Equity Residential is a "best of breed" apartment REIT and trading at a huge discount. This opportunity will not last for long.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

For many investors, especially retirees or those near retirement, one of the most important things they are looking for in an investment is cash flow. Investments that produce regular income help ensure that we always have liquidity in our brokerage accounts. This can be used to reinvest when the market crashes like it did in March, or part of it can be taken out to live off.

At High Dividend Opportunities, our goal is to produce large streams of immediate income and to continually build that income stream. We assess our portfolios not by how much we could sell it for this minute, we assess them by how much cash flow is being produced now and can be expected in the future.

As income investors in a declining interest rate world, we have certain challenges that need to be faced. We recently discussed the impact of low interest rates on stock valuations, where we identified "value" stocks as an area of opportunity as they are trading at very low valuations, while many technology stocks trade at extremely high and risky valuations.

Today Treasuries and CDs are offering near-zero yields. This comes at a time when many dividend stocks are trading at very low valuations, and also come with high yields offering good income for investors and retirees.

You want to buy low and sell high, and as an income investor you want to lock in high yields for the very long term. The time to buy cheap dividend stocks is now.

Residential REITs: One of the Best Opportunities Today

Sales of new single-family homes in the United States rose by 13.8% from the previous month to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 776,000 units in June 2020, the highest level since July 2007 and easily beating market expectations of 700,000 units, as the housing market continues to see a very strong recovery from COVID-19. Again, this is the result of record low interest and mortgage rates, excess liquidity, and lack of other good investment opportunities. New home sales increased across all regions. As for existing home sales, they surged by 24.7% in July from the previous month and rose nearly 9% from last year. This was the strongest monthly gain in history and was at the highest pace since 2006. All of this results in higher home prices which directly benefits residential REITs. This also will inevitably lead to rent inflation, benefiting housing and multi-family REITs.

Another factor that's playing in favor of investing in residential REITs is rising inflation risks. With excessive money printing all over the globe, risks of rising inflation will hit us sooner rather than later. Someone will have to pay for all this quantitative easing and money printing. Investors and retirees will want to make sure that they are allocated to asset classes that will thrive in an inflationary environment. Otherwise, we could see our buying power diminish.

Putting these two macro ideas together, we want to find stocks that are undervalued, and that are in a sector that will benefit from inflation. In a previous article we discussed, REITs are a great option for inflation protection.

Equity Residential

Today, we are highlighting a residential REIT that's trading well below its pre COVID-19 highs and at very attractive valuations. This is in a sector that benefits immediately from inflation risks and provides a 4.3% dividend yield. This dividend yield has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 5% over the past 10 years because this is a dividend growth stock.

Equity Residential (EQR) is a blue-chip apartment REIT. EQR invests in apartments in urban and dense suburban areas in primary markets. This means Southern California, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and New York City account for approximately 80% of their NOI.

These areas are prime real estate that benefits from the reality that you can only fit so much construction in one place. Even as demand surges, supply is limited, new construction is difficult for both practical reasons and political ones. What happens when demand is high and supply is limited? Prices go up in order to reduce demand.

This is why the locations where EQR owns properties are among the highest in the country for both occupancy and rent growth. Apartments naturally are very sensitive to inflation because leases are usually annual and the landlord has the opportunity to increase rent every year. In areas with high demand and low supply, tenants generally expect rent to go up every year.

Source: EQR Presentation (Note the gold cities are places where EQR owns property)

In addition to rent growth, EQR frequently sells older properties, builds new properties or re-develops acquired properties that can then be sold for a gain later. Over the years, this strategy has greatly rewarded shareholders.

Data by YCharts

Recently, the price has dropped significantly, down ~35% from pre COVID-19 highs.

The Impact of COVID-19

EQR reported 97% rent collections in Q2. While the macro story in the multi-family space is that government stimulus was a major driver among apartments as an explanation for why rent collections remained strong – in EQR's case, that theory just doesn't have wings. EQR's average tenant has an income of $164,000/year, and rent as a percent of income was 19.4%.

EQR did have the first decline in same-store NOI in more than 10 years. The reason for this is that occupancy declined from 96.4% in Q2 2019 to 94.8% in Q2 2020.

This can be attributed to a dramatic decline in move-ins early in Q2. In April, EQR saw applications decline nearly 40% year-over-year. It's not that surprising that during the national shut down, people were not looking for new apartments. Apartments rely on consistent move-ins to offset the tenants who leave.

The great news is that the dip was short lived, and EQR has seen applications return to levels slightly higher than last year in July. EQR's suburban portfolio, which is currently 45% of NOI, saw a more brief dip and actually recovered to 96.6% occupancy by quarter end. As people start returning to a somewhat normal life, we can expect the urban areas to continue to recover.

Some have openly questioned whether urban areas will recover, arguing that "work from home" is going to be a permanent trend and professionals would move away from the cities.

In the earnings call, Citi analyst Michael Bilerman had a great exchange with CEO Mark Parrell:

And I think I'd answered it by saying, Michael you've been to a lot of our properties even in the middle of the day on a Tuesday before the pandemic, there were plenty of people working from home. I don't think work-from-home and urban living are inconsistent at all. I think when you're done working home, you're happy to wander off and do those exciting things if you like to do culturally and entertainment-wise in our markets.

To which Michael replied,

Don't get me wrong, I'm ready for an office in environment. I can't live at work anymore.

That about sums up the discussion. At EQR, we are talking about residents who are within the top 5% of income earners in the US. These are people who have options, and they chose to live at an EQR location for a variety of reasons. While this might mystify those who enjoy sitting on their porch watching the sunset over a cornfield, some people think that is boring.

Certainly the current numbers suggest that people are not running from cities in droves. If they do, it will be a good thing that EQR has apartments for them to rent in the suburbs.

Demographics

It's important to consider for a moment who EQR's target demographic is. There have been some notable tailwinds for apartments created by millenials. As a generation, they have been getting married later and in fewer numbers than prior generations. Additionally, they have been slower about buying houses, preferring to rent. Millennials are finally starting to buy houses, much later than their parents did.

EQR's median resident is 33 years old, single, with a 6-figure income. This means that their tenants are career oriented and have achieved a level of financial success. The 28-38 demographic is really the sweet spot for EQR. It shouldn't be surprising that as financially-successful single people in their 30s, starting a family and "settling down" starts becoming more important to them.

While some might see the boom in buying houses as a negative, the effect is that it makes houses more expensive, and in turn less accessible to younger people who are starting their careers. They likely have not built up solid credit, and higher buying costs make renting financially more appealing.

EQR's future will be dependent upon younger people moving in at a similar or faster pace. Fortunately, the demographics are in their favor, as the 20-33 year old population representing people likely to move into EQR apartments is larger than the 33-45 year-old population that's more likely to be among those moving out to buy houses.

Source: EQR Presentation (Noted by Author)

EQR's demographic is going to be on a huge upswing for the next 20 years. As 30 to 40 "somethings" look to buy houses and inflate the cost of buying houses, those in their 20s and today's teens who will be in their 20s over the next decade will be more likely to rent for financial reasons. The population below EQR's median tenant age is much larger than the population that is over age 33. Meanwhile, the more expensive buying a house gets, the more room there is for increasing rents.

Balance Sheet

EQR has one of the strongest balance sheets not only in its sector, but among all property REITs. EQR has received "A" level ratings from all three credit agencies: A- from S&P, A3 from Moody's and A from Fitch. This puts them among the most elite REITs.

EQR's strong credit ratings stem from a conservative debt to asset ratio and substantial coverage of all their covenants.

Source: EQR Supplement – Q2 - 2020

Additionally, EQR is currently in a very strong liquidity position with $187 million in unrestricted cash on hand, and $2.4 billion available on their $2.5 billion revolver.

So far, we do not know what the impact of COVID-19 will be on the multi-family real estate market. The main impact so far has been a sharp reduction in volume and sales that are closing generally had prices negotiated before the COVID-19 collapse. It's very plausible that we see property prices decline over the next several months as certain owners will want the liquidity. EQR has the financial flexibility to take advantage of any discounted sales in the market and be a buyer. Historically, EQR was very opportunistic at taking advantage of buying a lot of properties in the wake of the GFC. After accumulating properties, EQR then sold a $5 billion-plus portfolio of properties in 2016 after multi-family fully recovered, resulting in $11 of special dividends for shareholders.

They will be on the lookout for similar opportunities in the coming months.

Pullback Has Created A Unique Opportunity

Due to weaker than expected earnings and following the COVID-19 crisis, the stock pulled back significantly and hasn't yet recovered. Take a look at this chart depicting the price action of EQR compared to the S&P 500 index (SPY).

Data by YCharts

Not only the extremely sharp pullback for this dividend growth stock makes little sense, but the lack of recovery is remarkable. This is despite the company's strong outlook and solid balance sheet. At a time when many stocks are trading at all time highs, EQR opens the door for a unique opportunity.

The Dividends

EQR is currently yielding 4.3% and has a great history of supporting a generous dividend policy. Aside from the special dividends noted above, EQR has consistently increased the regular dividend since the Great Financial Crisis.

As "Funds from Operations" ('FFO') per share has grown, EQR's dividend has kept pace.

Source: EQR Presentation

With the impact of COVID-19, 2020 is likely to come in much lower than initial expectations, but a dislocated market also means big opportunity. When EQR management sees opportunities, it will be buying more properties and kick off another big expansion cycle. Management is very shareholder friendly. If you are an income investor, we expect that buying today will be very rewarding with significant dividend growth over the next five years, thus boosting your future income.

Investors also will enjoy big capital upside as EQR is currently trading at only 16.5x FFO. Historically, EQR has routinely traded at multiples above 22x FFO. That implies price upside to over $73.70. This is a 30% gain from today's prices, not factoring in future expected growth.

Conclusion

The Q2 numbers did not look great for residential REITs due to a near freeze in apartment shopping because of COVID-19. This has resulted in pullback and a highly opportunistic price. The future looks very bright. In Q3, it's reasonable to expect that apartments will be competitive again as more people will have started moving to new properties. Unlike other sectors, like retail, where a low lease could impact the company for 5-7 years, apartment leases are for a single year. This allows companies like EQR to raise rents fairly quickly in the future. Occupancy has returned to above 96% and improving, and EQR is in a sweet spot. We already have seen higher occupancy rates in the suburban locations. For the urban locations, full recovery will come sooner rather than later.

Importantly, any weakness in rent will be made up much more by rising house prices. As house (and multi-family house) prices go up, this will greatly benefit residential REITs. Furthermore, as stated in the article above, millennial demographics play favorably for this company, making it a great long-term investment.

Today EQR has a strong balance sheet position due to their high liquidity. They are ready to buy properties opportunistically to continue setting up long-term growth.

As an income investor, EQR offers a high yield of 4.3% that's well above historic averages for this blue-chip company. Importantly, this is a dividend growth stock. As the dividend grows, so will your future income.

This company rarely goes on sale and rarely can be bought with such a high yield. EQR offers investors 30% upside potential without factoring in future growth. We recommend to buy this blue chip before it's too late. This is a buy and hold stock for the very long term as it could be the big winner in your dividend portfolio.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 Dividends Income

HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +4400 members. Our Immediate Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, Trapping Value, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Long Player all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.