Yet, the stock did not respond, likely due to high valuations and a preference for the cyclical sectors on Thursday.

In the second quarter, Dollar General dropped the mic once again, as I thought would be the case.

As strong as Dollar General's (NYSE:DG) first quarter numbers were, the company's outstanding performance did not end there. On August 27, the Tennessee-based retailer dropped the mic once again, as I thought would be the case, despite the tough 2019 comps.

In fiscal 2Q, the revenue increase of 24% supported by comps of nearly 19% was substantially higher than the longer-term average, although growth decelerated a bit compared to the previous quarter. EPS of $3.12, aided by the gain of scale, landed well above consensus. Guidance was not provided, but the narrative around what to expect next could not have been more upbeat.

The problem is that Dollar General's earnings day coincided with a strong risk-on move in the stock market favoring cyclical and post-COVID-19 stocks, including leisure (PEJ) and banks (KBE). DG finished the trading session down -1.4%, with a strong earnings report in hand, but no market value gain to show.

Great numbers, investors looked away

In many ways, fiscal second quarter resembled the first three-month period of the year, when Dollar General "bulldozed expectations". All segments experienced revenue growth of at least 19%, with even the small apparel business surprisingly climbing over 35% YOY. Also, in line with the first quarter, the home products category (only 7% of total revenues) led the way, as customers continue to spend most of their time indoors. See below the comp face-off between Dollar General and its peer Walmart US (WMT) since the start of 2017.

Dollar General has been an interesting case of solid, consistent execution at a massive scale of over 16,000 physical locations across nearly every state in the US. Despite all the disruptions to supply chains during the COVID-19 crisis, the retailer seems to have managed its inventory levels well, neither running short of products nor accumulating too much of it. In addition, the company continued to expand its store footprint at a pace of nearly 2.5 locations per day, very close to the 2.7 figure in the comparable 2019 period, despite this year's logistical challenges.

The rest of Dollar General's P&L looked pristine as well. Gross margin expanded by nearly 170 bps, far more than it had in the first quarter. Top-line scale was certainly a key factor in the margin upside, although the company also singled out fewer markdowns (not unlike 1Q20) and a more favorable revenue mix away from lower-margin consumables as driving forces. Opex was pressured by COVID-19-related costs once again, but they paled when put in perspective against strong revenues.

Still bullish

In my earnings preview, I explained that DG had rushed very quickly to new all-time highs (early April 2020, more specifically), which could explain the stock's inability to climb further as of late. On a day that jumping on the cyclical bandwagon seemed like the right thing to do (think airlines, credit cards and commercial real estate), the market seems to have dismissed Dollar General's strong print as "just another one of those".

To be fair, DG's valuations do not look particularly depressed (see chart above). And if the economy ends up recovering quickly on the back of a COVID-19 vaccine, effective treatment or more efficient testing, it is very reasonable to expect that investors' dollars will shift away from a defensive name like this one.

But I am not in the business of predicting the future or placing short-term bets. Rather, I continue to believe that DG is a high-quality stock that belongs in a diversified portfolio. The company has a respectable track record of delivering strong financial results through economic prosperity and hardship. This explains why the stock has worked so well for so long, producing superior absolute and risk-adjusted returns that have been very loosely correlated with the rest of the equities market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.