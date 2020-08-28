Annaly Capital Management is currently trading at a price-to-estimated-book-value ratio of 0.86, which is quite attractive. The common range is 0.80 to 1.10.

Some mortgage REITs are quite similar, so investors should be considering valuations across several mortgage REITs as they reach a decision.

Share prices and dividends are both strongly correlated with book value. Investors who monitor book value can see when these other factors are more likely to change.

There are many terms for investors to know, but the most important part is understanding book value or net asset value.

We're breaking down Annaly Capital Management for new readers to demonstrate how to analyze the stock.

New to Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) or simply new to mortgage REITs? This article is meant for you. We're going to take the complex concepts and make them simple. We're going to teach you the basics of what you really need to know and compare it with what people think they need to know.

What is Annaly Capital Management?

Annaly Capital Management is the largest mortgage REIT. They primarily own mortgage-backed securities and use leverage to amplify the returns on their portfolio.

The following slide demonstrates their portfolio as of Q2 2020:

Source: NLY

The largest allocation by a substantial margin is to "Agency MBS". Investments in agency MBS utilize more leverage because they have a lower yield. However, they often have cheaper debt available for financing these positions. The cost of financing other positions is generally higher in terms of the interest paid.

The goal is to generate net interest income from their investments, pay their overhead expenses, and have enough left over to support a substantial dividend.

Core EPS

Most mortgage REITs publish a metric called Core EPS. It can be useful, but it should only be used as one part of the puzzle. It shouldn't be treated as an overwhelmingly powerful factor in the analysis. Overvaluing Core EPS is a common mistake for new investors. While Core EPS is certainly useful, the analysis starts with book value before moving into Core EPS.

Further, we need to identify that some mortgage REITs calculate this metric in different ways. Consequently, a comparison of Core EPS between two mortgage REITs can be flawed.

A simplified definition of Core EPS is that it represents the amount of net interest income (interest income minus interest expense) minus the operating expenses. That's the fundamental base of what goes into Core EPS, but there are other factors that can become involved. Generally, there are two frequent adjustments.

The first is "drop income", which is an alternative way for mortgage REITs to create income. This won't flow through "net interest income", so it would be added separately.

The second is "stock-based compensation". Some mortgage REITs like to add the value back. I don't. In some cases, this can create a material difference in Core EPS.

Dividends

Dividends are related to Core EPS, but they are also related to book value. New investors often think they should pick a mortgage REIT based on the dividend yield. This shortcut causes them to often make terrible decisions. Even determining that a dividend is "covered" by Core EPS is nowhere near sufficient when it comes to doing due diligence.

Momentum

Another major flaw for investors is applying "momentum" principals to mortgage REITs. As an investor, you might consider the momentum in the sector, but you should be wary of thinking that rising prices are setting a safe trend or that falling prices signal the REIT is "dead".

Some good investors will still use momentum as a way to confirm a trend, but they only buy or sell after combining that reading with fundamental due diligence.

Great examples occurred earlier this year. Around the middle of February, the momentum metrics looked great. However, the fundamentals for the price were terrible. We warned investors to reduce positions or simply get out.

In late March and early April, the fundamentals indicated incredible value, but the momentum looked terrible. Investors who wanted fundamentals and momentum working together would've waited a few weeks to purchase shares. That is okay. It would've cost them a significant chunk of the upside, but that is fine since they would've gotten out in February. If you only catch a third or half of the upside, but you dodged most of the downside, you're still in good shape.

Investors only used momentum (ignoring fundamentals) were left buying in February and selling for huge losses later.

Yield on Assets/Cost of Funds/Net Interest Spread/Net Interest Margin

These are four terms you may hear frequently when discussing mortgage REITs. They are useful to the analysis. They are particularly useful when it comes to being able to predict the near-term income statements for each REIT. However, you should be wary about putting too much emphasis on past values. There are techniques that can dramatically change these values from one quarter to another. Consequently, you won't hear us talking about them as much. When they are discussed, it requires a more complete discussion of the terms.

The most dangerous situation for an investor is having only a little knowledge while thinking they have a substantial amount of knowledge.

Book Value

We hammer home the book value point in many of our mortgage REIT articles. Book value isn't the "end" of analysis. It is the largest cornerstone in the process of building analysis. If you're not familiar with book value, you will get blindsided by other changes. This is a point mortgage REIT executives have made on earnings calls. It all starts with book value.

So, what is "book value" for a mortgage REIT?

Start with the value of their assets, then subtract the value of liabilities and preferred equity. The remaining value is your "common equity". Divide that by the number of shares outstanding.

Note: If the REIT has "shares and units", use that number instead. That situation isn't common.

To verify that you're doing the math correctly, you can open up the company's 10-Q and their latest earnings release. Calculate the book value yourself and then compare it to the "book value per share" management referenced in the earnings release.

When the term "book value" is used, it is generally understood that we are referencing "book value per share".

Book Value and Dividends

If you're a long-term investor in high-yield securities, you may say: "All I care about is the dividend."

As an analyst, these words are painful to hear. Future dividends can't be predicted with 100% accuracy. Even Scott Kennedy (lead mortgage REIT analyst for The REIT Forum) doesn't claim to know precisely what a mortgage REIT will pay in future periods. Instead, he models out the assets and liabilities, looks at the income and expenses, then evaluates the probability for the future.

So, you might be saying: "Why do I care about book value since I'm in it for the dividends?"

For that, I bring you a chart I prepared using TIKR.com:

The top part shows the book value per share by quarter. The bottom part shows the dividends per share by quarter. The brightly colored boxes highlight some key periods. The point here is that there is a very strong connection between book value and dividends. Sometimes, those connections are demonstrated right away, as we see in the red box. Other times, there is a much longer delay. In the orange box, you can see an abrupt decrease in the dividend. That wasn't a surprise to investors who were tracking book value. The probability of that reduction had been increasing over time.

Price and Book Value

In a recent article, we demonstrated the link between Annaly Capital Management's book value and share price. The article is currently set as an "author's pick", so there's no paywall on the link for the next few days.

One of the most important charts is shown below:

Source: Book Value data from TIKR.com and chart by author

Notice a strong connection between share prices and book value? Good.

So, now, you can tell that there is a strong correlation between book value and dividends and a strong correlation between book value and share price.

If you care about the dividends, you need to understand book value.

If you care about the price, you need to understand book value.

If you care about both (as you should), you really need to understand book value.

If you care about neither, stop managing your own accounts!

When we consider price and book value, it helps to think in terms of normal ratios. For instance, it is not common for NLY to trade at a price-to-book below 0.80 or above 1.10.

Management Uses Book Value

Consider the highlights for Annaly Capital Management:

Source: NLY

In the last part of that slide, we can see that the company repurchased $175 million of common stock since the start of Q2. They were buying back shares because they had a large discount to book value. In many prior quarters, they've issued shares instead. Why would they issue shares? Because the share price was high enough for that to make sense.

Steepness and Flatness of The Yield Curve

Another metric you're going to hear about is the steepness of the yield curve. This is the difference between short-term rates such as a 1-year Treasury rate or the rate on repurchase agreements and the yield at longer durations such as a 10-year Treasury rate.

Many investors believe that a steep yield curve will overwhelm other factors and make mortgage REITs "a buy" regardless of other factors. Likewise, they may think that a relatively flat yield curve makes the mortgage REITs "a sell" regardless of other factors. This is fundamentally flawed. The steepness or flatness can impact share prices, but these are simply factors that influence the yield on assets, cost of funds, net interest spread, and net interest margin.

Do you know what happened with interest rates over the last several years? They had several changes. The yield curve changed significantly multiple times. Yet we were able to demonstrate the correlation between book value and dividends without including any other metric. We didn't need steepness or flatness. We didn't need the yield on assets or the cost of funds. We didn't need to demonstrate the Core EPS.

Those metrics should all be used to build the case around book value, but they don't replace it.

Current Outlook

Our current outlook on NLY is shown on the index card below:

Source: The REIT Forum

This chart contains the major metrics we need to make a decision. Most investors will focus on the top left corner because they are interested in the dividends. However, that's not the main value here. Look to the bottom left corner. You can see price targets for different ratings and the ratio for "Price to Buy". That helps you determine how attractive we find the shares. A discount of 10.4% to our target price for a buy rating (represented as an 89.6% price-to-buy) is quite attractive right now.

For the fundamental aspects, look to the bottom right. You can see our latest projected NAV (Net Asset Value). For mortgage REITs, that is generally interchangeable with BV (book value). For equity REITs, the two should never be confused. The projected NAV of $8.70 is a substantial premium to the price of $7.39, which creates a "Price to NAV" of .85. This is equivalent to having a "price-to-book" of 0.85.

In the bottom middle, you can see the earnings projections. However, these are simply the consensus analyst estimates for Core EPS over the next 12 months. Those estimates can be useful as a guiding point, but they should be less relevant than the projected NAV.

In the top middle, you've got the rating and a few other important metrics. The risk rating helps investors get a very quick idea for the expected risk level. The maximum for buy-and-hold investors helps investors understand how it may fit within a portfolio. Then, you have CWMF's allocation which shows how much we currently have allocated to the stock. We trade the mortgage REIT common shares quite actively, but a 4.5% allocation is already showing that we think shares are quite attractive.

How Frequently Should You Reevaluate?

Scott Kennedy is checking on the mortgage REITs on a weekly basis, and our spreadsheets use real-time prices to compare current market prices with his most recent targets. That's far more often than most retail investors think about their positions. Why would an analyst want to track the values so closely? Because it helps them nail down target prices for each rating.

Some investors will still be using the book value from 6/30/2020 to evaluate shares in October 2020. That book value would be going on 4 months out-of-date. While it is certainly better than nothing, it helps to have new estimates on a frequent basis.

Why Do The Best Mortgage REIT Investors Trade?

You may wonder why we don't simply buy shares and hold them forever. Getting in with a great low price is clearly great, but getting out before a "February 2020" situation is also great. By being willing to close out positions, we can also switch between two mortgage REITs.

If we were only going to buy once, then we get the expected alpha from using Scott's research to find a good buying opportunity. However, we only get to utilize it once. On the other hand, if we are willing to trade, we can also use it when we sell, then use it again as we pick a new position for that capital. We want to capitalize on that advantage frequently.

The chart below shows every trade we've closed in the sector since 1/1/2019:

Source: The REIT Forum

Our total realized positive returns came out to $51,511.43.

Our total realized negative returns came out to -$15,293.30.

The ratio of gains to losses is $3.368 in gains per $1.00 in losses.

During that period, the VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) had a total return of negative 23.65%:

The secret isn't holding onto losers either. The chart below shows our open positions:

Source: The REIT Forum

Note: Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) is a BDC. We lumped it into the section to save space. These screenshots come from our tools for subscribers.

The investing strategy used throughout this period was built around book value. As the ETF demonstrates, most mortgage REITs had poor total returns during that period. We saw our portfolio value fall significantly during March 2020, but we were buying aggressively.

We disclose each trade in real time, so investors can join us on any trade. We won't be perfect, but building the analysis around frequent estimates of book value puts the investor in a better position to succeed.

Can You Switch Mortgage REITs?

If the price is right, you can swap between two similar mortgage REITs. Let's compare some similar REITs. We will contrast NLY with AGNC Investment (AGNC) and compare STORE Capital (STOR) with National Retail Properties (NNN):

The blue and green lines show Annaly and AGNC over a 5-year period. The difference in total returns was only 1.3%. However, there were occasional gaps between the two lines. So, the two appear to be very similar, but the prices occasionally separate.

By comparison, we have two triple net lease REITs which both focus on retail tenants. We can see that correlation still exists for them, but their lines can move dramatically further apart. For equity REITs, larger differences are common.

Of course, there are plenty of mortgage REITs with very different returns. However, AGNC and NLY had a substantial overlap in their strategy.

Note: The overlap between NLY and AGNC is smaller today because NLY owns more assets that are not agency MBS. However, the remaining overlap is still very significant.

Our other positions in New Residential (NRZ) and New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) are not very similar to AGNC or NLY. They are both mortgage REITs, but they have material differences.

Conclusion

Investors in mortgage REITs have quite a few terms to understand. However, everything should build around book value. When investors begin building from different metrics, they can end up leaving out or marginalizing the foundation. That leads to poor choices.

On the other hand, building your analysis from book value creates better analysis. It gives you a clear starting point. It allows you to see the REIT in a similar manner to how the executives see the REIT. Today, Annaly Capital Management's price-to-book using the latest estimates for book value looks quite attractive. A ratio of 0.85 is pretty attractive and signals there is plenty of upside in the shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, AGNC, NRZ, NYMT, NEWT, STOR, NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.