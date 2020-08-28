Most Tech Stocks Tend To Generate Negative Decade-Horizon Shareholder Returns

The dramatic outperformance of a small number of tech stocks (the FAANGs) has brought great attention from investors to the sector. Before you jump to conclusions (as many have done) that the path to riches is paved with technology stocks, history is replete with prior episodes of tech stocks dominating the news. For example, in the 1920s, Westinghouse and RCA were the FAANGs of their day. In other eras, it was once great companies like Xerox, Texas Instruments, Polaroid, Kodak, Burroughs, Data General and Digital Equipment. And in the late 1990s, it was almost anything with .com at the end of the name. What lessons does history provide?

Hendrik Bessembinder contributed to the literature on the riskiness of stocks, and individual stocks in particular, with a series of studies, including July 2020’s “Extreme Stock Market Performers, Part I: Expect Some Drawdowns.” This study, in which he examined the performance of the 100 most successful stocks/decades in terms of shareholder wealth creation, was a follow-up to his 2018 study “Do Stocks Outperform Treasury Bills?” Among his findings from the prior paper was that even at the decade horizon, a minority of stocks outperformed Treasury bills, and less than 4 percent of single-stock strategies produced a holding period return greater than the value-weighted market. The results showed how risky individual stock ownership is, and why diversification is the investor’s best friend. It also demonstrated how tempting it is to try to find those superstar stocks. It also helps explain why growth stocks have underperformed value stocks over the long term - investors seek out those few winning “lottery tickets,” causing their valuations to become excessive, earning lower future returns.

Bessembinder’s work on extreme performers covered the seven decades beginning in 1950. In Part I, he showed that even investments that created the most wealth for shareholders during a given decade experienced very substantive reversals along the way. For example, within the highly successful decade, shareholders experienced drawdowns that lasted an average of 10 months and involved an average loss of 32.5%. And during the immediately preceding decade, drawdowns for these highly successful stocks lasted an average of 22 months and involved an average cumulative loss of 51.6%. In other words, you had to stay the course, enduring those dramatic drawdowns, to make sure you were still there to experience the great returns.

In Part II of the series, “Extreme Stock Market Performers Part II: Do Tech Stocks Dominate?” he examined the industry composition of the firms that delivered the best (“Top 200”) performances, as well as those that delivered the worst (“Bottom 200”) at the decade horizon. He assigned firms to 11 industry groups based on SIC codes reported by CRSP (Center for Research in Security Prices) and industry definitions provided by Kenneth French: Technology, Manufacturing, Wholesale/Retail, Healthcare/Pharmaceutical, Consumer Nondurables, Energy, Finance, Consumer Durables, Utilities, Telecommunications and “Other.” The following is a summary of his findings.

Technology stocks as a group are more likely to appear on a list of the worst- rather than best-performing stocks in terms of decade-horizon returns to shareholders - while the publicity shines on a handful of successful tech giants, hundreds of other tech firms have disappointed their shareholders in the long run. Tech stocks comprised 23% of the top performers but 30% of the bottom performers. While telecommunication stocks were 71% over-represented in the best-performing group, they were also far more over-represented (132%) in the underperforming group. Healthcare/Pharmaceutical firms, Energy and Telecommunications firms were disproportionately represented in the list of best decade-horizon stock returns. Firms from a given industry could have been over- (under-) represented among extreme positive outcomes simply because the industry as a whole was more (less) risky than others. For example, we should have expected to see fewer Consumer Nondurables among the more extreme performers. Utility, Manufacturing and Consumer Durables were also underrepresented among both Bottom 200 and Top 200 return outcomes, consistent with the reasoning that these industries are less risky on average and therefore less likely to produce outcomes in either the upper or lower tails of the distribution. In contrast, Energy and Healthcare/Pharmaceutical stocks were significantly underrepresented among Bottom 200 return outcomes, even while firms from both industries were substantially over-represented among Top 200 return outcomes - their strong performance could not simply be attributed to higher risk in those industries.

Takeaway

The takeaway for investors who may be caught up in the latest tech mania is that history demonstrates that, despite the fact that the very best outcomes accrued to familiar names such as Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), technology stocks on balance were more likely to have generated extreme negative than extreme positive decade-horizon shareholder returns in the seven decades since 1950. Searching for the next Google, investors end up overpaying for growth stocks. Forewarned is forearmed.

