the event that [free cash flow] is reduced by 20% to 30%." I agree with this assessment.

As a side note, it is important to note that IBM's share count has gone down due to aggressive buybacks over the previous years.

IBM: Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding:

A reduced share count has supported IBM's per share metrics such as operating cash flow per share. However, given the Red Hat acquisition as well as challenges posed by the coronavirus, I don't expect that IBM will be doing any buybacks for the foreseeable future.

Overall, IBM is on solid footing, ending the Q2 2020 with $14.3Bn of cash on hand, which includes marketable securities. This enables the company to weather the storm. Going forward, it's fair to say it's all about stable operating performance, hopefully, reaching an inflection point in cash from operations.

Note, in the chart above, the total dividend paid is trending lower, and this is because of share repurchases. On a per share basis, IBM's dividend has gone up significantly, as outlined earlier. If IBM manages to reverse its trend in operating cash flow, the dividend coverage ratio will further improve, meaning substantial dividend increases down the road. In short, new investors can lock in a 5%+ dividend yield today, with the potential for attractive increases once the dust settles.

