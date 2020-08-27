Restaurant stocks have rebounded in a big way from the COVID-19-driven selling that took place earlier this year. Some have certainly fared better than others, as a focus on off-premise and digital sales has created a new class of winners and losers.

Source

One stock that has rebounded nearly all the way back to pre-crisis levels is BBQ Holdings (BBQ), the old Famous Dave's business that now includes the brands you see above. This company struggled for many years as Famous Dave's and while that is still true to an extent, it has added other brands in an attempt to diversify. To my eye, it hasn't really worked, and I think the spike to $4.74 is a chance to get out at a very attractive price.

Apart from the massive move up in the past couple of weeks, I think it is important to understand the stock's relative strength within its industry, as well as the industry's strength against the broader market.

Above, we can see the stock's position within its peer group - US restaurants and bars - as BBQ has flown higher due to its spike in value in the past several trading days. Before this, BBQ had been quite weak for some time, save for the rally from the very bottom that began in April. Over time, however, the trend is clear that BBQ has underperformed its benchmark.

That becomes even more troubling when we look at how the sector is performing against the broader market, which is plotted below.

The restaurants and bars have been underperforming for a long time, and in a big way. That hasn't changed with the new environment we find ourselves in, and the bottom line on BBQ's relative strength is that there isn't any. In other words, we have a sector that is underperforming and a stock that has underperformed the sector over the long term. That's not a good combination, and that is making it such that I believe now is a great time to sell.

Fundamental issues, too

Apart from relative strength problems, I also see BBQ as continuing to struggle operationally. That is certainly nothing new for this company, as it struggled as Famous Dave's for many years. The restaurants have been making just enough money to stay open, but that's about it.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue has dwindled for years and hit its nadir in 2018, as you can see above. Acquisitions, like the recent Granite City purchase, have helped the company boost the top line, in addition to things like its retail line of sauces that help diversify away from needing consumers to walk into a restaurant to earn revenue.

The company has lofty expectations for this year and next year, as analysts currently expect 20%+ growth this year and a further 10% next year. Those are big numbers, and while some of it is COVID-19 rebounding, for a company that has produced very weak results for a long time, saying that I'm skeptical is an understatement.

I don't have a vendetta against BBQ; I just look at the below and wonder where all of this optimism is coming from.

Source: TIKR.com

Comparable sales have been abysmal for years, as the above look at the past decade shows. The up years are very small, while the down years are huge. And while BBQ was on a three-year streak of comparable sales gains before COVID-19 hit, this year's 9% decline is slated to be followed up by a token 2% increase next year. Given the company's history on the subject, that certainly sounds reasonable to me.

The top line will keep growing so long as BBQ continues to acquire new businesses. But the underlying strength of the business remains weak on this critical measure, and I don't see any catalysts for that to improve. Comparable sales in the second quarter were down 30%, and in July, which was subsequent to the end of the quarter, Famous Dave's comparable sales had rebounded to -7%. Granite City couldn't have been purchased at a worse time, however, as its July comparable sales were -33%. Granite City looks like it will be an anchor weighing the rest of the business down at least through this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The pain doesn't end there, I'm afraid; EPS estimates remain negative into next year. The blue bars are smaller than the black bars in the above because BBQ has a history of missing expectations and in some cases, by a wide margin. This is another warning sign as we have no reason to believe that many years of underperformance will suddenly be unwound and that BBQ will begin beating analyst estimates.

Chronically, low levels of profitability have been a thing for BBQ going back as far as you care to look, and with hugely negative comparable sales for this year, followed by a small bump in comparable sales next year, I don't think the company's acquisition strategy is going to dig it out of the hole it is in.

The company is also in the midst of acquiring franchised stores wherein it seeks the best stores in the best markets to purchase. That sounds reasonable enough, and that may help with comparable sales growth numbers. But that strategy is already baked into estimates as the company has been doing this for some time, so again, it is no savior.

The bottom line

BBQ has been a weak performer for years, even during times when the restaurant sector was booming. It isn't today by any means, which means that BBQ remains an ugly house in a bad neighborhood. At nearly $5, even if we assume a PE multiple of 20, which I think is high for a perennial underperformer, the stock is currently pricing in 24 cents in EPS. BBQ has no end in sight for losses, so assuming a steady-state EPS target of 24 cents seems unbelievably optimistic.

Maybe this time is different for BBQ, but I have my doubts. I'm totally unwilling to assume 24+ cents in EPS for this company, and therefore, I see the stock as way overvalued. If you own BBQ, your chance to sell is now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.