Over a three, five, and ten-year period, CODI has underperformed the S&P 500.

Although the business maintains significant dry powder for M&A, we are skeptical CODI will identify an attractively-priced acquisition to drive near-term share appreciation.

At ~$17, we view CODI as fairly valued, based on an SOTP analysis on the existing portfolio and its 2021E prospects.

We are on the hunt for attractively-priced opportunities with a near-term catalyst. In our opinion, CODI does not fulfill either requirement.

Introduction

Headquartered in Westport, CT, Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) owns controlling interests in North American-based, middle market businesses. The investment team primarily focuses on identifying targets in the consumer and industrial market segments.

CODI’s strategy is to acquire, grow, and eventually divest companies which:

maintain leadership positions in attractive market niches;

generate stable cash flows;

face limited technology and/or competitive obsolescence; and

employ strong management teams.

Currently, CODI owns a majority stake in nine entities, which are engaged in the following lines of business:

Branded Consumer Subsidiaries

The design and marketing of purpose-built technical apparel and gear serving a wide range of global customers (5.11);

The development and marketing of wearable baby carriers, strollers, and related products (Ergobaby);

The design and production of premium home and gun safes (Liberty Safe);

The innovation and manufacture of baseball/softball equipment and associated apparel (Marucci Sports);

The design, fabrication, and marketing of airguns, archery products, optics, and related accessories (Velocity Outdoor).

Niche Industrial Subsidiaries

The manufacture of quick-turn, small-run, and production-rigid printed circuit boards (Advanced Circuits);

The manufacture of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end-markets (Arnold Magnetic Technologies);

The design and production of custom-molded protective foam solutions and OE components (Foam Fabricators); and

The manufacture and marketing of portable food warming systems, creative indoor and outdoor lighting, and home fragrance solutions for the food service industry and consumer markets (Sterno).

CODI utilizes the cash flow generated by its subsidiaries, as well as, the proceeds associated with divestments to invest in organic and inorganic growth initiatives and to make cash distributions to shareholders.

Shares of CODI tend to be quite popular with retail investors as it provides access to the private equity investment class, as well as, a significant dividend yield. Right or wrong, exposure to private equity is viewed as highly desirable due to the expectation of long-term value creation. Regarding the dividend, at this writing, CODI trades at $17.15 and provides an attractive 8.4% yield.

Valuation

Our $17 fair value estimate is based on a sum-of-the-parts methodology. For each operating subsidiary, the analysis forecasts a 2021E EBITDA (less corporate overhead) and applies an appropriate enterprise-to-EBITDA multiple. Subsequently, we deducted debt and management fees to arrive at our fair equity value.

Performance

The CODI management team tends to receive a great deal of credit for their investment acumen and ability to create long-term value. To assess the accolades, we compared CODI’s stock performance to the S&P 500 over a variety of periods.

As noted below, CODI has materially lagged the S&P 500 over the three, five, and ten-year time horizon.

Over the last ten years, CODI has generated a total return of approximately 11% per year, trailing the S&P 500 by 375 basis points per year. In dollar terms, $10,000 invested in CODI during August 2010 (with dividends reinvested) would be worth $28,500 today. However, a similar strategy with the SPY would equate to a far better return, approximately $39,800.

M&A As A Catalyst

As we shared this analysis internally, one of the common retorts was around CODI’s current stock price and the thesis that it is significantly undervalued.

The bull thesis argues that, although CODI's current portfolio may be fairly valued, the company maintains significant liquidity (~$800 million) to drive material growth in the near term.

In fact, CEO Elias Sabo, reiterated a push towards inorganic growth during the company’s second quarter earnings call on July 28.

In 2020, we are turning to a more aggressive acquisition strategy and plan to use our strong balance sheet position to accelerate our growth and deliver outsized shareholder returns."

And then some further color from COO Pat Maciariello on the same call –

"We have moved from being pretty much risk off, in a net divestiture [mode], to now being risk on and a new investor. We think that when you have this kind of volatility that's caused by the pandemic, we will see market dislocation. When a dislocation like this happen[s], it's the most opportune time to put money to work and really benefit our shareholder[s] over the longer term. Generally what fuels the M&A market, especially with competing private equity firms, is access to credit markets. And the credit markets are really weak right now.“ “So that's sort of why we look at now as a great opportunity to be aggressive in M&A. And frankly, it's why we took a lot of balance sheet capital coming into the year and rose more capital, because we want to take advantage of these conditions. And we don't know how long these conditions are going to remain. Typically, the public markets, capital markets heal, the private markets will heal with some type of lag. So, there's probably a window that exists where this volatility is going to create an opportunity and then prices likely are going to rise pretty significantly.”

To assess the opportunity of putting capital to work in the private markets at attractive valuations, we recently spoke with a dozen M&A professionals who focus on middle market transactions in the consumer and/or industrial spaces.

Our sources included investment bankers, private equity investors, commercial lenders, and internal strategy/M&A professionals with acquisitive corporations. A subset of the relevant comments is provided below.

Principal, U.S.-Focused Private Equity Shop:

Multiples are hot in the areas we invest in. We don’t spend time in hospitality or energy – that’s where a ‘steal’ can happen, maybe. In our markets, we haven’t seen a window of value, in recent months. The world shut down – there were no deals for a few months. Deal action is coming back, but it’s slow…There is a ton of money chasing a small number of deals."

Vice President, Commercial Lending Institution:

Deal flow completely evaporated in 2Q, we started to see signs of life in Julyish, bit better [the] last couple of weeks, but it’s definitely not robust right now."

Managing Director, National Investment Bank:

On the sell side, we are getting a ton of [M&A advisory] pitch requests. Sellers are prepping now to potentially launch sale processes in the first half [of next year]. I don’t see a whole lot of activity coming in 4Q [of 2020]…Hard to predict when deal flow normalizes – the pandemic, election – who has visibility on what’s next?"

Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development, Industrial Company:

Valuation expectations have not changed, look at the public markets. Everyone is bullish about next year. Owners are content to wait. [They say] hit my number or I’ll wait to sell my business next year."

Senior Lender, Top 10 U.S. Bank:

PE raised massive bankrolls. Corporates are trading at big multiples, may not be [back] at the peak [levels], [but] high relative to historic levels. They can pay monster multiples and still show their shareholders accretive deals. And interest rates [are low]. It’s an expensive environment…definitely a sellers’ market."

Partner & Managing Director, Private Equity Firm:

For quality credits, the credits markets are there. For a poor or average business, may be tougher to lever up, not sure, we focus on best-of-breed, market leaders in specialty categories. Our [lending] partners are calling every day – they’re ready to deploy capital."

These discussions were extremely helpful and, for the most part, surprisingly consistent. The current environment of low interest rates, limited deal flow, and significant capital looking for a home is supporting robust valuations.

In the company's August 2020 Investor Presentation, CODI states its acquisition strategy is to:

remain patient and choose not to buy when valuations are inflated."

And management has been disciplined. In fact, the business was inactive on the M&A front for 18 consecutive months before breaking the streak in April 2020.

Since October 2018, CODI has only completed one acquisition, deploying $200 million.

Given the "hot" M&A environment, we are skeptical that CODI's commentary on the 2Q call will come to fruition. We do not expect the team will choose this period to aggressively deploy its $800 million in dry powder; and, therefore, is likely stuck in neutral for the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

We are on the hunt for attractively-priced opportunities with a near-term catalyst. In our opinion, CODI does not fulfill either requirement.

At current levels, we view CODI as fairly valued on a sum-of-the-parts methodology. Our 12-month price target is $17 based on our estimate of 2021 EBITDA.

In regards to catalysts, although the business maintains significant balance sheet flexibility, we believe the current M&A environment is challenging for buyers. Specifically, given the current market dynamics (low interest rates, significant number of cash-rich buyers), the CODI team’s ability to attractively put money to work in the near-term is limited. As a result, we see limited near-term upside in CODI. Our perspective is that shareholders can rely on a secure dividend, but capital appreciation is unlikely.

